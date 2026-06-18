KTM to allow Ducati-bound Pedro Acosta to try its 2027 bike at Brno test

KTM will let lead rider Pedro Acosta ride its 2027 bike in Monday’s Brno test – despite the Spaniard’s impending departure to rival Ducati.

This follows news earlier in the week that Honda would allow Joan Mir and Luca Marini to ride its 2027 challenger at the test, which is the first chance for current race riders to try the next-generation 850cc bikes and Pirelli rubber.

Acosta, who will join Marc Marquez at the factory Ducati squad next season, will be joined by one of KTM’s test riders on Monday. This will be either Pol Espargaro or Dani Pedrosa – both of whom have already tried the new RC16 privately.

The original understanding ahead of next week’s landmark test was that no manufacturer would allow a rider headed for another factory to take part in any tests until the post-season one at Valencia on 1 December. But with two of the five constructors in MotoGP now having shown flexibility, there is a new trend emerging.

There are still three days of race action – the Czech Grand Prix – between now and the test. Conversations will continue in the paddock and it’s quite possible that further news of this nature emerges.

Aprilia has also asked Raul Fernandez to test its GP27 on Monday, despite the fact that the Spaniard does not yet have a confirmed deal to remain at the satellite Trackhouse team next season.

This could either be taken as an indication that a deal is close, or that Aprilia is joining Honda and KTM in easing up on the restrictions around outgoing riders.

Here's how the 'grid' for the test at Brno on Monday is shaping up:

Ducati Marc Marquez Fermin Aldeguer Yamaha Toprak Razgatlioglu Augusto Fernandez KTM Pedro Acosta Pol Espargaro/Dani Pedrosa Aprilia Marco Bezzecchi Raul Fernandez Honda Joan Mir Luca Marini