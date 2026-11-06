MotoGP Qatar GP

Jorge Martin targets first two rows at Qatar GP: 'I can manage the race with painkillers'

The 2024 world champion performed solidly at Losail and reckons he can handle his injury

Richard Asher Germán Garcia Casanova

Published: Nov 6, 2026, 7:26 PM

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Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Jorge Martin says he can be competitive at this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix despite riding with a broken wrist after his accident in Australia two weeks ago.

Unlike his unsuccessful attempt to race at Sepang last weekend, Martin was able to complete substantial running on the first day at Losail on Friday. Making it directly into Qualifying 2 offered proof that he has the speed to score points, provided he can get through the races.

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If Martin can deliver on that potential, the factory Aprilia rider will be able to prevent Marc Marquez from sealing the world championship in Qatar. And he was confident things were heading in that direction after the first day's action.

"If I put everything together, maybe the first two rows are possible," said Martin. "So that's a good target maybe.

"I think we can manage the race with some more painkillers."

Saturday's sprint race will unfold over 11 laps, while Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix is scheduled for 22 laps.

If Martin can score just seven points across the two races, it will be enough to keep his championship chances mathematically open until at least the Portuguese Grand Prix in two weeks.

Leader Marquez needs to outscore Martin by 30 points over the Losail weekend, with 37 the maximum available.

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"It seems that my wrist is going to hold up," Martin added in his Spanish press briefing. "Sunday is a lot of laps and it will be an unknown, but today I felt much better than in Malaysia last week, to be honest. If I had had these feelings there, I would have tried to race, but at that point the injury was very recent. I have really noticed the improvement over the last few days."

Martin also noted that he was getting used to riding with pain - although heavy braking was no longer a big issue.

"Braking is the least of my problems right now," he explained. "Direction changes are much more difficult, and it also hurts when I'm leaning over a lot. I'm already getting used to riding with all this pain. It could be that the wrist gets worse, but I hope that with the therapies we are doing it will get a little better.

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

"Physically, I'm fine, but I notice that I'm compensating with the rest of my body for the force I can't apply with my hand - and that makes my back hurt quite a lot."

Apart from the physical challenge, Martin added that there was also a mental one to tackle.

"The loss of confidence after the crash in Australia has clearly been very significant. This Friday morning, although the feeling was not bad, I didn't have that extra something to push in the corners.

"But little by little I started feeling better and in the afternoon we made a step forward. The bike works well at this circuit and I'm feeling better. I set my personal best in Qatar, so that's not bad at all," he said, referring to the 1m51.041s lap with which he finished Practice.

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