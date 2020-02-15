MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
123 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
130 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
144 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
172 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
179 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
193 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
207 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
01 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
228 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
242 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
250 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
256 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
270 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Lorenzo "very grateful" Honda didn't bar him from 2020 role

shares
comments
Lorenzo "very grateful" Honda didn't bar him from 2020 role
By:
Co-author: Lewis Duncan
Feb 15, 2020, 12:53 PM

Yamaha test rider Jorge Lorenzo says he's "very grateful" that his former team Honda didn't bar him from riding other manufacturers' MotoGP bikes in 2020.

Lorenzo split with Honda midway through a two-year deal, announcing his retirement from MotoGP at the end of the 2019 season, as he struggled with injuries and lost the motivation to get to grips with Honda's recalcitrant RC213V bike.

He subsequently returned to the Yamaha fold for 2020 as a test rider, and could yet make wildcard outings on the M1.

When Lorenzo and team manager Lin Jarvis were asked at Yamaha's launch whether they'd received angry phonecalls from Honda team boss Alberto Puig because of the announcement, the latter said he hadn't, adding: "I don't really know why I should. Our discussion was only with Jorge. As management of the MotoGP teams, we don't tend to talk a lot [with each other]."

Lorenzo, for his part, said: "Well in my case I have to say, as I said in other interviews, Alberto was always very smart and always very loyal and I always got full support in the year I spent in Honda.

"And also for that reason - and I'm also very grateful - that they [Honda] didn't put any clause to avoid me to ride another bike this year.

"Because they could've done and they didn't. So for that reason I can work in that role.

"So, yeah, I didn't receive obviously any call from Alberto, but I've always been very grateful for his support during the 2019 season and to not apply this clause after breaking my contract with Honda for 2020."

Read Also:

Asked about Lorenzo's Honda exit and subsequent link-up with Yamaha during the Sepang test Puig said: "I mean I think we have to look at it from a simple point of view of what happened. We didn’t break the contract, we had a two-year contract.

"But when the rider come to us and say to us that he wants to stop, that he wants to take care of his physical condition because he didn’t want to hurt himself anymore, that he doesn’t find the motivation to ride this bike because he can’t find the feeling, these things he said to us - of course we can only say ‘ok, then stop’.

"I mean, it was not our intention, he had a two-year contract. But if someone tells you [this], what can you do?

"And Honda is a company that would never push a rider to race a bike when he don’t want to. So this is how we proceeded in Valencia and that was at that time it was his intention to stop. That’s why he retired, he made an official retirement.

"Then, for whatever reason, he decided to continue and what we have to say from a Honda point of view [is] that every person is free to do what he wants with his life and we respect [that]. If after some months he decides to change and he has this opportunity, we are happy for him."

Next article
Rossi: No disrespect in losing works Yamaha ride

Previous article

Rossi: No disrespect in losing works Yamaha ride
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Jorge Lorenzo Shop Now
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing , Repsol Honda Team
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Qatar GP

Qatar GP

5 Mar - 8 Mar
FP1 Starts in
19 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 6 Mar
Fri 6 Mar
05:40
13:40
FP2
Fri 6 Mar
Fri 6 Mar
10:00
18:00
FP3
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
05:15
13:15
FP4
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
09:20
17:20
Q1
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
10:00
18:00
Q2
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
10:25
18:25
Race
Sun 8 Mar
Sun 8 Mar
11:00
18:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes Formula E project now helping F1, after ‘initial strain’

26m
2
Formula 1

Gallery: AlphaTauri’s new AT01 from all angles

3
Formula 1

Gallery: All Mercedes F1 cars since 1954

4
Formula 1

McLaren vows to protect staff as virus focus shifts to Vietnam

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview

Latest news

Lorenzo "very grateful" Honda didn't bar him from 2020 role
MGP

Lorenzo "very grateful" Honda didn't bar him from 2020 role

Rossi: No disrespect in losing works Yamaha ride
MGP

Rossi: No disrespect in losing works Yamaha ride

Espargaro: Aprilia showed podium pace at Sepang
MGP

Espargaro: Aprilia showed podium pace at Sepang

KTM 2020 gains "bigger than I imagined" - Espargaro
MGP

KTM 2020 gains "bigger than I imagined" - Espargaro

Marquez "more worried" by bike than by fitness
MGP

Marquez "more worried" by bike than by fitness

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
14 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.