LCR signs Chantra for 2025 as Nakagami steps down from MotoGP
Nakagami will call time on his MotoGP career and transition into a test rider for Honda as Chantra takes over
LCR has announced that Moto2 race winner Somkiat Chantra will replace Takaaki Nakagami in its MotoGP line-up next year.
As has been widely expected, Thai rider Chantra will step up to the premier class in 2025, taking over the Idemitsu-backed side of the LCR garage that has been occupied by Nakagami since 2018.
Chantra currently sits 10th in the Moto2 standings with Honda Team Asia, but finished a career-high sixth in the championship last year after taking a stunning victory at Honda’s home ground in Motegi.
It was his second victory in the class, following a maiden success in 2022 in Indonesia.
"I'm excited to join the LCR team,” said the 25-year-old, who will become the first Thai rider to race in the premier class.
“Stepping into MotoGP has always been my dream, and I will finally make it true. I want to thank all the sponsors and people who have supported me from the beginning of my career until now.
“For the next season, I'm committed to learning, giving my maximum, and enjoying this new adventure. It will be difficult, but I will give my best."
Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
The announcement marks an end of Nakagami’s stint in premier class as a full-time racer, but he will remain in the Honda family next year, bolstering the marque’s test team alongside incumbent Stefan Bradl and incoming Aleix Espargaro.
Unlike Bradl and Espargaro, his role will be based in Japan, but he will also get to take part in select rounds as a test rider.
Nakagami has tallied up eight seasons of experience in MotoGP, completing over a 100 races during that period, with the highlight being a pole position at Aragon in 2020.
"I've decided to end my career as a MotoGP rider at the end of the 2024 season. I want to express my sincere gratitude to all the fans who have warmly supported me. I would also like to thank IDEMITSU and HONDA for their long-term support. From 2025, I will be involved in the development of HRC machines.
“It is gratifying to make use of my seven years of experience at MotoGP; I'm excited about my new chapter.”
Chantra will be able to bank on the experience of Johann Zarco, who will remain with LCR in 2025 after joining the team at the start of this year from Pramac Ducati.
Lucio Cecchinello, LCR team principal said: “First, I would like to thank Takaaki Nakagami for his outstanding commitment during the past seven MotoGP seasons working together; we wish him the best in his next chapter with Honda.
“As for the future, alongside HRC, we believe that it's time to welcome a great Asian talent such as Somkiat Chantra, as we think he deserves an opportunity at the highest level of the two-wheel competition.
“Through his years in Moto2, he's shown potential and the skills to grow and become a strong rider in MotoGP. LCR and Honda will provide him with the best to support him over the different phases of this new project".
