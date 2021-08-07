Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Marquez admits arm condition worse than expected in Styria MotoGP Next / Styrian MotoGP: Martin takes pole as Quartararo loses fastest lap
MotoGP News

Tech 3 KTM completes 2022 MotoGP line-up with Raul Fernandez

By:

KTM has confirmed it has signed Moto2 rookie sensation Raul Fernandez for the 2022 MotoGP season to join the Tech 3 squad.

Tech 3 KTM completes 2022 MotoGP line-up with Raul Fernandez

Fernandez stepped up to Moto2 this season with Ajo’s KTM-backed squad having ridden for the marque at the Finn’s team in Moto3 in 2020, finishing fourth in the standings.

The 20-year-old has made an immediate impact in Moto2 aboard the Ajo KTM-run Kalex chassis, winning three races as he battles for the title with teammate Remy Gardner – the pair split by 31 points after the first nine races.

Ahead of the Dutch TT in June, Motorsport.com reported Fernandez had signed a deal to step up to MotoGP with Tech 3 KTM in 2022, having also been Petronas SRT’s number one target.

Fernandez’s current KTM contract had a half a million euro buyout clause in it and SRT admitted that it wouldn’t interfere in Fernandez’s relationship with KTM. Though the press release from KTM doesn’t specify the length of Fernandez’s deal, Motorsport.com understands it will be for two years.

“Honestly, I’m really pleased with this opportunity from KTM, as much for this year as for the next,” Fernandez said. “I’ve been learning a lot and enjoying Moto2 and was able to get into a position where I have this chance to enter MotoGP and for which I’m very grateful: it’s the dream of any rider to arrive to this class.

“Right now, the most important thing is to keep focusing on this season and giving all I have up until the last race to try and fight for the championship. If it doesn’t work out then fine, everything happens for a reason, and you have to look towards the positives.

“I’ve been a rookie this year and I want to close the chapter and then start again for 2022 where I’ll be looking to find a good feeling on the bike and, above all, aiming to enjoy myself.”

Read Also:

Fernandez will join Gardner at Tech 3 next year, whose promotion to MotoGP was confirmed in June, while KTM’s factory team line-up will continue to be helmed by Brad Binder – who will remain until the end of 2024 – and Miguel Oliveira.

Fernandez joins Maverick Vinales and Joan Mir as riders being promoted to MotoGP after just one season in Moto2.

This announcement for KTM will leave Iker Lecuona and Danilo Petrucci without rides for the 2022 season.

Lecuona has previously said he won’t return to Moto2 if he loses his MotoGP ride for 2022, while Petrucci told Motorsport.com he was eyeing a switch to a potential Dakar Rally assault.

With Valentino Rossi retiring at the end of the year and Franco Morbidelli set to step up to the factory Yamaha squad in place of Vinales, who is set to join Aprilia, only a few seats remain open for 2022.

Motorsport.com reported on Thursday that Rossi protégé Marco Bezzecchi is set to join SRT, leaving just one other SRT spot potentially vacant and the second VR46 Ducati ride free.

shares
comments

Related video

Marquez admits arm condition worse than expected in Styria MotoGP

Previous article

Marquez admits arm condition worse than expected in Styria MotoGP

Next article

Styrian MotoGP: Martin takes pole as Quartararo loses fastest lap

Styrian MotoGP: Martin takes pole as Quartararo loses fastest lap
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade

2
Formula 1

Williams: We don't need F1 pay drivers any more

3
MotoGP

Tech 3 KTM completes 2022 MotoGP line-up with Raul Fernandez

56 min
4
DTM

Zolder DTM: Audi's van der Linde wins, podium for Albon

31 min
5
Supercars

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"

Latest news
Styrian MotoGP: Martin takes pole as Quartararo loses fastest lap
MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Martin takes pole as Quartararo loses fastest lap

10m
Tech 3 KTM completes 2022 MotoGP line-up with Raul Fernandez
MotoGP

Tech 3 KTM completes 2022 MotoGP line-up with Raul Fernandez

56m
Marquez admits arm condition worse than expected in Styria MotoGP
MotoGP

Marquez admits arm condition worse than expected in Styria MotoGP

3 h
Styrian MotoGP: Bagnaia tops FP3; Quartararo, Vinales nearly collide
MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Bagnaia tops FP3; Quartararo, Vinales nearly collide

4 h
Styrian MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch
MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch

