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2026 MotoGP Portuguese GP

Nov 20, 2026 to Nov 22, 2026

| Algarve International Circuit, PT

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MotoGP Portuguese GP

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Live commentary and updates from Portimao

Live minute-by-minute commentary for the Portuguese Grand Prix as MotoGP visits the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao

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Lap: 9 08:18:04 am

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Marquez has now shaken off most of his pursuers apart from Diggia. Not only that, but he has cruised up to the battling pair of Aldeguer and Moreira.

Lap: 9 08:17:16 am

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You could throw a blanket over the three leading Aprilias, but they are holding station for now - long way to go! Both Bezzecchi and Martin are former MotGP winners here - can Fernandez hold them off in a fair fight?

Lap: 8 08:16:16 am

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Behind Marquez, Ogura has passed Binder and Marini has passsed Miller.

Lap: 7 08:14:21 am

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Marquez is safe in terms of points, but a mistake right now will change the picture dramatically because there is a heap of riders following him closely: Diggia, Brad Binder, Ai Ogura, Jack Miller and Luca Marini are all bunched behind him.

Lap: 6 08:12:23 am

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The three Aprilia's are getting away from the Aldeguer vs Moreira battle for fourth. It's impossible not to think of the words 'team orders' as one watches the Aprilias circulate...but it wouldn't do the slightest good if Marquez remains in his current sixth place. He will be champion as it stands.

Lap: 4 08:11:02 am

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Fernandez set fastest lap, but the factory boys are close. Fermin Aldeguer is fourth, with Diogo Moreira up to fifth place. The later went flying in a spectacular crash in qualifying yesterday, don't forget.

Crash

Lap: 4 08:09:47 am

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Pedro Acosta has gone down! That promoted Marc from 7th to 6th. It's easily enough for him to wrap up the title.

Lap: 4 08:09:02 am

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So, we have an Aprilia 1-2-3 now, with Fernandez heading Martin and Bezzecchi.

Lap: 3 08:08:03 am

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Bezzecchi passes Marc at Turn 1, goes wide, but Marc gets wrong-footed and falls to seventh!

By the way, Johann Zarco crashed on lap one and Alex Marquez was involved in the same incident, which has dropped him to the back of the field on that Elias-coloured bike.

Lap: 2 08:06:12 am

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Fernandez takes the lead from Marc! And Martin follows him through! The three title rivals are 2-3-4 now!

Lap: 2 08:05:34 am

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Martin grabs third from his team-mate at Turn 1! Bezzecchi is meant to be fastest but he is getting mugged early on.

Lap: 1 08:04:49 am

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Raul Fernandez makes his way up into second as the lap unfolds, with Jorge Martin right on Bezzecchi's tail in fourth.

Lights green

08:03:20 am

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Marquez beats Bezzecchi into the first corner!

Green flag

08:01:33 am

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They're off on the warmup lap, with everyone on medium tyres according to the available information. That's both front and rear. Rubber has not been a huge talking point this weekend.

08:00:15 am

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Fun fact, this is Marco Bezzecchi's 100th grand prix start.

07:59:59 am

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If you're watching the race as well as reading along, don't be thrown by the extra red bikes on the grid: it's not an expanded Ducati factory team! The Gresini team is on track with another of its special liveries, this time it's a nod to Toni Elias's famous victory at the Portuguese GP in 2006. That photo finish was up the coast at venerable Estoril, of course. Nowadays, Portimao has made the race its own, and nobody's complaining because it's a spectacular track that really separates the men from the boys. It's just a pity this great race is wedged in at the end of the season, when everyone is at the end of their tether and waiting for other things like championship titles and pre-season tests.

07:55:04 am

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The Portuguese national anthem can be rousing and great for large crowds to belt out. But the one we've just heard on the grid is a slow, low-key interpretation. Still pleasant on the ear, however.

