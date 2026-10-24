MotoGP Australian GP

Jorge Martin's endless ordeal since signing for Aprilia

The Spanish rider suffered another injury this Saturday, his fifth major accident since joining Aprilia, a team with which he has only been able to compete in 60% of the scheduled races

Germán Garcia Casanova

Published: Oct 24, 2026, 1:00 PM

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Jorge Martin, Aprilia

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Jorge Martín made his MotoGP debut with Pramac-Ducati in 2021, and after his first two grands prix in the premier class, he suffered a serious accident in the third round in Portugal, which left him unable to race at Portimao and the following three rounds in Jerez, Le Mans and Mugello.

He returned in Barcelona on 6 June after a month-and-a-half out and, from then on, completed every single one of the next 72 grands prix on the Ducati - the last twelve of 2021 and all 20 in 2022, 2023 and 2024, when he was crowned world champion.

A few months prior to his 2024 success, disappointed by Ducati not choosing him for the factory team, Martín had committed to Aprilia for the following two seasons, 2025 and 2026, and the Madrid-born rider went into a downward spiral. Since then, Martin has only completed 60% of the scheduled Grands Prix, seven last year and 17 this year, as he will be unable to complete in Australia on Sunday after fracturing the radius in his right arm.

In total, from the time Martín arrived in MotoGP until this Sunday at Phillip Island, 118 grands prix will have been held, 20 of which he has missed, four with Ducati and 16 with Aprilia.

Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

On Saturday night in Melbourne, Martin underwent a CT scan to determine the extent of the injury, check whether the ulna had also been fractured in addition to the radius, and see whether the fractures were displaced. The results will be made known on Sunday morning in Australia, during the early hours in Europe, and they will determine whether the rider travels to Spain to undergo surgery for his injuries or whether he stays there to try to race at Sepang, which can only happen if the fracture is clean and the bone is not displaced.

First injury

Martin made his debut on the Aprilia at the pre-season test on 5 February 2025 in Sepang, suffering a heavy crash before crashing again for a second time and fracturing the fifth metacarpal in his right hand, as well as suffering a triple fracture in his left foot. He returned to Spain and underwent surgery, beginning his recovery with the aim of being ready for the third pre-season test or, failing that, for the season opener in Thailand.

Second injury

At the end of February, Martin carried out a test on a supermoto bike at a small circuit in Lleida to check whether the injury to his right hand had healed. Everything was going wonderfully, but a lapse in concentration by the rider caused him to lose control of the bike and crash, with the terrible misfortune of suffering a displaced fracture of the left distal radius, scaphoid and triquetrum. He missed the grands prix in Thailand and Argentina at the start of the season.

Third injury

After more than two months out, Martin returned at the Qatar GP on 13 April, taking his first race on the Aprilia very calmly. He qualified 15th on the grid, finished 16th in Saturday's sprint and, on Sunday, after completing 13 of the race's 22 laps while running at the back in order to accumulate mileage and confidence, Martin suffered a crash that, at first, did not appear serious, but once he was on the ground he was hit by Fabio Di Giannantonio, who was coming from behind.

The impact caused him to break eleven ribs and suffer a pneumothorax that kept him in hospital in Doha for two weeks, with aggressive drainage in his lungs to remove the fluid.

"The worst injury of my life, I thought I was going to die," he said, terrified. Martin spent 96 days out before returning at the Czech Republic GP on 20 July.

Jorge Martin

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Fourth injury

After completing five grands prix, in Brno, Spielberg, Balaton, Barcelona and Misano, Martín suffered another injury, this time in the sprint at the Japanese GP on 27 September, which once again took him to the operating theatre. In addition to the Motegi race, he missed the Indonesia, Australia, Malaysia and Portugal Grands Prix, returning in Valencia, the final race of the year, which was his seventh Sunday appearance out of the 22 scheduled in 2025.

However, after the season ended, Martin realised that the injury to his left hand was not progressing normally and, after several medical consultations, he decided at the end of the year, in secret, to undergo surgery twice more, once to address the injury to his left scaphoid and the other to replace the plate in his collarbone, which had moved as a result of another crash. Martín missed the entire pre-season and did not get on a MotoGP bike from 18 November (the test in Valencia) until 1 March 2026, at the start of the season in Thailand. Another 10 weeks out.

Fifth injury

After returning at Mandalika, Martin had completed, up until today, all 17 grands prix held this year, and had done so as championship leader since the summer. This Saturday, however, the Aprilia rider suffered a very heavy crash while running second in the Phillip Island sprint, fighting Marc Marquez for the victory and the championship lead.

The result is that Martin has fractured the radius in his right arm, with the medical report from the hospital in Melbourne still awaited to confirm whether the ulna is also affected and whether the fracture is displaced.

For now, the Spaniard will miss the first race of the year out of the 18 that will have been completed this Sunday, and it remains to be seen whether he can take part in the next ones, which come without a break, next weekend in Malaysia and the following weekend in Qatar.

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