Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Marquez “destroyed” after Jerez MotoGP race
MotoGP / Spanish GP News

"Magic modification" helped Morbidelli to Jerez MotoGP podium

By:

Franco Morbidelli says a "magic modification" from his Petronas SRT crew chief rewarded him with his first MotoGP podium of 2021 in Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix.

"Magic modification" helped Morbidelli to Jerez MotoGP podium

The 2020 championship runner-up endured a torrid start to the year in Qatar, but was a factor in the Portimao podium battle in fourth two weeks ago.

At Jerez, having qualified second, Morbidelli struggled to run the pace of Yamaha stablemate Fabio Quartararo and eventual winner Jack Miller early on.

But an arm-pump issue for Quartararo offered Morbidelli a podium shot, with the Italian ending up third behind Miller and his Ducati teammate Francesco Bagnaia.

Read Also:

He says a change to his two-year-old M1 in warm-up on Sunday offered him better grip for the race, which he could use to ride "aggressively".

"It was an incredible race," Morbidelli said. "I pushed so hard throughout all the race, very few braking zones I was sure I was going to stop.

"All the other ones were question marks. But finally, I was able to gain and give that extra with this kind of effort. We were finally rewarded with this podium. The team also did a wonderful job.

"Ramon [Forcada] did his last magic modification this morning and I was able to increase my feeling on the bike a little bit more and I was able to ride it really strong and aggressively.

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"I'm really pleased with the result and I'm happy. We increased the grip this morning and it paid off. It really paid off.

"I felt in the race there was less grip but finally the modification we did allowed us to not feel it so much."

Morbidelli has not hidden his dissatisfaction at his bike situation in 2021, having been forced to remain with the older 'A-spec' M1.

This made his Jerez podium "wonderful", especially as MotoGP has become "harder this year".

"Feels wonderful to be on the podium with what we have," he added. "The championship got harder this year, for sure, and we needed to step up our game in order to stay in a similar position to last year.

"And I think we are doing that by going outside of our comfort zone, trying to risk a lot. But it paid off in Portimao and it's paying off today and I'm really enjoying this moment."

shares
comments

Related video

Marquez “destroyed” after Jerez MotoGP race

Previous article

Marquez “destroyed” after Jerez MotoGP race
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Spanish GP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
MotoGP

Spanish MotoGP: Miller wins, Quartararo fades from first to 13th

5h
2
Formula 1

Sensor issue caused Bottas's power loss in Portuguese GP

49min
3
NASCAR XFINITY

Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

25min
4
Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Hamilton passes Verstappen, Bottas to win

2h
5
Formula 1

Ricciardo in "a little bit of shock" after "grim" Q1 exit

21h
Latest news
"Magic modification" helped Morbidelli to Jerez MotoGP podium
MotoGP

"Magic modification" helped Morbidelli to Jerez MotoGP podium

1h
Marquez “destroyed” after Jerez MotoGP race
MotoGP

Marquez “destroyed” after Jerez MotoGP race

2h
Quartararo “lost” after Jerez MotoGP arm-pump problem
MotoGP

Quartararo “lost” after Jerez MotoGP arm-pump problem

3h
Emotional Miller “worked arse off” for Spanish MotoGP win
Video Inside
MotoGP

Emotional Miller “worked arse off” for Spanish MotoGP win

4h
Spanish MotoGP: Miller wins, Quartararo fades from first to 13th
Video Inside
MotoGP

Spanish MotoGP: Miller wins, Quartararo fades from first to 13th

5h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Miller gets his first dry-weather victory 00:52
MotoGP
1h

MotoGP: Miller gets his first dry-weather victory

MotoGP: Quartararo on pole again, Marquez 14th 00:30
MotoGP
8h

MotoGP: Quartararo on pole again, Marquez 14th

MotoGP: Binder - Tyres felt like 'a rock' in Jerez Qualifying 00:34
MotoGP
8h

MotoGP: Binder - Tyres felt like 'a rock' in Jerez Qualifying

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
May 1, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP: Marc Marquez to hospital after FP3 crash 00:36
MotoGP
May 1, 2021

MotoGP: Marc Marquez to hospital after FP3 crash

More from
Lewis Duncan
Marquez “destroyed” after Jerez MotoGP race Spanish GP
MotoGP

Marquez “destroyed” after Jerez MotoGP race

Quartararo “lost” after Jerez MotoGP arm-pump problem Spanish GP
MotoGP

Quartararo “lost” after Jerez MotoGP arm-pump problem

The "old-school" Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm Prime
Moto3

The "old-school" Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Prime

How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021 after storming to victory at a venue five months earlier served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha's factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend did at least expose one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Prime

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come...

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021
Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return? Prime

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return?

Pol Espargaro’s first results as a Honda MotoGP rider may not appear special. But dig a little deeper and a clearer picture of his performance emerges. And, as Lewis Duncan writes, it’s cause for celebration at Honda with the return of Marc Marquez set to provide Espargaro with the reference he has been missing so far this year

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2021
The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons Prime

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons

MotoGP’s 2021 rookie crop is one of the strongest in recent years, but one is already standing out. Jorge Martin’s Doha GP heroics have courted many to compare him to numerous MotoGP legends. Autosport spoke to Pramac boss Francesco Guidotti to find out why MotoGP’s latest Spanish star is already making such an impact

MotoGP
Apr 9, 2021
Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash Prime

Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash

Despite Suzuki’s decision not to appeal against Race Direction’s refusal to penalise Jack Miller following the incident with Joan Mir in Losail, something must be done to avoid a repeat of such an incident, which could have easily ended in tragedy

MotoGP
Apr 6, 2021
Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP Prime

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP

Lightning hasn't struck twice for Maverick Vinales since 2017 and his wayward form of recent years makes predicting how he'll fare each MotoGP race weekend tricky. But fresh from his Qatar GP win, Vinales looks like an even more dangerous prospect for the Doha GP following an intriguing Friday practice.

MotoGP
Apr 3, 2021
Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue Prime

Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue

OPINION: MotoGP is getting its own version of Drive to Survive on Amazon Prime at some point in the near future. It was news welcomed by the grid’s leading riders. And following the impact DTS has had on Formula 1, MotoGP desperately needs the same boost.

MotoGP
Mar 31, 2021

Trending Today

Spanish MotoGP: Miller wins, Quartararo fades from first to 13th
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Spanish MotoGP: Miller wins, Quartararo fades from first to 13th

Sensor issue caused Bottas's power loss in Portuguese GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sensor issue caused Bottas's power loss in Portuguese GP

Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

Portuguese GP: Hamilton passes Verstappen, Bottas to win
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Hamilton passes Verstappen, Bottas to win

Ricciardo in "a little bit of shock" after "grim" Q1 exit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo in "a little bit of shock" after "grim" Q1 exit

Verstappen: Losing point for fastest lap was "odd"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Losing point for fastest lap was "odd"

Hamilton explains costly "split-second" glance at restart
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains costly "split-second" glance at restart

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Portugal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Portugal

Latest news

"Magic modification" helped Morbidelli to Jerez MotoGP podium
MotoGP MotoGP

"Magic modification" helped Morbidelli to Jerez MotoGP podium

Marquez “destroyed” after Jerez MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez “destroyed” after Jerez MotoGP race

Quartararo “lost” after Jerez MotoGP arm-pump problem
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo “lost” after Jerez MotoGP arm-pump problem

Emotional Miller “worked arse off” for Spanish MotoGP win
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Emotional Miller “worked arse off” for Spanish MotoGP win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.