07:50:39 am

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A straightforward dry race will be just what Marquez wants to seal that 10th world championship. He admitted as much yesterday evening:

https://www.motorsport.com/motogp/news/marc-marquez-puts-portimao-sprint-error-behind-him-tomorrow-we-have-another-chance/10876585/

07:49:01 am

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Any chance of the weather setting cats amongst pigeons during the race? The Moto3 and Moto2 races did have a wet/damp track to contend with, but the sun is now shining at Portimao and the track will be dry if it stays that way. Riders will still need to watch out for those kerbs and white lines, however - you never know where a little moisture may yet lurk.

07:46:30 am

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But the part about Bezzecchi winning, taken on its own, would be no surprise at all. He looks the class of the field around Portimao this weekend, and Sunday is usually his strongest day of all. He will go from pole position after a crushing qualifying display, with Marquez lining up alongside him. Here is the full grid:

Grid

All Stats

Cla Rider # Bike Time km/h 1

M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team

72 Aprilia

1'37.201

173.479 2

M. Marquez Ducati Team

93 Ducati

+0.494

1'37.695

172.602 3

F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46

49 Ducati

+0.622

1'37.823

172.376 4

R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team

25 Aprilia

+0.916

1'38.117

171.860 5

A. Marquez Gresini Racing

73 Ducati

+1.061

1'38.262

171.606 6

P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

37 KTM

+1.103

1'38.304

171.533 7

J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team

89 Aprilia

+1.113

1'38.314

171.515 8

F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing

54 Ducati

+1.314

1'38.515

171.165 9

J. Zarco Team LCR

5 Honda

+1.429

1'38.630

170.966 10

B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

33 KTM

+1.505

1'38.706

170.834 11

D. Moreira Team LCR

11 Honda

+1.666

1'38.867

170.556 12

I. Lecuona Ducati Team

27 Ducati

+1.893

1'39.094

170.165 13

J. Miller Pramac Racing

43 Yamaha

+4.649

1'41.850

165.561 14

L. Marini Honda HRC

10 Honda

+4.685

1'41.886

165.502 15

A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team

79 Aprilia

+4.733

1'41.934

165.424 16

A. Fernandez Pramac Racing

47 Yamaha

+5.118

1'42.319

164.802 17

J. Dixon Honda HRC

96 Honda

+5.184

1'42.385

164.696 18

P. Espargaro Tech 3

44 KTM

+5.398

1'42.599

164.352 19

A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing

42 Yamaha

+5.595

1'42.796

164.037 20

F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing

20 Yamaha

+5.765

1'42.966

163.766 21

F. Morbidelli Team VR46

21 Ducati

+11.566

1'48.767

155.032 22

E. Bastianini Tech 3

23 KTM

+14.032

1'51.233

151.595 View full results

07:43:20 am

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One thing is really easy to remember: Bezzecchi needs to win and Marc must fail to score if Bezzecchi is to remain in the hunt. The fact that this happened yesterday somehow makes it seem even less likely that it will happen again today...

07:42:06 am

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I will keep you updated on the championship situation as the race unfolds - as long as nobody turns off the cheat sheet on my timing screen ;)

07:40:58 am

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So what exactly does Marc Marquez need to do to have sealed the championship in an hour or so's time? With two challengers, you'd expect the maths to be complicated, but it boils down to something fairly simple:

https://www.motorsport.com/motogp/news/how-marc-marquez-can-clinch-the-world-title-in-sundays-portuguese-grand-prix/10876601/

07:36:32 am

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The odds are heavily against the Aprilia duo of Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi, at least where the title is concerned. They are 55 and 62 points respectively behind the Spaniard, so the Ducati rider doesn't need anything spectacular to seal the deal today. However, as the Moto2 race has just shown, this seems to be a weekend with a taste for the dramatic. Yesterday's sprint was another case in point - if you missed out on Marc missing out (on the title), here's how the drama unfolded.

Read Also:

07:31:05 am

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The Moto2 race was a sensational affair: that title battle will go down to the wire at Valencia next weekend. The question now is whether MotoGP will do the same...leader Marc Marquez certainly hopes not!

07:29:01 am

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Hello! Pleased to have you along for the live text coverage of the Portuguese Grand Prix this afternoon. This is Richard Asher, looking forward to a dramatic afternoon at Portimao.

By: Richard Asher

Published: Nov 22, 2026, 1:18 PM

Lap:

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