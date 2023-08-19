KTM agrees new MotoGP contract with Binder

The South African has been part of the KTM family since 2015, when he joined the Ajo squad in Moto3 – with which he won the 2016 lightweight class world championship.

Binder remained with KTM upon his step to Moto2 in 2017, finishing runner-up in the standings in 2019 before moving to MotoGP the following year with the Austrian manufacturer.

He stunned in his third grand prix when he took a sensational maiden victory for himself and the team at the Czech GP, with Binder winning for a second time in 2021 at KTM’s home event in Austria after staying out on slicks on a wet track.

Binder already had a deal in his pocket with KTM through to the end of 2024, but has now extended this for a further two years – marking the first major contract signing for beyond next season.

“A massive thank you to KTM and the management for trusting in me and for letting me be involved in this incredible programme for a few more years,” Binder said.

“We are coming very close to what we want to achieve on the track but I cannot say enough good things about the team and my crew.

“2015 and those first KTM races feel like a long time ago! But also time passes quickly and we’ve made some special memories.

“I know there is a lot more to come and cannot wait to build those stories. Thanks again.”

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

KTM’s motorsport boss Pit Beirer said retaining Binder was a “big priority” for the brand, adding: “We love everything about this guy: he is an all-out racer and leaves everything on the track.

“Brad is a valued part of the family and his character and the way he is around the box, the fans and the company makes him the ideal ambassador for us.

“We’ve already achieved and experienced so much together, and it makes us very proud that he wants to continue on our RC16 and stay in orange.

“We couldn’t be happier to put that #33 bike in the box for a few more years to come.”

Binder’s signing does nothing to alleviate KTM’s rider logjam for the 2024 season, with five runners under contract currently for four bikes.

At the centre of this is Moto2 frontrunner and hot prospect Pedro Acosta, who is set to step up to MotoGP next year with KTM.

But its factory squad already has Binder and Jack Miller contracted to 2024, while at Tech3 both of its riders insist they are staying put.

Augusto Fernandez told Motorsport.com at the British GP that he had signed a new contract with KTM for 2024, while Pol Espargaro agreed a two-year deal last season – and once again insisted his place was safe during this weekend’s Austrian GP.

KTM has explored expanding its satellite presence for 2024, approaching both Gresini and LCR about a tie-up.

LCR says it will honour its Honda contract, while Gresini has already renewed with Ducati for two more seasons.

KTM has also looked at expanding into the vacant grid slots Suzuki used to occupy, but has so far been blocked from doing so by Dorna Sports, which wants to reserve these spaces for a new factory entrant.