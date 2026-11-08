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2026 MotoGP Qatar GP
Nov 6, 2026 to Nov 8, 2026
| Losail International Circuit, QA
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MotoGP Qatar GP
MotoGP Qatar GP: Live commentary and updates from Lusail
Live minute-by-minute commentary for the Qatar Grand Prix as MotoGP visits the Lusail International Circuit
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10:35:46 am
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This race has been a hot topic in recent weeks given the conflict in the Persian Gulf. Despite plenty of talk, though, all the teams are here and ready to go racing - with the exception of the four Yamaha bikes.
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10:34:08 am
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This is Richard Asher and I'm pleased to take you through proceedings this evening. Where to start? Let's catch up on a few things in case you've been busy with life....
10:32:42 am
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The day has finally dawned! In fact, the day has come and gone already, because the Qatar GP is a night race. Whatever, the most talked-about race in recent living memory is 30 minutes away and you are most welcome to our live text coverage!
By: Richard Asher
Published: Nov 8, 2026, 3:35 PM
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