5 h
Latest videos
Valentino Rossi - 20 Years of Victories 01:53
MotoGP
20 h

Valentino Rossi - 20 Years of Victories

MotoGP: Rossi - I deserved a 10th grand prix title 05:31
MotoGP
21 h

MotoGP: Rossi - I deserved a 10th grand prix title

MotoGP: Valentino Rossi announces retirement 01:01
MotoGP
Aug 6, 2021

MotoGP: Valentino Rossi announces retirement

MotoGP: Beirer - Pedrosa wanting to race again is 'a huge compliment' 00:37
MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021

MotoGP: Beirer - Pedrosa wanting to race again is 'a huge compliment'

MotoGP: Crutchlow returns for three races with Yamaha 00:43
MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021

MotoGP: Crutchlow returns for three races with Yamaha

More from
Lewis Duncan
Styrian MotoGP: Martin takes pole as Quartararo loses fastest lap Styrian GP
MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Martin takes pole as Quartararo loses fastest lap

Marquez admits arm condition worse than expected in Styria MotoGP Styrian GP
MotoGP

Marquez admits arm condition worse than expected in Styria MotoGP

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

Raúl Fernández More from
Raúl Fernández
Assen Moto2: Fernandez leads Gardner in another Ajo KTM 1-2 Assen
Moto2

Assen Moto2: Fernandez leads Gardner in another Ajo KTM 1-2

KTM casts doubt on Fernandez 2022 MotoGP graduation
Moto2

KTM casts doubt on Fernandez 2022 MotoGP graduation

Qatar Moto3: Fernandez fastest in Friday practice Losail
Moto3

Qatar Moto3: Fernandez fastest in Friday practice

Trending Today

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade
Formula 1 Formula 1

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade

Williams: We don't need F1 pay drivers any more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams: We don't need F1 pay drivers any more

Tech 3 KTM completes 2022 MotoGP line-up with Raul Fernandez
MotoGP MotoGP

Tech 3 KTM completes 2022 MotoGP line-up with Raul Fernandez

Zolder DTM: Audi's van der Linde wins, podium for Albon
DTM DTM

Zolder DTM: Audi's van der Linde wins, podium for Albon

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"
Supercars Supercars

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"

2014 Bathurst 1000 race results
Supercars Supercars

2014 Bathurst 1000 race results

Marshals club pays tribute to volunteers after fatal Brands Hatch crash
National National

Marshals club pays tribute to volunteers after fatal Brands Hatch crash

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Watkins Glen?
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Watkins Glen?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Prime

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Prime

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021
How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Prime

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Forming a ladder all the way from Red Bull Rookies Cup to MotoGP, KTM has created a steady stream of top talents in grand prix racing delivering the Austrian marque with the success expected of the brand. Here's how it has gone about it.

MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Prime

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Danilo Petrucci’s days in MotoGP appear numbered, as KTM looks to completely reshuffle the Tech3 team for 2022. Though the Italian's 2021 season so far hasn’t been standout, the giant Italian covertly became a top runner in MotoGP across the last decade and brought with him a personality that world sport sorely needs more of

MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet Prime

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet

Joan Mir’s defence of his MotoGP title has had an underwhelming start as Suzuki didn’t progress its championship-winning GSX-RR as much as its rivals did with their bikes over the winter. Speaking to Motorsport.com, Mir lays out why his title defence has been stalled so far and why he’s confident title number two is still within reach

MotoGP
Jul 12, 2021
How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Prime

How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

It's been six years since Jorge Lorenzo gave Yamaha its last MotoGP title in 2015. Since his departure at the end of 2016, Yamaha's form has been inconsistent but it has at last found a new talisman to return it to the top spot in the form of a precociously talented Frenchman who currently leads the standings.

MotoGP
Jul 6, 2021
Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties Prime

Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties

On Monday, Yamaha announced it will part ways with Maverick Vinales at the end of the 2021 season - a move requested by the rider. As the already strained relationship between both parties in MotoGP hit rock bottom in recent weeks, this divorce - as Oriol Puigdemont writes - is good for both Yamaha and Vinales for a number of reasons

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2021
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Prime

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012.

MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021

Latest news

Styrian MotoGP: Martin takes pole as Quartararo loses fastest lap
MotoGP MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Martin takes pole as Quartararo loses fastest lap

Tech 3 KTM completes 2022 MotoGP line-up with Raul Fernandez
MotoGP MotoGP

Tech 3 KTM completes 2022 MotoGP line-up with Raul Fernandez

Marquez admits arm condition worse than expected in Styria MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez admits arm condition worse than expected in Styria MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Bagnaia tops FP3; Quartararo, Vinales nearly collide
MotoGP MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Bagnaia tops FP3; Quartararo, Vinales nearly collide

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.