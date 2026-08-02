Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Lando Norris praised for "true world champion's" drive at F1 Hungarian GP

Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Lando Norris praised for "true world champion's" drive at F1 Hungarian GP

Rachel Brookes predicts major F1 driver changes for 2027

Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Rachel Brookes predicts major F1 driver changes for 2027

KTM making plans to drop Maverick Vinales with immediate effect

MotoGP
British GP
KTM making plans to drop Maverick Vinales with immediate effect

Supercars Perth: Matt Payne outduels Broc Feeney for victory

Supercars
Perth Super 440
Supercars Perth: Matt Payne outduels Broc Feeney for victory

Max Verstappen gives future update going into F1 summer break: "Of course I can easily stop, but I love racing"

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Max Verstappen gives future update going into F1 summer break: "Of course I can easily stop, but I love racing"

Robert Wickens embraces last-minute call-up for IMSA Endurance debut at Road America

IMSA
Road America
Robert Wickens embraces last-minute call-up for IMSA Endurance debut at Road America

Lilou Wadoux claims historic first IMSA GTD pole at Road America

IMSA
Road America
Lilou Wadoux claims historic first IMSA GTD pole at Road America

Voting is open in Autosport Best of the Month for July 2026

General
Voting is open in Autosport Best of the Month for July 2026
MotoGP British GP

KTM making plans to drop Maverick Vinales with immediate effect

KTM is considering dispensing with Maverick Vinales as early as next weekend’s British Grand Prix, with Pol Espargaro on stand-by to replace him

Germán Garcia Casanova
Germán Garcia Casanova
Edited:
Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Maverick Vinales could lose his seat at Tech3 for the second half of the 2026 MotoGP season, Motorsport understands.

KTM has been studying the most appropriate way to get rid of Vinales as soon as possible, having called up Pol Espargaro to replace him at next weekend’s British Grand Prix – which could be extended to the remainder of the season.

The Mattighofen-based constructor’s decision is a consequence of the shoulder injury Vinales has been carrying since a Sachsenring crash in July last year.

But the situation has worsened amid enormous tension between the Spaniard and new Tech3 CEO Guenther Steiner.

Vinales committed to racing with Tech3 in 2025 and 2026 on a contract that tied him directly to KTM, and after a very good start to 2025, the manufacturer promised him a promotion to the factory team.

“In the winter I was in the factory team, now I don't even know where I am,” Vinales told Motorsport at the Czech Grand Prix.

Guenther Steiner, Tech3 CEO

Guenther Steiner, Tech3 CEO

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

KTM was contractually able, until 30 June, to renew Vinales’ contract for one more year – and he was keen for this to happen – but the signings of Alex Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio at the factory team, adding to Tech3’s silence, set off every alarm bell for the 125cc world champion.

“If I don't continue in MotoGP, there is only one culprit: KTM,” Vinales said in Brno, with the conflict intensifying at the Sachsenring, right before the summer break.

“KTM sent me a contract, I signed it, and two weeks later they told me it wasn't valid," Viñales said, having accepted that he wouldn’t be on the 2027 grid.

Steiner commented: “We don't want any kind of baggage from the past and, therefore, perhaps people who were associated with the group, not only with Tech3 and KTM, but with the group in general, don't fit.” This also indirectly turned Brad Binder away.

Meanwhile, KTM motorsport director Pit Beirer has kept a lower profile throughout the whole conflict. Beirer said all along that the final decision on Tech3’s 2027 rider line-up would be made during the summer break; Luca Marini and Senna Agius are expected to be announced.

KTM is therefore trying to bring the Vinales situation to a close as soon as possible, in order to avoid a war of words during the remaining 11 grands prix this year – hence trying to take Vinales off the bike without losing out in terms of finances or PR.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Luca Marini’s theory on why Honda has been struggling in qualifying in MotoGP

Top Comments
More from
Germán Garcia Casanova

BMW wants to reunite KTM's only two MotoGP race winners in WSBK

MotoGP
MotoGP
BMW wants to reunite KTM's only two MotoGP race winners in WSBK

MotoGP's 850cc era to begin with Thai GP in March 2027

MotoGP
MotoGP
MotoGP's 850cc era to begin with Thai GP in March 2027

Did MotoGP make its Brazil return too soon?

MotoGP
Brazil GP
Did MotoGP make its Brazil return too soon?
More from
Maverick Viñales

How Maverick Vinales' conflict shows KTM's biggest weakness

MotoGP
MotoGP
How Maverick Vinales' conflict shows KTM's biggest weakness

Maverick Vinales after German GP woes: “I need support from team but all I get is criticism”

MotoGP
MotoGP
German GP
Maverick Vinales after German GP woes: “I need support from team but all I get is criticism”

Maverick Vinales says KTM situation mirrors Yamaha ordeal: 'Teams push me to the limit'

MotoGP
MotoGP
German GP
Maverick Vinales says KTM situation mirrors Yamaha ordeal: 'Teams push me to the limit'
More from
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

MotoGP eyes Austin showcase during F1 GP weekend

MotoGP
MotoGP
MotoGP eyes Austin showcase during F1 GP weekend

Pedro Acosta on leaving KTM for Ducati: “I have no more time to lose”

MotoGP
MotoGP
Pedro Acosta on leaving KTM for Ducati: “I have no more time to lose”

Alex Marquez explains why he couldn't turn down KTM factory move

MotoGP
MotoGP
Alex Marquez explains why he couldn't turn down KTM factory move

Latest news

Lando Norris praised for "true world champion's" drive at F1 Hungarian GP

Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Lando Norris praised for "true world champion's" drive at F1 Hungarian GP

Rachel Brookes predicts major F1 driver changes for 2027

Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Rachel Brookes predicts major F1 driver changes for 2027

KTM making plans to drop Maverick Vinales with immediate effect

MotoGP
British GP
KTM making plans to drop Maverick Vinales with immediate effect

Supercars Perth: Matt Payne outduels Broc Feeney for victory

Supercars
Perth Super 440
Supercars Perth: Matt Payne outduels Broc Feeney for victory

Feature

Discover prime content

The humble origin story of a MotoGP powerhouse

MotoGP
By Richard Asher
The humble origin story of a MotoGP powerhouse

Does nobody want to win the 2026 MotoGP title?

MotoGP
German GP
By Rachit Thukral
Does nobody want to win the 2026 MotoGP title?

What we learned as MotoGP's title fight tightened in German GP

MotoGP
German GP
By Rachit Thukral
What we learned as MotoGP's title fight tightened in German GP

Five things we learned from MotoGP’s action-packed Dutch GP

MotoGP
Dutch GP
By Rachit Thukral
Five things we learned from MotoGP’s action-packed Dutch GP
View more