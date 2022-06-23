Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Razgatlioglu completes Yamaha MotoGP test at Aragon Next / Bradl confident Honda can fix "extreme" heat issue with MotoGP bike
MotoGP News

Logistics headache forces MotoGP to alter Japanese GP schedule

MotoGP has been forced to scrap a practice session on Friday morning of the Japanese Grand Prix in September due to a logistics headache.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Logistics headache forces MotoGP to alter Japanese GP schedule

The return of the Japanese GP at Motegi from 23-25 September for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began was always set to cause a logistical headache due to its calendar positioning as a back-to-back with Aragon in Spain.

However, the outbreak of Russia's war in Ukraine and the effect this has had on the availability of cargo planes has posed a potential further problem.

MotoGP was forced to abandon Friday's running at the Argentine Grand Prix as technical issues with one of its chartered cargo planes led to several teams having freight stuck in Kenya as it was being transported from Indonesia, with the global shortage in cargo planes because of the war partly to blame for the delay.

As a result of all of this, governing body the FIM, the teams' association IRTA and Dorna Sports have taken the decision to axe Friday morning's running at Motegi.

Instead, FP1 will take place in the afternoon, with Saturday's FP3 replaced by FP2 – the combined order from which will determine the qualifying groups.

MotoGP FP1 will also be extended from 45 minutes to 75 minutes, while the Moto2 and Moto3 practice session times will run to 40 minutes.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team leads at the start

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team leads at the start

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

A statement from Dorna read: "The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports are obliged to announce changes to the Friday schedule at the Grand Prix of Japan.

"Due to the logistical challenges posed by the Grand Prix being staged back-to-back with the Grand Prix of Aragon, as well as potential delays caused by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and its effect on airspace, it has been decided to not run practice sessions for the grand prix classes – MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 – on Friday morning.

"Instead, Moto3 FP1 will begin at 13:15 local time (5:15am BST), Moto2 at 14:10 and MotoGP at 15:05. This single MotoGP™ FP1 session that will now take place on Friday afternoon has been extended from 45 to 75 minutes.

"The time extension is for the premier class only. The combined results for entry into Q1 and Q2 will be taken from FP1 and FP2 for all Grand Prix classes."

This isn't the first time a Japanese GP's Friday running has been affected, with practice for the 2013 event having to be abandoned due to bad weather.

The Japanese GP will be followed by the Thailand GP the following week.

shares
comments
Razgatlioglu completes Yamaha MotoGP test at Aragon
Previous article

Razgatlioglu completes Yamaha MotoGP test at Aragon
Next article

Bradl confident Honda can fix "extreme" heat issue with MotoGP bike

Bradl confident Honda can fix "extreme" heat issue with MotoGP bike
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Assen MotoGP: Bagnaia tops second practice in mixed conditions Dutch GP
MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Bagnaia tops second practice in mixed conditions

“No chance” Suzuki will have MotoGP presence in 2023, says team boss
MotoGP

“No chance” Suzuki will have MotoGP presence in 2023, says team boss

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 German GP Prime
MotoGP

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

Latest news

Assen MotoGP: Bagnaia tops second practice in mixed conditions
MotoGP MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Bagnaia tops second practice in mixed conditions

“No chance” Suzuki will have MotoGP presence in 2023, says team boss
MotoGP MotoGP

“No chance” Suzuki will have MotoGP presence in 2023, says team boss

Assen MotoGP: Miller leads Mir in wet first practice
MotoGP MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Miller leads Mir in wet first practice

2022 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Motorsport.com, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.