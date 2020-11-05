MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
FP1 in
17 Hours
:
42 Minutes
:
07 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro questions Lorenzo's "desire" amid Aprilia rumours

shares
comments
Espargaro questions Lorenzo's "desire" amid Aprilia rumours
By:

Aleix Espargaro has doubts about Jorge Lorenzo’s commitment and “desire” as a competent MotoGP test rider for Aprilia, and says his level is “not enough” currently to develop the RS-GP. 

Last week, three-time MotoGP world champion Lorenzo revealed to Spanish outlet AS an Aprilia test rider role is an option for 2021, with Motorsport.com's report linking outgoing Ducati man Andrea Dovizioso to Yamaha suggesting a Lorenzo exit is imminent. 

This was only fuelled by Yamaha electing against using Lorenzo as its standby replacement for COVID-hit Valentino Rossi for this weekend’s European Grand Prix, naming World Superbike rider Garrett Gerloff instead.

Lorenzo has only ridden the Yamaha four times this year since joining the marque as its official test rider, his programme heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

However, at the Algarve test last month he was four seconds slower than Espargaro on the 2019 M1, and hasn’t been doing any other riding in between testing duties. 

When asked by Motorsport.com if Lorenzo was really the right person for Aprilia to help accelerate development of the RS-GP, Espargaro said: “With Lorenzo, the level and aptitude for Jorge are out of doubt; [he’s] one of the best riders in the last 30 years – a very, very, very fast rider.

“But I don't know if his commitment, if his desire [is there], if he's physically ready, I'm not really sure.

“He's the only one who knows that, Aprilia is trying extremely hard to find fast riders.

“The market is not easy. But the good thing is that the Aprilia management is working very, very hard, I know, to try to help me to try to make the team stronger.

“But as we saw in Portimao, Jorge's level was not the best one really. But let's see if he wants to join us, and let's see if he can help me. 

“But, again, he’s a very, very fast rider. That's for sure. But I don't know his current situation right now. So, it's difficult to evaluate it.” 

Read Also:

Espargaro believes anyone testing the Aprilia has to be fully committed to riding because it’s not currently a race-winning package. 

“The Aprilia is a good bike, I’ve [always] said that the RS-GP20 has grown a lot,” he added. 

“I feel good with the bike. But it's not a winning bike. It's not a Yamaha. So, the commitment has to be even higher than if you ride a Yamaha, you have to really push to the limit every single corner of every single lap, you have to risk more than the rest. 

“We know that we have to do that. I'm pleased to do that I'm doing that every single session. 

“I'm not sure if Jorge is in the situation to do this now.” 

Dovizioso had been linked to Aprilia in recent months, but Motorsport.com understands it was never a realistic option for the Italian.  

Nevertheless, Espargaro says Dovizioso as either a teammate or test rider would be “the best option ever” and should be the “priority”.

 
Lecuona ruled out of European GP due to quarantine rules

Previous article

Lecuona ruled out of European GP due to quarantine rules
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Jorge Lorenzo , Aleix Espargaro
Teams Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Utes: Series Symmons Plains summary
Supercars Supercars / News

Utes: Series Symmons Plains summary

F2 outcast Matsushita to make Super GT debut with Honda
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

F2 outcast Matsushita to make Super GT debut with Honda

Latest news

Espargaro questions Lorenzo's "desire" amid Aprilia rumours
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro questions Lorenzo's "desire" amid Aprilia rumours

Lecuona ruled out of European GP due to quarantine rules
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Lecuona ruled out of European GP due to quarantine rules

Podcast: What Rossi's replacement choice says about Lorenzo
MGP MotoGP / Commentary

Podcast: What Rossi's replacement choice says about Lorenzo

Yamaha names Rossi's standby for European GP
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha names Rossi's standby for European GP

Trending

1
Supercars

Utes: Series Symmons Plains summary

2
Super GT

F2 outcast Matsushita to make Super GT debut with Honda

Latest news

Espargaro questions Lorenzo's "desire" amid Aprilia rumours
MGP

Espargaro questions Lorenzo's "desire" amid Aprilia rumours

Lecuona ruled out of European GP due to quarantine rules
MGP

Lecuona ruled out of European GP due to quarantine rules

Podcast: What Rossi's replacement choice says about Lorenzo
MGP

Podcast: What Rossi's replacement choice says about Lorenzo

Yamaha names Rossi's standby for European GP
MGP

Yamaha names Rossi's standby for European GP

The other MotoGP championship battle to get excited about
MGP

The other MotoGP championship battle to get excited about

Latest videos

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson 01:56
MotoGP

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes 01:55
MotoGP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash 01:53
MotoGP

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.