KTM MotoGP bike less physical than Ducati was, says Miller
Jack Miller says the “nimble” KTM MotoGP bike is a less physical machine than the Ducati he rode for five years.
The Australian spent five seasons with Ducati, initially with Pramac between 2018 and 2020, before stepping up to its factory squad in 2021.
The four-time race winner has switched to KTM for 2023 and enjoyed a strong debut at the Portuguese Grand Prix, finishing fourth in the sprint and seventh in the main race.
Comparing the RC16 to the Desmosedici he previously rode and which won both races in Portugal, Miller said: "To be honest I felt it was less than the Ducati in terms of physicality.
"The bike itself is rather nimble. My neck was a bit stiff towards the end, but it always gets pretty stiff here in Portimao.
"You've got three rights in a row at the first corners, so the time you switch over for the next corner you're trying to stretch it."
KTM's pre-season wasn't straightforward and the team appeared to be on the back foot coming into the first round of the season.
But both factory riders making it into the top seven in the main race, as well as Miller ending Friday fastest and qualifying fifth showed the KTM is in a better position than originally thought.
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
How close to the frontrunners it is will not become apparent until after the next few rounds, given the Portuguese GP followed two days of testing at the Algarve venue.
But Miller believes that all the work KTM has done in refining the set-up of the RC16 in Portugal will pay dividends in the coming rounds.
"I feel like the steps we've made in terms of electronics and strategy and that kind of thing, in terms of set-up our plan coming into this grand prix was to not turn the bike upside down anymore," Miller added.
"We'd been doing that, and we kind of got comfortable on the last day [of testing].
"Our main plan for this grand prix was just normal race weekend stuff, let's play with settings, let's get the bike in a decent position and work on myself riding the bike. And I think we've been able to do that.
"Cross my fingers, we won't know till we get there, but I really do think that the strategy we've got now, the way we've got the electronics in place, the way the chassis is working, we can make it work at these upcoming events."
Bezzecchi doesn't expect many repeats of Portugal MotoGP podium
Bagnaia: MotoGP should cut some GP lengths due to sprints
Miller "as surprised as you" at Portugal MotoGP lap record in practice
Miller "as surprised as you" at Portugal MotoGP lap record in practice Miller "as surprised as you" at Portugal MotoGP lap record in practice
Miller says Bagnaia “a changed man” ahead of 2023 MotoGP title defence
Miller says Bagnaia “a changed man” ahead of 2023 MotoGP title defence Miller says Bagnaia “a changed man” ahead of 2023 MotoGP title defence
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's
KTM adds Folger as test rider for 2023 MotoGP season
KTM adds Folger as test rider for 2023 MotoGP season KTM adds Folger as test rider for 2023 MotoGP season
Pedrosa to make KTM MotoGP wildcard appearance in Spanish GP
Pedrosa to make KTM MotoGP wildcard appearance in Spanish GP Pedrosa to make KTM MotoGP wildcard appearance in Spanish GP
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects
Latest news
Aston ready to evaluate wing choices to counter Red Bull F1 top speed
Aston ready to evaluate wing choices to counter Red Bull F1 top speed Aston ready to evaluate wing choices to counter Red Bull F1 top speed
Tandy, Jaminet complete Porsche LMDh driver line-up for Le Mans
Tandy, Jaminet complete Porsche LMDh driver line-up for Le Mans Tandy, Jaminet complete Porsche LMDh driver line-up for Le Mans
Stroke victim Hutchinson forced out of 2023 Isle of Man TT
Stroke victim Hutchinson forced out of 2023 Isle of Man TT Stroke victim Hutchinson forced out of 2023 Isle of Man TT
Why MotoGP's new format can't be solely blamed for Portugal chaos
Why MotoGP's new format can't be solely blamed for Portugal chaos Why MotoGP's new format can't be solely blamed for Portugal chaos
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.