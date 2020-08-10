KTM says first MotoGP race win didn't come "by accident"

Binder dominated the Brno race on Sunday by 5.2 seconds to take a sensational debut victory for himself and KTM in MotoGP.

The Austrian manufacturer came into the premier class in 2017, scoring a podium in a wet Valencia race in 2018, and started the 2020 campaign aiming for rostrum results in dry conditions on its improved RC16.

Last year KTM signed ex-Honda rider Dani Pedrosa as official test rider, and Beirer says everything it has learned through its test programme brought to this point.

“The goal we set ourselves was to get on the podium in a dry race,” KTM’s motorsport boss said.

“If we did it on a bumpy track with little grip like this one, there is no reason that leads me to think that our bike cannot work on other circuits as well.

“We knew that this year our bike had improved a lot, so this victory didn’t come by accident, but as a result of everything we have been learning in recent years.

“We have been working with Dani Pedrosa, Mika Kallio and the entire test structure in the development of the RC16 for more than a year.”