Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / French MotoGP: Zarco sets new lap record in FP3, Mir misses Q2 cut Next / Rossi’s famous #46 to be retired from MotoGP
MotoGP / French GP News

KTM’s MotoGP bike situation “bleak” right now - Gardner

Remy Gardner says the situation with KTM’s MotoGP bike right now is “bleak” as he calls for “help” from the Austrian manufacturer to bring updates.

Lewis Duncan
By:
KTM’s MotoGP bike situation “bleak” right now - Gardner

KTM made a strong start to the 2022 season with its new RC16 after an initially difficult testing phase, with Brad Binder second in the Qatar Grand Prix and Miguel Oliveira taking a wet-weather win in Indonesia.

But since then, results have been far more inconsistent, with Oliveira 12th last time out in Spain having been fifth the week before in Portugal, 18th in America and 13th in Argentina, while Binder was 10th at Jerez, 12th in America and sixth in Argentina.

Tech 3 rookie duo Gardner and Raul Fernandez scored three points between them in the first six races, with the former finishing 15th and 14th in Qatar and Portugal.

After Friday’s practice at Le Mans, in which Binder was the highest-placed KTM on the combined times in seventh, while the other three were 21st, 22nd and 23rd, Gardner laid bare his frustrations.

“I think we’re pretty much all struggling, except Brad who is somehow able to pull out a time,” said Gardner.

“But we’re all kind of a bit lost I think. It’s hard. Hard weekend. It was hard in Jerez, hard here. It’s pretty bleak at the moment.

“Looking at past results, seems like here [Le Mans] is not a bad place.

“But seems like we’ve gone backwards, honestly. It’s tough at the moment, we need some help because we’re all struggling.

“It’s not just me; it’s me, Miguel and Raul. Brad’s the only one who can sort of put something together. With his radical style he manages to do it.”

Remy Gardner, KTM Tech3

Remy Gardner, KTM Tech3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When asked where he is struggling in particular, Gardner responded: “Everywhere. Turning, stopping, acceleration, horsepower. Just a few things. Yeah, we need some help.

“We’ve gone up, down everywhere, chased our tail and can never get it to really work.

“We gain something, we lose something. It’s never putting a package together. It’s going to be a tough weekend.

“We need material. We’re kind of stuck with what we’ve got, there’s nothing else. We need some material, we need new parts, new things.”

Gardner says he also has no idea what – if anything – KTM has in the pipeline to fix the 2022 RC16.
“I don’t know, I’m not sure,” he said when pressed on if he felt KTM was doing enough.

“I don’t know what’s in the pipeline or if something’s coming at all. I don’t get in that deep, to be honest. I think I’d go crazy if I did.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
French MotoGP: Zarco sets new lap record in FP3, Mir misses Q2 cut
Previous article

French MotoGP: Zarco sets new lap record in FP3, Mir misses Q2 cut
Next article

Rossi’s famous #46 to be retired from MotoGP

Rossi’s famous #46 to be retired from MotoGP
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
KTM unwraps 2022 factory and Tech 3 MotoGP bikes
MotoGP

KTM unwraps 2022 factory and Tech 3 MotoGP bikes

Algarve MotoGP: Quartararo pips Bagnaia in opening practice Algarve GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Algarve MotoGP: Quartararo pips Bagnaia in opening practice

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought? Prime
MotoGP

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought?

Latest news

A set-up “bet” led to Bagnaia’s Le Mans MotoGP pole lap
MotoGP MotoGP

A set-up “bet” led to Bagnaia’s Le Mans MotoGP pole lap

"Easier" to admit low expectations amidst Honda MotoGP woes – Marquez
MotoGP MotoGP

"Easier" to admit low expectations amidst Honda MotoGP woes – Marquez

Quartararo: Ducati does “something crazy” in MotoGP qualifying sessions
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: Ducati does “something crazy” in MotoGP qualifying sessions

2022 MotoGP French GP: Qualifying results and starting grid
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 MotoGP French GP: Qualifying results and starting grid

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Prime

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions.

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.