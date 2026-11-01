MotoGP Malaysian GP
How Marc Marquez could wrap up the 2026 MotoGP title in Qatar GP
The Ducati rider will have his first opportunity next Sunday in Qatar to win his 10th world title and eighth in the premier class
Germán Garcia Casanova
Published: Nov 1, 2026, 12:03 PM
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Marc Márquez
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
Even Marc Marquez'e entourage couldn't have imagined in May that he would be in contention for his 10th world title just five months later. Back then, after injuring his foot at Le Mans and bringing forward surgery on his troublesome right shoulder, the Spaniard was facing an uphill battle. Following the Italian GP, he sat 102 points behind then championship leader Marco Bezzecchi. Now, he heads to Qatar with a commanding lead in the standings and his first match point of the season.
Since the Italian GP, Marquez has contested 12 grands prix, winning seven of them and completing five perfect weekends where he took maximum points from both the Sprint and the main race. His dominance has overwhelmed Aprilia and its riders. With Bezzecchi losing ground during the middle part of the season, only Jorge Martin was able to keep pace with Marquez's charge, until the Ducati rider pushed him to the limit in the Australian GP sprint nine days ago. Martin crashed in that race, sustaining an injury that ruled him out of the Malaysian GP.
Following his latest victory, Marquez leads the championship by 44 points over Martjn and 67 over Bezzecchi, with three rounds remaining in Qatar, Portugal and Valencia. A total of 111 points are still available.
The Spaniard is now firmly in the driving seat to secure his 10th world title, and eighth in MotoGP, although he is refusing to take anything for granted.
What does Marquez need to do to win the title in Qatar?
With 399 points, Marquez needs to outscore Martin (355) by 30 points and Bezzecchi (332) by eight to clinch the championship in Qatar.
The Italian is the easier of the two to eliminate from contention. Even if Bezzecchi finishes second in both the Sprint and the grand prix, Marquez would secure the title ahead of him by winning both races, as the resulting 37-point haul would give him an eight-point advantage in their head-to-head points battle.
Overcoming Martin is a more complicated proposition, as the outcome no longer depends solely on Marquez. The Spaniard needs to open up a 30-point advantage over his compatriot, who would require just eight points across the Qatar weekend to ensure the title fight continues.
However, Martin injured his right hand in Australia and was unable to compete in Malaysia. Although he is expected to travel to Doha for the Qatar GP, his fitness remains uncertain. His physical condition could therefore play a decisive role in determining whether Marquez gets to celebrate his 10th world title under the lights of Doha next Sunday. Most riders are expected to arrive in Qatar on Thursday ahead of the weekend's action.
Read Also:
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