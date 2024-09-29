KTM announces exit of team manager Guidotti at end of MotoGP season

KTM Factory Racing team manager Francesco Guidotti will leave both his role and the team at the conclusion of the 2024 MotoGP season, it has been announced.

The Italian joined the KTM from Pramac Ducati at the start of the 2022 MotoGP campaign, but as was widely predicted will leave his position after completing just three of the four seasons he was originally contracted for.

Though KTM declined to reveal any details regarding who will replace Guidotti as its MotoGP team lead, talk in the paddock in Mandalika this weekend suggests Aki Ajo - founder and manager of eponymous Ajo Motorsport Moto2 and Moto3 teams - is likely to succeed him.

“After three years with Francesco and a lot of positive progress an working methods, we are moving the team with a different leadership approach,” confirmed KTM Motorsports Director, Pit Beirer.

“Making these changes is never an easy process and we can only thank Francesco warmly for what he has done in our MotoGP story.

“2025 will bring some big movements to the whole programme in this close and exciting sport and we are laying the foundations now to keep making steps ahead.”

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Guidotti’s premature exit comes amid a drought of race-winning success for KTM that now stretches back to 2023 and Brad Binder’s sprint race win in Argentina. Its most recent full-length grand prix victory came courtesy of Miguel Oliveira’s triumph in Thailand a year earlier.

KTM will undergo a shake-up of its rider line-up for 2025 to coincide with a management reshuffle that might also see Dani Pedrosa take up an executive position alongside his development and test rider duties.

While Binder stays on board for a sixth season in the factory set-up, Pedro Acosta will be promoted alongside him from the satellite Tech3 Racing set-up. The French team, meanwhile, will have an all-new pairing in Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales next season.

The announcement followed the Indonesian GP where Acosta finished second to winner Jorge Martin's Pramac Ducati. His fourth podium of the season lifts Acosta above Binder to fifth as the lead KTM rider in the standings and best non-Ducati.