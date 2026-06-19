KTM and Tech3 respond to Maverick Vinales’ frustration over 2027 contract situation

KTM and Tech3 have explained why they are taking time to finalise the satellite team’s 2027 line-up after Maverick Vinales expressed his frustration over being left in limbo.

The 31-year-old said on Thursday that he was unhappy with his contract situation at KTM, with the Austrian marque yet to decide whether he would be retained at Tech3 for MotoGP’s 2027 rules reset.

A clause in his current contract with KTM prevents him from signing with another team until the end of the current month.

With most manufacturers having already firmed up their line-ups for next year, he could be left without a seat if KTM decides against renewing his contract.

In response to Vinales’ comments, KTM motorsport chief Pit Beirer said he was sympathetic towards the Spaniard, but stressed that it was important for the manufacturer to assess how he would perform when he is back to full fitness.

Despite undergoing an additional surgery on his left shoulder almost three months ago, Vinales continues to face physical limitations from the crash he suffered during last July’s German GP.

“I can understand his frustration,” Beirer said during the official MotoGP broadcast at the Czech GP on Friday. “But he also needs to understand that we need to create the best possible package.

“We gave him a lot of time to come back, and there is nothing we want more than to have him back to normal form.

“Today, for example, he’s doing great so far. If he continues like that, maybe he will be one of the guys in the Tech3 garage.

“But also, there is very strong leadership from [team boss] Guenther [Steiner] in the Tech3 garage, which is great for us because I feel this will be a very strong team in the future.

“We agreed together that we’re going to wait a little bit because so many [contracts] are already done in this paddock.

“We have the chance to decide a little bit later, and it gives everybody who is involved a chance to show their strengths.”

Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsports Director, Gottfried Neumeister, KTM CEO, Guenther Steiner, Red Bull KTM Tech3 CEO Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

At the beginning of the year, Vinales was told he would be promoted to the factory KTM team in place of Pedro Acosta, who has agreed terms to join rival Ducati in 2027.

However, amid Vinales’ injury woes, KTM ended up signing VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio to partner the incoming Alex Marquez, leaving him fighting to retain his seat at Tech3.

Both Vinales and current factory rider Brad Binder are in contention for a Tech3 ride, while several Moto2 riders have been linked with the second seat, which has been earmarked for a rookie.

Beirer highlighted the role Vinales played when KTM was struggling at the beginning of 2025, insisting he is still high up on the list of riders being considered for the vacant Tech3 seat.

“Yes, I can understand Maverick, and I don’t feel comfortable in this situation because he’s such a good boy, and he did so much for us at the beginning of last year when the others didn’t believe in the project," he said.

“He was the only one of the four who really pushed the project forward. When he brought great results, that’s how we got Pedro back. So that’s not forgotten.

"But looking into the future, we need to do the best for the Tech3 garage. That’s why Guenther asked me to stay patient; that’s what we are doing, but it doesn’t mean Maverick is not one of our favourite candidates. Just give us a little bit more time.”

Steiner’s view

Tech3’s new CEO Guenther Steiner reiterated Beirer’s comments, insisting they need to give Vinales time to rediscover his old form.

“I think to see his situation, we need to make sure that he's back to being the real Maverick, and we need to see if it is the shoulder or whatever it is. ” Steiner told selected media at Brno.

“I don't think he's happy with his recent results. He's the first one unhappy about it. He is just getting back to his good old performance, therefore, we take time.

“It's actually not my decision. His contract is with KTM at the moment. So I have nothing to do with it. Obviously, I speak a bit about it because we always speak about things. But in the end, it's Maverick, you know. We give him time to recover.”

All four current KTM riders are directly signed by the factory as part of a close collaboration between the two outfits.

When asked to clarify if the decision regarding Tech3’s 2027 line-up rests with the team or KTM, Steiner said: “It’s a combination.”