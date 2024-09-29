All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
MotoGP Indonesia GP

KTM announces exit of team manager Guidotti at end of MotoGP season

KTM's factory MotoGP team set for managerial shuffle as Austrian manufacturer confirms widely-expected impending split with team manager Francesco Guidotti

Ollie Barstow
Francesco Guidotti, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

KTM Factory Racing team manager Francesco Guidotti will leave both his role and the team at the conclusion of the 2024 MotoGP season, it has been announced.

The Italian joined the KTM from Pramac Ducati at the start of the 2022 MotoGP campaign, but as was widely predicted will leave his position after completing just three of the four seasons he was originally contracted for.

Though KTM declined to reveal any details regarding who will replace Guidotti as its MotoGP team lead, talk in the paddock in Mandalika this weekend suggests Aki Ajo - founder and manager of eponymous Ajo Motorsport Moto2 and Moto3 teams - is likely to succeed him.

Read Also:

“After three years with Francesco and a lot of positive progress an working methods, we are moving the team with a different leadership approach,” confirmed KTM Motorsports Director, Pit Beirer.

“Making these changes is never an easy process and we can only thank Francesco warmly for what he has done in our MotoGP story.

“2025 will bring some big movements to the whole programme in this close and exciting sport and we are laying the foundations now to keep making steps ahead.”

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Guidotti’s premature exit comes amid a drought of race-winning success for KTM that now stretches back to 2023 and Brad Binder’s sprint race win in Argentina. Its most recent full-length grand prix victory came courtesy of Miguel Oliveira’s triumph in Thailand a year earlier.

KTM will undergo a shake-up of its rider line-up for 2025 to coincide with a management reshuffle that might also see Dani Pedrosa take up an executive position alongside his development and test rider duties.

While Binder stays on board for a sixth season in the factory set-up, Pedro Acosta will be promoted alongside him from the satellite Tech3 Racing set-up. The French team, meanwhile, will have an all-new pairing in Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales next season.

The announcement followed the Indonesian GP where Acosta finished second to winner Jorge Martin's Pramac Ducati. His fourth podium of the season lifts Acosta above Binder to fifth as the lead KTM rider in the standings and best non-Ducati.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article MotoGP Indonesian GP: Martin sees off Acosta for redemptive win
Next article Fiery Indonesia GP retirement frustrates Marquez title hopes

Top Comments

More from
Ollie Barstow
Jorge Martin glad to dispel ‘ghosts’ with Indonesia MotoGP win

Jorge Martin glad to dispel ‘ghosts’ with Indonesia MotoGP win

MotoGP
Indonesia GP
Jorge Martin glad to dispel ‘ghosts’ with Indonesia MotoGP win
Fiery Indonesia GP retirement frustrates Marquez title hopes

Fiery Indonesia GP retirement frustrates Marquez title hopes

MotoGP
Indonesia GP
Fiery Indonesia GP retirement frustrates Marquez title hopes
MotoGP Indonesian GP: Martin sees off Acosta for redemptive win

MotoGP Indonesian GP: Martin sees off Acosta for redemptive win

MotoGP
Indonesia GP
MotoGP Indonesian GP: Martin sees off Acosta for redemptive win
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
More from
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Aki Ajo, Dani Pedrosa primed to lead KTM management restructure

Aki Ajo, Dani Pedrosa primed to lead KTM management restructure

MotoGP
Indonesia GP
Aki Ajo, Dani Pedrosa primed to lead KTM management restructure
Why KTM must come to its senses and not panic amid MotoGP slump

Why KTM must come to its senses and not panic amid MotoGP slump

MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
Why KTM must come to its senses and not panic amid MotoGP slump
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Latest news

WRC Chile: Rovanpera fights through thick fog to extend lead

WRC Chile: Rovanpera fights through thick fog to extend lead

WRC WRC
Rally Chile
WRC Chile: Rovanpera fights through thick fog to extend lead
DTM Red Bull Ring: Rast holds off Preining to win, Bortolotti extends points lead

DTM Red Bull Ring: Rast holds off Preining to win, Bortolotti extends points lead

DTM DTM
Red Bull Ring
DTM Red Bull Ring: Rast holds off Preining to win, Bortolotti extends points lead
Jorge Martin glad to dispel ‘ghosts’ with Indonesia MotoGP win

Jorge Martin glad to dispel ‘ghosts’ with Indonesia MotoGP win

MGP MotoGP
Indonesia GP
Jorge Martin glad to dispel ‘ghosts’ with Indonesia MotoGP win
Why long Sainz courtship was only one factor in eventual Williams union

Why long Sainz courtship was only one factor in eventual Williams union

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Why long Sainz courtship was only one factor in eventual Williams union

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia