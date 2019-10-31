MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

Lorenzo "unrecognisable" during Honda tenure

shares
comments
Lorenzo "unrecognisable" during Honda tenure
By:
Co-author: Andrew van Leeuwen
Oct 31, 2019, 3:41 PM

Three-time MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo admits his form has been "unrecognisable" for most of the period since he joined Honda from Ducati.

Lorenzo has endured a nightmare season aboard the Honda RC213V, struggling with injuries and a general lack of confidence with the bike, and has finished no higher than 11th so far.

He has amassed a total of 23 points in 13 races, and is guaranteed to finish the campaign with by far his worst-ever points tally as a premier-class rider, all while his teammate Marc Marquez has put together a marquee campaign to become champion for a sixth time.

Speaking ahead of the penultimate race of the year at Sepang, Lorenzo said: "If you see Jorge Lorenzo on any bike, you know it's him, but in terms of speed I've been unrecognisable most of the time with Honda.

"Apart from some testing like Qatar where I showed some speed, the first few laps of [the race in] Barcelona or FP2 at Le Mans, I haven't been competitive enough even to aspire to finish in the top five."

Read Also:

Last week's Phillip Island race represented the latest low point for Lorenzo, who finished last of the runners and was more than 20 seconds down on his nearest rival Hafizh Syahrin.

Lorenzo wouldn't go as far as to call it his worst race in MotoGP, but said it was one where "everything came together" to create a particularly poor showing.

Regarding his current situation as a whole, he said: "I am disappointed, I am sad, I am not happy professionally because this situation, for the results, for the feeling on the bike, is probably the worst I've lived as a rider.

"There was a lot of expectation from Honda, from Alberto [Puig, team boss], who [put their] trust on me to get good results - and the results are not there. I try my best, I had some crashes which gave me some problems physically, and this also had a big influence, especially in the second part of the championship.

"But it’s true that with the 2019 bike I never had a good feeling, even when I felt at my best with the bike."

Marquez and LCR rider Cal Crutchlow have already sampled early versions of the 2020 Honda, and Lorenzo says their feedback was that the prototype bike "is no better than the previous one".

"According to them, the problems with the 2019 bike have not improved [in the new version]," Lorenzo said. "Let's hope that these [past few] months have helped Honda to improve them.

"The 2019 Honda has been hurting my confidence with the front. I hope the new bike brings things what the current one doesn't have."

Next article
Podcast: Was Zarco quick enough on Honda debut?

Previous article

Podcast: Was Zarco quick enough on Honda debut?

Next article

Sepang MotoGP: Quartararo sets record FP1 pace

Sepang MotoGP: Quartararo sets record FP1 pace
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Jorge Lorenzo Shop Now
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Valencia GP

Valencia GP

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
08:10
14:10
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP4
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
07:30
13:30
Q1
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:10
14:10
Q2
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:35
14:35
WU
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
03:20
09:20
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
08:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

2
MotoGP

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

3
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

4
WRC

Lappi shocked by Citroen's WRC withdrawal

1h
5
WRC

Citroen boss explains reasons behind WRC exit

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview

Latest news

Aprilia's "extreme" gearbox solution to blame for fire
MGP

Aprilia's "extreme" gearbox solution to blame for fire

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM
MGP

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

Valencia MotoGP test: Day 2 in pictures
MGP

Valencia MotoGP test: Day 2 in pictures

Vinales ends Valencia MotoGP test on top
MGP

Vinales ends Valencia MotoGP test on top

Crutchlow: No disappointment over Repsol Honda snub
MGP

Crutchlow: No disappointment over Repsol Honda snub

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.