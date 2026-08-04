Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

George Russell's 2026 F1 bad luck is beyond a "Rocky" story, says David Coulthard

Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
George Russell's 2026 F1 bad luck is beyond a "Rocky" story, says David Coulthard

Inside the Nurburgring turf war: Introducing the players and what's at stake

Endurance
Inside the Nurburgring turf war: Introducing the players and what's at stake

Fernando Alonso Spotted Driving His $5.9 Million Lamborghini Hypercar Through Monaco

Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Fernando Alonso Spotted Driving His $5.9 Million Lamborghini Hypercar Through Monaco

GT World Challenge and WEC clash: What will teams and drivers racing both championships do?

WEC
GT World Challenge and WEC clash: What will teams and drivers racing both championships do?

Where to watch NASCAR for the rest of the 2026 season

NASCAR Cup
Iowa
Where to watch NASCAR for the rest of the 2026 season

Laurin Heinrich secures dramatic runner-up at Road America despite 'exploding' door

IMSA
Road America
Laurin Heinrich secures dramatic runner-up at Road America despite 'exploding' door

Winward Racing closes in on GTD title after big Road America win

IMSA
Road America
Winward Racing closes in on GTD title after big Road America win

The Clash returns to Daytona for 2027 NASCAR season

NASCAR Cup
The Clash returns to Daytona for 2027 NASCAR season
MotoGP British GP

KTM replaces Maverick Vinales with Pol Espargaro for British GP

Vinales continues to deal with the effects of a lingering shoulder injury 

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Edited:
Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Maverick Vinales will sit out this weekend’s British Grand Prix due to injury, with Tech3 drafting in KTM’s MotoGP test rider Pol Espargaro as his replacement.

Following Motorsport.com’s report that Vinales could be sidelined for the rest of the year, KTM has confirmed that the Spaniard will not be in action at Silverstone, as he continues his recovery from the shoulder injury he sustained at the Sachsenring in July 2025.

KTM stated that the decision was made “after further consultation during the summer break, and a recent visit to the Red Bull Athlete Performance Centre (APC)”.

However, the statement referred only to Vinales' absence from the British GP, with no indication of when - or if - he will return to the RC16. 

Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

“During the summer break, we kept looking for the reason why I wasn't getting the strength back in external rotation in my left arm, while the internal rotation had a significant improvement over the last few months,” said Vinales, who hasn’t finished higher than 11th this season.

“Further medical tests showed that, although my supraspinatus has fully healed, I also have a small tear in the infraspinatus that we didn't realise until last week. We're now working on the best recovery plan. It's not the best news, as the second part of the season starts now. I don't know how long it's going to take, but I will put everything - as always - into this recovery.” 

With Vinales sidelined, Espargaro will make his first grand prix outing of 2026 in the 12th round of the season on 7-9 August. The Spaniard, who retired from MotoGP at the end of 2023, made a handful of outings last year, again stepping in for an injured Vinales.

Last weekend, Motorsport.com reported that Espargaro could end up taking Vinales’ spot for the remainder of the season.

The latter has struggled to rediscover his old form this year, with the limitations caused by his shoulder injury taking a significant toll on his performances. An additional operation in April failed to resolve the issue, with his shoulder still not fully recovered several months later. 

The timing of the injury has also dealt a major blow to Vinales' MotoGP future, with the 31-year-old recently admitting his chances of remaining on the grid in 2027 are all but over.

He has also repeatedly criticised KTM's management over the way it handled his contract situation, further straining the relationship between the two. 

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Casey Stoner urges Pedro Acosta to be more patient in MotoGP

Top Comments
More from
Rachit Thukral

Casey Stoner urges Pedro Acosta to be more patient in MotoGP

MotoGP
MotoGP
British GP
Casey Stoner urges Pedro Acosta to be more patient in MotoGP

Formula E changes 2027 Monaco date to avoid WEC clash

Formula E
Formula E
Formula E changes 2027 Monaco date to avoid WEC clash

Does nobody want to win the 2026 MotoGP title?

MotoGP
German GP
Does nobody want to win the 2026 MotoGP title?
More from
Maverick Viñales

KTM making plans to drop Maverick Vinales with immediate effect

MotoGP
MotoGP
British GP
KTM making plans to drop Maverick Vinales with immediate effect

How Maverick Vinales' conflict shows KTM's biggest weakness

MotoGP
MotoGP
How Maverick Vinales' conflict shows KTM's biggest weakness

Maverick Vinales after German GP woes: “I need support from team but all I get is criticism”

MotoGP
MotoGP
German GP
Maverick Vinales after German GP woes: “I need support from team but all I get is criticism”
More from
Tech 3

Maverick Vinales says KTM situation mirrors Yamaha ordeal: 'Teams push me to the limit'

MotoGP
MotoGP
German GP
Maverick Vinales says KTM situation mirrors Yamaha ordeal: 'Teams push me to the limit'

KTM says Maverick Vinales rejected Tech3 option after factory plans changed

MotoGP
MotoGP
German GP
KTM says Maverick Vinales rejected Tech3 option after factory plans changed

Guenther Steiner "happily staying out” of Maverick Vinales/KTM contract saga

MotoGP
MotoGP
German GP
Guenther Steiner "happily staying out” of Maverick Vinales/KTM contract saga

Latest news

George Russell's 2026 F1 bad luck is beyond a "Rocky" story, says David Coulthard

Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
George Russell's 2026 F1 bad luck is beyond a "Rocky" story, says David Coulthard

Inside the Nurburgring turf war: Introducing the players and what's at stake

Endurance
Inside the Nurburgring turf war: Introducing the players and what's at stake

Fernando Alonso Spotted Driving His $5.9 Million Lamborghini Hypercar Through Monaco

Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Fernando Alonso Spotted Driving His $5.9 Million Lamborghini Hypercar Through Monaco

GT World Challenge and WEC clash: What will teams and drivers racing both championships do?

WEC
GT World Challenge and WEC clash: What will teams and drivers racing both championships do?

Feature

Discover prime content

The humble origin story of a MotoGP powerhouse

MotoGP
By Richard Asher
The humble origin story of a MotoGP powerhouse

Does nobody want to win the 2026 MotoGP title?

MotoGP
German GP
By Rachit Thukral
Does nobody want to win the 2026 MotoGP title?

What we learned as MotoGP's title fight tightened in German GP

MotoGP
German GP
By Rachit Thukral
What we learned as MotoGP's title fight tightened in German GP

Five things we learned from MotoGP’s action-packed Dutch GP

MotoGP
Dutch GP
By Rachit Thukral
Five things we learned from MotoGP’s action-packed Dutch GP
View more