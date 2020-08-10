MotoGP
MotoGP / Czech GP / Commentary

Czech Grand Prix review podcast: KTM’s Binder brilliant in Brno

Czech Grand Prix review podcast: KTM’s Binder brilliant in Brno
By:
Aug 10, 2020, 3:28 PM

The MotoGP Czech Grand Prix was an historic day for KTM, as rookie Brad Binder took his and the marque’s first premier class victory.

Binder came from seventh on the grid to lead the Brno race by lap 13, before dominating to the chequered flag to claim a maiden win by 5.2 seconds. 

Behind, Franco Morbidelli flew the flag for Yamaha on the – what is more or less – 2019 M1 in second, while Avintia’s Johann Zarco converted a shock pole position into his first podium since the 2018 season. Meanwhile, it was a difficult race for championship protagonists Fabio Quartararo, Maverick Vinales and Andrea Dovizioso, with grip issues hindering all three.

In the latest Tank Slappers podcast, Autosport’s International Editor Lewis Duncan is joined by Motorsport.com’s Global MotoGP Editor Oriol Puigdemont to discuss a dramatic third round of the 2020 championship. 

 
KTM says first MotoGP race win didn't come "by accident"

KTM says first MotoGP race win didn't come "by accident"

Why KTM MotoGP rookie’s first win wasn’t a total shock

Why KTM MotoGP rookie’s first win wasn’t a total shock
Series MotoGP
Event Czech GP
Author Lewis Duncan

