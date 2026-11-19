MotoGP Portuguese GP
Why Ducati Portimao seat is like a "dream" for Iker Lecuona: "I've gone through hell"
Iker Lecuona will have the chance to race in red, as part of the official Ducati team, substituting for Pecco Bagnaia in Portimao
Rubén Carballo Rosa
Published: Nov 19, 2026, 2:58 PM
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Iker Lecuona
Photo by: Motorsport.com
Iker Lecona says getting a chance to ride for the factory Ducati team at this weekend's Portuguese Grand Prix is like a "dream" after going through "hell a lot" in recent seasons.
After stepping in for Alex Marquez and Fermín Aldeguer at Gresini, Lecuona has now received another opportunity to race in MotoGP at Portimao.
The Valencia-born rider will take over Francesco Bagnaia’s bike, with the Italian sidelined by a double fracture in his right foot. Lecuona could barely contain his excitement when he spoke to the media in Portimao, including Motorsport.com
"The only color I’m missing now is yellow—then I’ll have ridden for every Ducati team!" he remarked, noting that VR46 is the only Ducati team he hasn't raced for in MotoGP.
When asked how it feels to be dressed in red, Lecuona elaborated: "It’s hard to describe. I’ve been through a hell of a lot over the last few years. Last year, when I broke my arm, I was in the middle of negotiations, and I ended up missing two MotoGP races that I had already secured.
"If someone had told me back then, 'Next year, you’ll be the world runner-up in Superbike on a Ducati, you’ll race six times in MotoGP, and you’ll finish it all off with the factory team,' I would have said, 'Yeah, right - turn around and walk right back out the door you came in!'"
"Honestly, this is incredible. After so many years of suffering and so many injuries, this year has been like a dream. My first victories in Superbike, finishing second in the championship, and competing in six MotoGP races. Who would have thought? Five with Gresini, one with the factory Ducati team - I even managed a top-10 finish and made it into Q2 at Silverstone.
"I’m actually going to get to wear that red factory team suit. I’m joining a really cool club. Just think about it: who else has ridden for both the factory Honda and Ducati teams? You stop to consider the names - Jorge Lorenzo, Marc Marquez, Nicky Hayden, Andrea Dovizioso, Valentino Rossi... and now, here I am, Lecuona. It’s awesome to be part of a group like that. I feel like a kid again. I’ve been going non-stop for seven or eight weeks now. I barely remember what my own home looks like. but I couldn’t be happier.
"Physically, I’m obviously not fully recovered, but that’s just how it is; if I have to push to the absolute max, then that’s what I have to do. We keep on learning."
Iker Lecuona, Gresini Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
When asked whether his bike would be similar to the one he rode in Qatar, Lecuona confirmed: "It will be practically the same in terms of specifications, because I liked what they gave me in Losail- it had all the latest updates, including the full aerodynamics package. The set-up will change, but it’s essentially the same bike.
"I’ve been told that when I walk in, all the engineers will be there, but only two people will actually speak to me. Gigi Dall'Igna will be one of them, along with my two technicians. It’s a change from my time at Gresini, but I’m someone who adapts well.
"During FP1, we’ll try to find that rapport—figuring out how I can best articulate what the bike needs, and how my technician, Christian Gabarrini, can adjust the bike to help me go better and faster."
As it happens, his team-mate for this weekend, Marc Marquez, is on the verge of becoming a ten-time world champion. Lecuona remarked on this with a laugh: "That’s going to be quite a photo, isn't it?
"It’ll be a really cool team photo, honestly. I hope he clinches the championship on Saturday so I can jump into the picture!"
Lecuona doesn't even rule out the possibility of lending a hand if they cross paths on track, provided he’s running near the front with a strong pace.
"Nothing in this life is impossible. If someone had told me last year that I’d be with the factory team, I would have said it was impossible. So, is it impossible to help Marc? No—I’m already proving that I have the speed. In the second half of the race in Qatar, mine was the second-fastest bike. But, well, I have to reach him first. I hope I can! If that happens, it means I’ll be going very fast indeed. I don’t know—we’ll see."
Regarding the Portimão circuit, his expectations are positive: "It’s a track I like. But the team and I will need to find our rhythm together. Just because I’m coming from Qatar with the same bike doesn’t mean I’ll simply arrive and go faster. Sometimes, that can even be counterproductive."
Read Also:
MotoGPMaverick Vinales considering a freelance role: "I want to stay in MotoGP"
MotoGPIker Lecuona: ‘I have to negotiate with my wife so she won’t kick me out of the house’
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