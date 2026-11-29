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Valencia GP

2026 MotoGP Valencia GP

Nov 27, 2026 to Nov 29, 2026

| Valencia Circuit Ricardo Tormo, ES

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MotoGP Valencia GP

MotoGP Valencia GP: Live commentary and updates from Spain

Live minute-by-minute commentary for the Valencia Grand Prix as MotoGP visits Circuit Ricardo Tormo

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Lap: 7 08:12:33 am

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Fernandez is leading by 1.7s. He might be Spanish, but only his most ardent fans will want him to win over Marquez...

Lap: 6 08:11:05 am

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Bezzecchi is now trying to make a move on Marc for second, but Marc muscles him back! Remember, Bez is looking for a hat-trick of Sunday wins.

Crash

Lap: 5 08:10:31 am

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Iker Lecuona is down

Lap: 5 08:09:58 am

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Behind that group disputing second, it's now Aldeguer, Ogura, Bastianini and Diggia next along.

Lap: 4 08:08:21 am

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The lead is out to a second, with Marquez, Bezzecchi, Acosta and Martin glued together for second.

Lap: 3 08:07:26 am

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Fernandez sets a fastest lap on his way to a 0.8s lead at the end of the lap

Lap: 2 08:05:56 am

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Fernandez takes the lead off Marquez, again at the final turn

Lap: 2 08:04:55 am

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Raul Fernandez takes second from Bez at the end of the lap one, and slots in behind Marc. Then it's Acosta, Martin, Ogura, Aldeguer, Mir, Bastianini and Diggia.

Lap: 1 08:03:58 am

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Acosta and Ogura are up four spots from the grid, Di Giannantonio down five.

Lights green

08:03:08 am

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No fire! And Marc takes the lead over Bez!

Green flag

08:01:13 am

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The warmup lap is unfolding!

08:00:56 am

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As the grid clears, there is just time to remind you that there is still a battle for a world championship going on. Although Aprilia will need to top its Balaton Park self-destruction to fail in its quest to wrap up the title over Ducati. It has a healthy 16-point lead. Its two factory riders Bezzecchi and Martin are also disputing second place in the riders championship, with Bezzecchi just a point ahead. I will keep you posted!

07:58:51 am

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I was wondering how many had crammed into the Ricardo Tormo circuit today - and the official line has just arrived: 97,024. That will make for quite an atmosphere in this small stadium track as a Spanish crowd (let's not get into Valencia/Catalonia right now!) gets set to pay tribute to a departing Spanish hero!

07:56:37 am

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Just a few minutes to the start - and Marc is doing his push-ups routine for the final time. If he talks about those in retirement, well, Gary Player will be proud of him.

07:54:37 am

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Ah yes, the grid! Well, here it is. Most move up one spot from their original positions after Alex's withdrawal. He would have lined up fourth.

Grid

All Stats

Cla Rider # Bike Time km/h 1

M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team

72 Aprilia

1'27.844

164.131 2

M. Marquez Ducati Team

93 Ducati

+0.463

1'28.307

163.271 3

R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team

25 Aprilia

+0.589

1'28.433

163.038 4

J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team

89 Aprilia

+0.795

1'28.639

162.659 5

F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46

49 Ducati

+0.851

1'28.695

162.557 6

E. Bastianini Tech 3

23 KTM

+0.936

1'28.780

162.401 7

P. Espargaro Tech 3

44 KTM

+1.009

1'28.853

162.268 8

F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing

54 Ducati

+1.026

1'28.870

162.236 9

P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

37 KTM

+1.040

1'28.884

162.211 10

A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team

79 Aprilia

+1.306

1'29.150

161.727 11

J. Mir Honda HRC

36 Honda

+1.572

1'29.416

161.246 12

B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

33 KTM

+1.389

1'29.233

161.576 13

I. Lecuona Ducati Team

27 Ducati

+1.416

1'29.260

161.528 14

J. Zarco Team LCR

5 Honda

+1.442

1'29.286

161.481 15

F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing

20 Yamaha

+1.563

1'29.407

161.262 16

F. Morbidelli Team VR46

21 Ducati

+1.591

1'29.435

161.212 17

D. Moreira Team LCR

11 Honda

+1.740

1'29.584

160.943 18

L. Marini Honda HRC

10 Honda

+1.779

1'29.623

160.873 19

J. Miller Pramac Racing

43 Yamaha

+1.796

1'29.640

160.843 20

A. Fernandez Pramac Racing

47 Yamaha

+1.877

1'29.721

160.698 21

A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing

42 Yamaha

+2.304

1'30.148

159.936 View full results

07:52:44 am

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There are also a load of riders racing for the last time for their respective teams. Jorge Martin, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Enea Bastianini, Fermin Aldeguer, Pedro Acosta, Ai Ogura, Joan Mir, Fabio Quartararo, Diogo Moreira and Luca Marini. That's in grid order, by the way, so you'll see more of the ones near the top of the list. Plus Ogura when he turns up at the front late in the race ;)

07:50:37 am

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Another unfamiliar livery today, apart from Marc's will be Jack Miller's. He's getting the Aussie-coloured paint job that he didn't get to race at Phillip Island due to the weather cancellation that day. That fits nicely with Jack's farewell MotoGP race...one of five about to unfold. Also leaving us after this round, at least as full-time riders, are Brad Binder, Franco Morbidelli and Alex Rins*.

*While Binder and Morbidelli have World Superbike deals, nothing has been announced for Rins. And Ducati now has a seat to fill at short notice. He's not favourite to take the spot, but never say never.

07:47:00 am

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There's a special frame being awarded to Michelin on the grid, because it's also the French tyre manufacturer's last outing as MotoGP supplier. That farewell is not going to attract a lot of attention, but that's what you sign up for as a tyre supplier. People only talk about you when something goes wrong. Good luck to Pirelli, starting at the test on Tuesday!

07:45:15 am

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Right, next bit of housekeeping: congratulations to Manu Gonzalez for securing the Moto2 championship a short while ago! The decider was as tense a motorsport finale as you can possibly imagine.

07:43:06 am

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A reminder of what went down yesterday in the sprint, from which Marco Bezzecchi emerged with a second straight Saturday win:

Read Also:

07:41:46 am

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Yesterday, we were reminded of what a drama magnet Marc is. He was able to shake off both flames and a controversial penalty safe in the knowledge that the championship is already decided in his favour. But woe betide any official giving him a penalty today - they'll be lucky to make it out of the car park without trouble! (Just kidding...)

07:39:27 am

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Happily, his brother Alex is there to see Marc embark on this strange sighting lap, for which he appears to have the track to himself. Which brings us to the fact that the younger Marquez was in hospital this morning. He is ill and will miss today's race.

07:37:51 am

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Marquez is climbing aboard his Ducati for the final time - it's a special gold livery to celebrate the occasion. And he is getting a guard of honour from the entire world championship paddock as he trundles down the pitlane on his way to the grid. What scenes!

07:36:40 am

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The biggest headline, surprisingly, is not that this is the final race of the 1000cc MotoGP era - although that IS pretty big. Marc Marquez has been stealing the show since Friday morning, when he announced that this would be his final MotoGP race. Valencia is absolutely packed out for his farewell ride.

07:34:47 am

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Apologies for any fat-finger typos today...this is a 100% human production ;) And there is a lot to get through in very little time.

07:33:52 am

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Here we go one last time! It's the final round of the2026 MotoGP world championship and you're in the right place if it's live text coverage you're after. I'm Richard Asher and the pleasure is mine.

By: Richard Asher

Published: Nov 29, 2026, 1:12 PM

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