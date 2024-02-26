All Series
MotoGP

LCR boss feels Honda's MotoGP approach "much more efficient" in 2024

LCR Honda MotoGP team owner Lucio Cecchinello welcomes the injection of resources by the Japanese manufacturer and considers the new working system implemented to be "much more efficient".

Oriol Puigdemont
Oriol Puigdemont
Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The team founded by the ex-racer has been competing with Honda equipment since its entry into the premier class in 2006 with Casey Stoner as its rider.

Since then, it has accumulated four victories, three with Cal Crutchlow and the last one with Alex Rins, at last year's United States Grand Prix, which is the last victory celebrated by a Honda rider.

Despite the disastrous sporting moment that Honda is currently living through, having finished 2023 last in the constructors' standings, Cecchinello feels more important than ever within the HRC structure.

Speaking to Motorsport.com a few days ago, Cecchinello revealed that Honda faced a decision that could have had huge consequences for all parties involved in the world championship.

"Last year, due to the lack of competitiveness of the bike, Honda reached a point where it had to make a decision: either invest more in the MotoGP project or withdraw," concedes Cecchinello, happy with the direction taken by the Tokyo-based company's top management.

"Honda chose to stay, because its DNA comes from motorcycles, even if they now make rockets to travel to space."

With the conviction to remain involved in the championship, the Japanese brand has turned its attention to its desire to have a competitive bike again, and as soon as possible.

Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"What I see this year is that there are a lot more Honda people involved," he adds.

"The Honda presidency has given clear indications that the competitiveness of the MotoGP project needs to be restored. And all of that starts with a greater willingness to make financial resources available."

Honda is involved in a restructuring that has seen several key changes made during the last year and a half.

Takeo Yokoyama, technical director, was replaced by Ken Kawauchi, coming from Suzuki, just over a year ago.

Then it was the turn of Shinichi Kokubu, the leader of the MotoGP project, who during the last Japanese Grand Prix was relieved by Shin Sato.

And the next to leave will be Tetsuhiro Kuwata, the general manager, who in April will leave his post to Taichi Honda. All of the above, however, did not have the repercussions that Marc Marquez's departure to Gresini Ducati provoked.

Nevertheless, the brand with the most muscle in the competition seems determined to return to the latitudes of the table that it is presupposed. And its strategy, in large part, is to go hand in hand with LCR.

"This year, Honda has changed its approach to developing the bike. Until now, the first analysis was done by the test team, who then passed the parts to the official team, who in turn evaluated whether the parts were going well or not.

"Only then did they reach us when they were available," says Cecchinello, whose garage, with Johann Zarco and Takaaki Nakagami, was fully connected to that of the factory team at the Sepang and Qatar tests.

"Now, the test team does its analysis and the parts are distributed among the four starter riders at the same time. HRC receives the findings and data from all four riders at the same time. It's a much more efficient system."

