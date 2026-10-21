MotoGP

KTM sees MotoGP 2027 as a fresh start: “We never had the chance to build a new bike”

Beirer feels the 2027 regulations provide KTM with a big opportunity to close the gap to the front

Gerald Dirnbeck

Published: Oct 21, 2026, 3:03 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Pit Beirer has outlined the limitations of KTM’s current RC16, with the 2027 regulations finally allowing the Austrian manufacturer to develop an all-new MotoGP bike as it targets the front of the grid.

KTM has competed in MotoGP since 2017, winning eight grands prix in that time. Miguel Oliveira accounts for five of those victories, with Brad Binder winning twice and Pedro Acosta once. The Austrian manufacturer has also claimed three sprint victories, two with Binder and one with Acosta.

However, it has yet to make the final step to the front of the grid. Honda and Yamaha were once its main benchmarks, but the Austrian manufacturer is now chasing the two Italian brands, Ducati and Aprilia.

KTM motorsport director Beirer has identified the RC16’s main weakness.

"It's always the point when we when we turn and release the brake," he explained. "I see the riders talking to me, 'the others look to the direction and the bike is going [in that direction] and we struggle for one moment still. And that's exactly the moment where we need to improve.

"Then the rest is just a follow up, because if you turn just a little better, you pick up more early, you put the tyre in the right place, you have more drive.

"We miss drive, of course but we are on the side and we are spinning. Then, it's not missing power. You are in the wrong position to accelerate."

Acosta has been able to compensate for this weakness at corner entry through his riding style. The Spaniard is the only KTM rider in the top 10 of the championship standings, but he will switch to Ducati next year.

"I would lie if I say I wouldn't like Pedro to stay," he said. "But maybe it has to be like this. We got so much pressure and the bike needs to be better. For sure, Pedro is better than the bike."

Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsports Director

Photo by: Qian Jun / MB Media / Getty Images

2027 represents a fresh start for KTM

The 2027 season represents a fresh start in several respects. The new technical regulations will allow KTM to develop an entirely new motorcycle, incorporating the lessons it has learned since joining MotoGP in 2017.

"I feel having this new bike done, having a complete new line-up of riders, is a restart and a huge chance for us," Beirer said.

"We are not new [to MotoGP]. We have been here for so many years, but we didn't have the chance to make really a complete new bike. You always add on something and you change this, then you change that. But then the last years, we want to put the sprocket in a different position and the crank in a different position.

"But in the last two years, you don't build a new engine, but you know there is a weak point in the bike which you just cannot fix with the set-up.

"So I feel this white piece of paper give us now the chance to put 10 years of MotoGP experience into a new bike.

"New bike, new riders, and definitely riders who really want to come to our place I think that will give a new motivation to work and work positive towards the future.

"I think the bashing on us, on the bike and on the team doesn't make the bike better. We know our weak points, but we also have very strong points, and we want to take that part and build the rest. We want to close that gap to the leaders in the championship."

In the factory team, Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio will take over from the outgoing Acosta and Binder, while Luca Marini and Senna Agius will race for satellite outfit Tech3, replacing Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales.

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Joan Mir remains on the sidelines as Honda forced to race with one rider in Australia

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Gerald Dirnbeck





How Pedro Acosta's unique riding style is making the difference at KTM



MotoGP



MotoGP



How Pedro Acosta's unique riding style is making the difference at KTM





"Crazy and unfair": Anger over Nicolo Bulega extensively testing Ducati's 850cc MotoGP bike



MotoGP



MotoGP



"Crazy and unfair": Anger over Nicolo Bulega extensively testing Ducati's 850cc MotoGP bike





No rushed comebacks: A paradigm shift in MotoGP?



MotoGP



MotoGP



San Marino GP



No rushed comebacks: A paradigm shift in MotoGP?

More from

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing





MotoGP to stage demo at F1 United States Grand Prix



MotoGP



MotoGP



MotoGP to stage demo at F1 United States Grand Prix





Pedro Acosta: "I'm going to Ducati to learn from Marc Marquez, not to beat him on same bike"



MotoGP



MotoGP



Indonesian GP



Pedro Acosta: "I'm going to Ducati to learn from Marc Marquez, not to beat him on same bike"





Pedro Acosta may not win a MotoGP race on a KTM - and that’s not a failure



MotoGP



Aragon GP



Pedro Acosta may not win a MotoGP race on a KTM - and that’s not a failure

Latest news





KTM sees MotoGP 2027 as a fresh start: “We never had the chance to build a new bike”



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP 11 min



KTM sees MotoGP 2027 as a fresh start: “We never had the chance to build a new bike”





Hockenheim in talks with F1 despite “virtually zero” public funding



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1 1 h



Hockenheim in talks with F1 despite “virtually zero” public funding





Philipp Eng and BMW to part ways after 11 years



IMSA



IMSA IMSA 1 h



Philipp Eng and BMW to part ways after 11 years





Frankie Muniz offers new details on 2027 NASCAR plans



NASCAR Truck



NSTR NASCAR Truck



Talladega



2 h



Frankie Muniz offers new details on 2027 NASCAR plans

Feature

Discover prime content





MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together



MotoGP



Indonesian GP



By Richard Asher



MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together





Five things we learned from MotoGP's brutal Indonesian Grand Prix



MotoGP



Indonesian GP



By Richard Asher



Five things we learned from MotoGP's brutal Indonesian Grand Prix





The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight



MotoGP



Japanese GP



By Rachit Thukral



The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight





Five things we learned from MotoGP Japanese GP after tyre drama



MotoGP



Japanese GP



By Rachit Thukral



Five things we learned from MotoGP Japanese GP after tyre drama

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe