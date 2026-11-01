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2026 MotoGP Malaysian GP

Oct 30, 2026 to Nov 1, 2026

| Sepang International Circuit, MY

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MotoGP Malaysian GP

MotoGP Malaysian GP: Live commentary and updates from Mandalika

Live minute-by-minute commentary for the Malaysian Grand Prix as MotoGP visits the Sepang International Circuit

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Lap: 17 02:37:19 am

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Zarco is dropping back! It's a suspected technical issue and he is outside the top 10 already. Ogura tries a move on Bezzecchi too, but cannot make it stick.

Lap: 17 02:35:41 am

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It's interesting to watch Ogura tackle a full-length grand prix in warm conditions from a good grid position. It's been a while. That's his cue for a late-race charge - or it would have been earlier in the season. There's no real sign of one yet though. Perhaps this tyre-whispering job is beyond even him?

Lap: 15 02:33:41 am

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Moreira has brought the LCR Honda into the pits now. Looks like a retirement for the Brazilian.

Lap: 15 02:32:50 am

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Six laps to go, and Marc has a 2.5s lead. Acosta has 1.5s over the battle for third. Behind that, battles are a distant memory as Bastianini, Zarco, Marini and Di Giannantonio ride their own races. It's got a rather familiar Sepang look about it, this race. The main hope for entertainment is Alex v Bezzecchi v Ogura for third.

Crash

Lap: 13 02:30:36 am

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And Moreira is no longer in the top 10! He's gone off at Turn 15. Gets it going again, but is out of contention.

Lap: 13 02:28:28 am

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The man to inherit Mir's spot in the top 10 is another Honda rider, Diogo Moreira. He's in a pretty lonely 10th spot with Di Giannantonio ahead of him and Brad Binder behind him. There are few signs of recovery from Bagnaia, by the way, as he is 16th. We may expect another Eeyorish press briefing later.

Lap: 12 02:25:58 am

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Sad news: Mir's retirement appears to be health-related. The Spaniard has only just returned to MotoGP action after a spell off vision and fatigue trouble. We wish him well.

Lap: 11 02:24:56 am

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Okay, so while all that was going on, Marc quietly stretched his lead to almost two seconds. Acosta looks to be consolidating second already. At this point the real fight is for third, as Bez sniffs around Alex and Ogura keeps an Ai on both of them.

Lap: 10 02:23:31 am

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Joan Mir has brought his works Honda into the pits. It's clearly not a bike change, as the sun is still shining. Oh, Pedro Acosta has taken second! A clear move on Alex, who.....now falls behind Bezzecchi! Wait, no he doesn, that move didn't stick. Fool's errand, this - MotoGP changes faster than a man can write!

Lap: 10 02:21:27 am

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There are almost three seconds between Ogura in fifth and the next group, which consists of Bastianini, Zarco and Marini.

Lap: 9 02:20:12 am

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It's official: Marc leads by 1.154s at the start of this lap. That is a gap, ladies and gents! Then come Alex, Acosta, Bezzecchi and Ogura, who are covered by not very much as they reel off their laps in somewhat mesmerising fashion.

Lap: 8 02:17:46 am

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Marc's lead is just edging up towards the one-second mark now.

Lap: 7 02:16:13 am

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A propos conservative pace, the red sectors have just about disappeared from the timing screens at Sepang. 2.4s cover the top five.

Lap: 6 02:14:37 am

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By the way, these guys are racing in a windless 35 degrees, on a track that's cooking at 54 degrees. It's understandable that things aren't too wild in this opening phase.

Lap: 5 02:12:57 am

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The top five are pretty close together but holding station for now. There's around a second behind Ogura, then we find Bastianini, Zarco, Marini, Di Giannantonio and Mir. Clearly the race is still settling down.

Lap: 4 02:09:43 am

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Acosta is all over Alex for second, with Marc getting away in the lead. There is a small gap to Bezzecchi/Ogura in fourth.

Lap: 3 02:08:24 am

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While Marini has made five spots from his start position, the likes of Franco Morbidelli, Pecco Bagnaia and Maverick Vinales have been the big losers. Vinales is actually running last.

Crash

Lap: 2 02:07:24 am

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Augusto Fernandez has gone down.

Lap: 2 02:07:03 am

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Bezzecchi passes Ogura for fourth.

