MotoGP Australian GP
No factory Honda bikes in Australian GP as Luca Marini withdraws due to virus
The factory Honda team will not contest the remainder of the weekend after Luca Marini was declared 'unfit', joining Mir, Aleix Espargaro and Nakagami on the sidelines
Rubén Carballo Rosa
Published: Oct 23, 2026, 11:53 PM
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Luca Marini, Honda HRC
Photo by: Qian Jun / MB Media via Getty Images
Luca Marini will miss the Australian Grand Prix after physical problems severely affected him on Friday, when he managed to complete just two laps in the opening free practice session before sitting out the afternoon’s Practice session.
The Italian had been suffering from the illness for several days, as he revealed upon arriving at Phillip Island, with Honda HRC team manager Alberto Puig confirming the situation on Friday. Marini was suffering from a viral infection, and his participation in the third round of MotoGP’s Asian tour had been dependent on a medical assessment scheduled for Saturday morning.
That examination has now taken place, with MotoGP medical director Angel Charte declaring Marini unfit to continue riding at Phillip Island. The factory Honda rider had already experienced a lack of strength in his arms during the two laps he completed in FP1, a potentially dangerous situation at a physically demanding circuit such as Phillip Island, which is hosting the Australian Grand Prix for the final time in 2026.
Valentino Rossi’s half-brother will continue working towards a return at next weekend’s Malaysian Grand Prix.
"Despite continued rest and treatment, Luca Marini’s condition remains unchanged, and the Italian has been ruled unfit as a result of the virus he continues to suffer from," the statement read.
"After careful consideration from the MotoGP Medical Team led by Dr Angel Charte, Luca Marini will miss the Australian Grand Prix as he continues to suffer froma lack of power due to the virus he has been suffering from since before the weekend.
"His target is to return next weekend at the Malaysian Grand Prix where he will undergo another medical check."
The statement also included an update from Charte.
“For the past week, Luca Marini has been suffering from a viral condition and a high fever for three to four days," he said. "For the last 48 to 72 hours, he has been suffering from muscle weakness caused by the virus, affecting both his upper and lower body. During the last examination, conducted on Saturday morning, he presented with the same symptoms and was declared unfit. His condition will be assessed again in Malaysia.”
Honda factory team left without riders at Phillip Island
Honda’s factory team will therefore be absent from both Saturday and Sunday’s action at the Australian Grand Prix, having already been without Joan Mir for the weekend.
The Spaniard continues to suffer from an undisclosed illness, although Puig said on Friday that his condition had improved sufficiently for him to receive the “green light” to attempt a return at Sepang in less than seven days.
The situation adds to Honda’s depleted rider line-up, with test rider Aleix Espargaro having withdrawn from the Indonesian Grand Prix and subsequently requiring forearm surgery following a test in Malaysia. Fellow test rider Takaaki Nakagami is also sidelined after breaking his collarbone while standing in for 2020 world champion Mir in Japan.
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