Race report

Moto2 Valencia

Manu Gonzalez beats Izan Guevara to 2026 Moto2 title in tense Valencia finale

Gonzalez defeats Guevara to the 2026 Moto2 title in an epic showdown in Valencia

Rachit Thukral

Published: Nov 29, 2026, 12:19 PM

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Manuel Gonzalez, Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Manuel Gonzalez was crowned the 2026 Moto2 champion in a nail-biting finale at the Valencia Grand Prix, beating Izan Guevara to the title by just 2.5 points.

Gonzalez recovered from a poor qualifying having lined up in 10th to finish fifth at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, which was just enough to clinch the championship after Guevara failed to pass Collin Veijer for third on the final lap.

The fight for the Moto2 title boiled down to a straight fight between Gonzalez and Guevara, with just 4.5 points separating the pair at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

Intact GP rider Gonzalez had built an advantage of 47.5 points by September’s San Marino GP, but he saw his lead nearly wiped out by Pramac rider Guevara, bringing back memories of a similar defeat to Diogo Moreira in 2025.

Guevara dealt further damage to Gonzalez on Saturday by qualifying third for the race, with the latter only managing 10th on a day his team-mate Senna Agius took pole position.

There was drama at the start of the race as Alonso Lopez triggered a multi-bike pile-up at Turn 2, with 2027 Gresini MotoGP rider Dani Holgado among those ending up in the gravel.

That left Guevara in second place behind new race leader Alex Escrig, putting him in a position to snatch the championship lead from Gonzalez, who could jumped to fourth on the opening lap.

Manuel Gonzalez, Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Both riders lost one position each in the early stages of the race, but Guevara was still 0.5-point clear of Gonzalez in the virtual standings heading into the closing stages of the race.

However, the complexion of the championship changed just four laps from the finish, when Veijer overtook Guevara for third place at Turn 1, titling the championship back in Gonzalez’s favour.

Guevara made a valiant attempt at repassing Veijer on the final lap, coming close to making a move on several occasions, but he couldn’t force the Ajo rider into a mistake.

That meant fifth place was enough for Gonzalez to clinch the championship, with Guevara just missing out on the title in fourth ahead of his graduation to MotoGP next year with Pramac.

Gonzalez’s success comes as a potential MotoGP opportunity looms, with Marc Marquez’s sudden retirement decision triggering a chain reaction across Ducati’s three-team structure.

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Meanwhile, Agius - who is moving up to MotoGP with Tech3 next year - secured his third victory of the season, having passed early race leader Escrig on lap 11.

Veijer finished 2.5s off the top in third, with 0.450s separating Guevara and a podium finish that would have secured him the 2026 title.

Moto2 Valencia GP results

RACE

All Stats

Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points 1

S. Agius Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP

81 Kalex Moto2 22

34'09.493

25 2

A. Escrig KLINT Forward Factory Team

11 Forward F2 22

+2.157

34'11.650

2.157 20 3

C. Veijer Ajo Motorsport

95 Kalex Moto2 22

+4.908

34'14.401

2.751 16 4

I. Guevara BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2

28 Boscoscuro B-26 22

+5.338

34'14.831

0.430 13 5

M. Gonzalez Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP

18 Kalex Moto2 22

+6.859

34'16.352

1.521 11 6

L. Lunetta SpeedRS Team

32 Boscoscuro B-26 22

+9.054

34'18.547

2.195 10 7

J. Antonio Rueda Ajo Motorsport

98 Kalex Moto2 22

+9.077

34'18.570

0.023 9 8

A. Huertas Italtrans Racing Team

99 Kalex Moto2 22

+9.666

34'19.159

0.589 8 9

C. Vietti SpeedRS Team

13 Boscoscuro B-26 22

+10.388

34'19.881

0.722 7 10

D. Muñoz Italtrans Racing Team

17 Kalex Moto2 22

+12.622

34'22.115

2.234 6 11

F. Salač OnlyFans American Racing Team

12 Kalex Moto2 22

+14.062

34'23.555

1.440 5 12

B. Baltus Fantic Racing

7 Kalex Moto2 22

+15.771

34'25.264

1.709 4 13

T. Arbolino Fantic Racing

14 Kalex Moto2 22

+17.436

34'26.929

1.665 3 14

D. Öncü Elf Marc VDS Racing Team

53 Boscoscuro B-26 22

+18.305

34'27.798

0.869 2 15

Á. Piqueras QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI

36 Kalex Moto2 22

+20.893

34'30.386

2.588 1 16

A. Canet Elf Marc VDS Racing Team

44 Boscoscuro B-26 22

+21.703

34'31.196

0.810 17

Z. van den Goorbergh Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team

84 Kalex Moto2 22

+21.767

34'31.260

0.064 18

M. Aji Honda Team Asia

64 Kalex Moto2 22

+27.291

34'36.784

5.524 19

A. Sasaki Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team

71 Kalex Moto2 22

+27.804

34'37.297

0.513 20

M. Ferrari ITALJET Gresini Moto2

23 Kalex Moto2 22

+44.959

34'54.452

17.155 21

A. Ferrández BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2

54 Boscoscuro B-26 21

+1 Lap

34'52.089

1 Lap dnf

J. Roberts OnlyFans American Racing Team

16 Kalex Moto2 12

+10 Laps

19'23.572

9 Laps Retirement dnf

X. Zurutuza KLINT Forward Factory Team

85 Forward F2 6

+16 Laps

10'08.492

6 Laps Accident dnf

D. Holgado CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team

96 Kalex Moto2 0

+22 Laps

17.266

6 Laps Accident dnf

I. Ortola QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI

4 Kalex Moto2 0

+22 Laps

17.381

0.115 Accident dnf

A. López ITALJET Gresini Moto2

21 Kalex Moto2 0

+22 Laps

17.461

0.080 Accident dnf

D. Alonso CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team

80 Kalex Moto2 0

+22 Laps

18.496

1.035 Accident dnf

T. Furusato Honda Team Asia

72 Kalex Moto2 0

+22 Laps

18.725

0.229 Accident View full results

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