MotoGP / Sepang February testing / Breaking news

Lorenzo set to ride on final day of Sepang test

shares
comments
Lorenzo set to ride on final day of Sepang test
By:
Feb 8, 2020, 11:04 AM

New Yamaha test rider Jorge Lorenzo is set to take part in the third and final day of official running at Sepang on Sunday, the Japanese manufacturer has confirmed.

Team boss Lin Jarvis told motogp.com that the three-time premier-class champion is due to return to action after his outing on the M1 during the shakedown earlier this week.

"Basically we expect him to ride again tomorrow, that's our plan," said Jarvis. "Honestly Jorge's job here is no testing our bike for us, he's running our bike for him, to get him to up to speed, to get him feeling comfortable.

"It's been three years since Jorge rode a Yamaha, so we want him to get completely comfortable on our bike. His real testing work begins probably in April."

Lorenzo set the eighth-fastest time on the last day of the shakedown on Tuesday, completing 46 laps and ending up a little over a second off the pace of KTM's Pol Espargaro.

Read Also:

Next article
Quartararo fastest again in Sepang, Marquez crashes

Previous article

Quartararo fastest again in Sepang, Marquez crashes
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Sepang February testing
Drivers Jorge Lorenzo Shop Now
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Jamie Klein

