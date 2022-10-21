Tickets Subscribe
Previous / How Francesco Bagnaia can win the 2022 MotoGP title at the Malaysian GP Next / Crutchlow: Topping Malaysia MotoGP FP2 "a reward" for RNF's difficult year
MotoGP / Malaysian GP Practice report

Malaysia MotoGP: Binder tops FP1 as Espargaro suffers nightmare

KTM’s Brad Binder ended FP1 for the MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix after a late fresh tyre time attack, as title challenger Aleix Espargaro had a shocker.

Lewis Duncan
By:
This weekend’s return to Sepang marks the first match point in the championship battle, with Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia able to wrap up the title as he comes to Malaysia 14 points clear in the standings.

Bagnaia needs to outscore reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo by 11 points and ensure he only loses two points to Aprilia’s Espargaro to seal the deal.

Espargaro’s morning at Sepang was hellish, as the Spaniard completed just one flying lap as he crashed going through Turn 8 in the first 15 minutes of the session having aborted his first run following his initial lap time.

When he returned to the circuit he was forced to pull into pitlane with some sort of technical issue, leaving him down in 20th with a 2m01.654s.

Quartararo led the timesheets after the initial salvo of laps on his Yamaha with a 2m00.543s set with just under half an hour of the 45-minute session remaining.

This remained the benchmark until the closing five minutes, when initial pacesetter in FP1 Jorge Martin on the Pramac Ducati went top with a 2m00.105s on a fresh hard rear tyre.

Martin improved to a 1m59.966s, before Marc Marquez deposed him on a factory Honda fitted with a new soft rear tyre with a 1m59.623s.

But it was KTM’s Binder on a new medium who would see out FP1 fastest of all with a 1m59.576s.

Binder was just 0.097 seconds clear of Australian GP winner Alex Rins on the first of the Suzukis, who ran a fresh soft tyre at the end of FP2.

Marquez rounded out the top three ahead of Gresini’s Enea Bastianini, who topped the pre-season test at Sepang back in February and still has an outside shot at the championship standing at 42 points behind Bagnaia, and the second Suzuki of Joan Mir.

Martin was shuffled back to sixth come the chequered flag, with Quartararo electing against fitting a fresh rear tyre at the end of FP1 to finish seventh.

Gresini rookie Fabio Di Giannantonio shot up to eighth late on ahead of VR46’s Luca Marini and his teammate Marco Bezzecchi – who had an early crash at Turn 1.

Championship leader Bagnaia was 11th having joined Quartararo in not running a fresh rear tyre in the latter stages of FP1, while Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli shadowed the Italian ahead of LCR Honda’s Alex Marquez, the sister factory Ducati of Jack Miller and Pramac’s Joahnn Zarco.

Pol Espargaro was a distant 16th on the second of the factory Hondas ahead of KTM’s Miguel Oliveira and RNF Racing’s Cal Crutchlow.

Crutchlow’s RNF teammate Darryn Binder was the only other faller in the session, the Moto2-bound South African 22nd behind Tech 3’s Remy Gardner and the Aprilia duo of Espargaro and Maverick Vinales.

Raul Fernandez on the other Tech 3 KTM and Takaaki Nakagami’s continued injury relief at LCR, Tetsuta Nagashima, completed the field.

MotoGP Malaysian GP - FP1 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 33 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM
2 42 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 0.097
3 93 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 0.144
4 23 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 0.396
5 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 0.472
6 89 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 0.487
7 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1.064
8 49 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 1.073
9 10 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1.254
10 72 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 1.288
11 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1.291
12 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1.292
13 73 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1.536
14 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1.555
15 5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1.569
16 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1.721
17 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1.768
18 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Yamaha 1.772
19 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 1.849
20 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 2.175
21 87 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 2.225
22 40 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 2.352
23 25 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 2.352
24 45 Japan Tetsuta Nagashima
Honda 3.387
View full results
How Francesco Bagnaia can win the 2022 MotoGP title at the Malaysian GP
Crutchlow: Topping Malaysia MotoGP FP2 "a reward" for RNF's difficult year

