MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Warm Up in
10 Hours
:
25 Minutes
:
12 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Catalan GP / Breaking news

Catalan GP down to “who cares less to crash” – Espargaro

shares
comments
Catalan GP down to “who cares less to crash” – Espargaro
By:

KTM’s Pol Espargaro says Sunday’s MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix will come down to “who cares less” about crashing as he believes the degradation of the preferred soft rear option tyre will be huge.

Many riders have struggled for grip and tyre durability at the Catalunya circuit this weekend, with most already favouring the softest rear tyre for the race.

Catalan GPs tend to be races of attrition owing to the low-grip nature of the circuit, with the cooler conditions causing issues as Michelin’s tyre range is similar to what it would have brought had the race been run in June as normal.

Espargaro, who qualified seventh on his KTM, says the high risk of crashing on Sunday will likely mean those who are willing to risk more will come out on top.

“The dropping of the soft rear tyre – [which] we expect – is going to be huge,” he said. “We tried to use the medium in FP4 and it was a disaster. We have no idea what to do at the moment because I think the dropping of the soft tyre is going to be around lap 15, maybe even earlier.

“Really, the last laps of the race we will struggle not to make a lap time, but to stay on the bike. This is going to be something… maybe by the end of the race it’s not going to be who can perform better or who can be faster. I think by the end of the race it’s going to be about who can take more risk, who cares less to crash. And then maybe someone can do the difference.

“But I don’t feel at the end of the race the fastest [rider] is going to be the fastest, because the risk of crashing is going to be so high. So, the guy who’s going to risk more is going to get a better result at the end if he manages to finish the race.”

Read Also:


Espargaro explained that his team doesn’t have enough useful data on how the medium will perform because scrubbed rubber lost performance, and the limited allocation meant he couldn’t keep using new ones.

“When we re-use a tyre from one session to another one, always when you are using a medium or soft and you pit-in and pit-out, you feel a big drop,” he added. “But if you even cool down the tyre and warm it again, like it happened in FP4, it’s even worse. The tyre becomes so hard and you never get to the rhythm to heat the tyre up again and you’re just spinning [the rear].

“So, the problem in that situation we don’t know if the medium tyre has potential, because we don’t know if by using a new tyre if we could bring it into a better situation and the tyre would work good. But we don’t have enough tyres to do that, so we have to re-use and it’s impossible to re-use tyres here. It’s dangerous.”

Related video

Why MotoGP’s ageing rock star isn’t just clinging to the limelight

Previous article

Why MotoGP’s ageing rock star isn’t just clinging to the limelight
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Catalan GP
Drivers Pol Espargaro
Teams Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Sochi F2: Schumacher passes Tsunoda to claim feature race win
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Sochi F2: Schumacher passes Tsunoda to claim feature race win

Verstappen's Q3 lap "unbelievable", says Horner
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen's Q3 lap "unbelievable", says Horner

2020 F1 Russian Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Russian Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Catalan GP?
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Catalan GP?

Catalan GP down to “who cares less to crash” – Espargaro
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Catalan GP down to “who cares less to crash” – Espargaro

Four teams lodge intention to appeal Mick Schumacher’s Sochi win
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Four teams lodge intention to appeal Mick Schumacher’s Sochi win

AUSF3: Leanne Tander to make comeback
F3 F3 / News

AUSF3: Leanne Tander to make comeback

Soft tyres "necessary" for Hamilton in Q2 despite plea
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Soft tyres "necessary" for Hamilton in Q2 despite plea

Latest news

Catalan GP down to “who cares less to crash” – Espargaro
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Catalan GP down to “who cares less to crash” – Espargaro

Why MotoGP’s ageing rock star isn’t just clinging to the limelight Prime
MGP MotoGP / Analysis

Why MotoGP’s ageing rock star isn’t just clinging to the limelight

Dovizioso says brake issues "very frustrating"
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso says brake issues "very frustrating"

Quartararo didn’t expect Morbidelli’s pole pace
Video Inside
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo didn’t expect Morbidelli’s pole pace

Trending

1
FIA F2

Sochi F2: Schumacher passes Tsunoda to claim feature race win

2
Formula 1

Verstappen's Q3 lap "unbelievable", says Horner

3
Formula 1

2020 F1 Russian Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

4
MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Catalan GP?

5
MotoGP

Catalan GP down to “who cares less to crash” – Espargaro

29m

Latest news

Catalan GP down to “who cares less to crash” – Espargaro
MGP

Catalan GP down to “who cares less to crash” – Espargaro

Why MotoGP’s ageing rock star isn’t just clinging to the limelight
MGP

Why MotoGP’s ageing rock star isn’t just clinging to the limelight

Dovizioso says brake issues "very frustrating"
MGP

Dovizioso says brake issues "very frustrating"

Quartararo didn’t expect Morbidelli’s pole pace
MGP

Quartararo didn’t expect Morbidelli’s pole pace

Crutchlow's Barcelona Q2 hopes "wrecked" by Rabat
MGP

Crutchlow's Barcelona Q2 hopes "wrecked" by Rabat

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.