Lap: 2 02:05:52 am

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Marc leads Alex across the line to start the second lap, and Pedro Acosta crosses is ahead of Ogura in third. Bezzecchi is fifth, ahead of BAstianini, Zarco and a fast-starting Luca Marini.

02:04:16 am

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It's a cleaner opening phase than yesterday as Ai Ogura goes into third. Alex has a crack at Marc into Turn 4 but cannot make it stick!"

Lights green

02:03:28 am

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Alex Marquez bolts away but his brother Marc gets inside him at the first corner!

Green flag

02:00:43 am

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The MotoGP men are off on their formation lap.

01:59:35 am

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Despite the degradation concern, everyone is going to the grid with a pair of soft compound tyres. Is there no other option? Well, Michelin brought two harder compounds but they have been little used this weekend. But MotoGP teams can intuit what is best and don't need to give all the compounds a chance - as Motegi taught us ;)

01:57:25 am

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It sounds like we have a 'tyre race' on our hands. As Pedro Acosta's crew chief Paul Trevathan has just explained on the feed, degradation is expected to be severe. And the interesting thing about Sepang is that is affects the front and rear tyres equally. Another factor is the dodgy circuit surface, which has not yet been tested by a full field running a full 20 laps...

Read Also:

01:54:26 am

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Sepang's main grandstand looks full as they all rise for the national anthem. It's a traditional interpretation sung by a female soloist. All passes off smoothly.

01:52:20 am

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While rain threatened during the sprint, it is most likely going to stay away from today's 20-lapper. But this is Sepang and nobody can be 100% certain of that. Get those wet bikes ready - especially if you're Jack Miller's crew!

https://www.motorsport.com/motogp/news/jack-miller-explains-pitlane-outburst-we-looked-like-wers/10870022/

01:50:28 am

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Circuit specialist Alex M will get another shot at glory today, when he could repeat his 2025 win here. He will start from pole position: here's how the full grid lines up.

Grid

All Stats

Cla Rider # Bike Time km/h 1 A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati

1'56.493

171.296 2 M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati

+0.070

1'56.563

171.193 3 P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM

+0.084

1'56.577

171.172 4 A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia

+0.124

1'56.617

171.113 5 M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia

+0.175

1'56.668

171.039 6 F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati

+0.349

1'56.842

170.784 7 E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM

+0.477

1'56.970

170.597 8 J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda

+0.523

1'57.016

170.530 9 F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati

+0.775

1'57.268

170.164 10 F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati

+0.794

1'57.287

170.136 11 J. Mir Honda HRC 36 Honda

+0.850

1'57.343

170.055 12 M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM

+1.244

1'57.737

169.486 13 L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda

+1.130

1'57.623

169.650 14 D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda

+1.240

1'57.733

169.491 15 B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM

+1.634

1'58.127

168.926 16 J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha

+1.655

1'58.148

168.896 17 A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha

+1.662

1'58.155

168.886 18 F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha

+1.726

1'58.219

168.795 19 I. Lecuona Gresini Racing 27 Ducati

+1.963

1'58.456

168.457 20 A. Fernandez Pramac Racing 47 Yamaha

+2.362

1'58.855

167.891 View full results

01:48:41 am

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If you missed yesterday's sprint, that was a mistake! Like Phillip Island a week earlier, it was a corker. Alex Marquez seemed to be leading comfortably, but made an unforced error to allow Pedro Acosta the win.

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01:46:26 am

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Marco Bezzecchi might be considered a title contender as well, but the man in third is 52 points behind Marquez going into this race. He needs a lot of optimism and some help from a Marquez mistake or problem.

01:44:00 am

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Right, Quartararo's exhibitionism aside, let's catch up on what's been going on this weekend. Most significant is Jorge Martin's withdrawal from the event due to his broken wrist, which opens the door for Marc Marquez to almost put the world championship to bed. He goes into the race with a 19-point lead over the absent Martin.

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01:41:06 am

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Fabio Quartararo is wandering around on the grid with his leathers wound down to his waist. Some things don't change - but let's see him do that at a breezy Portimao later this month.

01:39:31 am

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Good day and welcome to our live text coverage of the Malaysian MotoGP Grand Prix! I'm Richard Asher and looking forward to it!

By: Richard Asher

Published: Nov 1, 2026, 7:37 AM

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