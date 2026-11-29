MotoGP Valencia GP

Marc Marquez ahead of MotoGP farewell: ‘Emotions making it difficult to perform’

Marquez will bow out of MotoGP as a 10-time world champion on Sunday, in what he expects to be one of the most emotional moments of his career

Rachit Thukral

Published: Nov 29, 2026, 8:00 AM

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Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Jose Breton - Pics Action - NurPhoto - Getty Images

Marc Marquez has admitted that his emotions are affecting his ability to perform at his best ahead of his final MotoGP race at Valencia.

The Spaniard will call time on his glittering career in motorcycle racing at the end of this weekend, after cancelling a new two-year contract with Ducati to bring forward his retirement.

Marquez announced his decision shortly before the opening practice session in Valencia on Friday, having made up his mind over the Japanese Grand Prix at the beginning of October.

The announcement came just days after a momentous weekend in Portugal, where he wrapped up the riders’ championship and drew level with Giacomo Agostini on eight premier class crowns.

With his farewell now approaching, Marquez admitted he was finding it difficult to contain his emotions, which in turn is affecting his performance on track.

“It's one of the nicest weekends in my career, but one of the most difficult weekends,” he said.

“I'm enjoying every single moment on track, which normally I try to do, but especially off track, because I know that I can experience [life in MotoGP] again as a former rider, but I will not experience it again as a current MotoGP rider.

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: JOSE JORDAN / AFP via Getty Images

“Sunday will be a very difficult day. Even today [Saturday], it was a bit difficult to control the emotions on the grid, and tomorrow it will be even more difficult.

“With those emotions, I cannot perform in the best way. I'm human and I'm struggling.

“I always try to go in racing mode, but it's super difficult. On Sunday, the target is to enjoy the day, start, and then during the race, try to be in racing mode because I know that the first laps, I will be a bit out of my jet mode to ride the bike."

Marquez had kept his decision to retire private for almost two months, only confiding with his younger brother Alex, whom he described as the closest person in his life.

It was only on Wednesday this week that he communicated the decision to the rest of his family, while Ducati’s management remained completely in the dark until Thursday night.

The Spaniard said he felt relieved after finally making the announcement public on Friday.

“Two nights ago, I slept five hours. Last night, I slept nine, so I was more relaxed,” he said after the sprint.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

“It's true that I feel empty this weekend, but the adrenaline, the happiness, makes me enjoy it and keep going.”

Marquez remains unsure whether he will be able to maintain his concentration as he bids farewell to the series that has been his home for more than a decade.

“I prefer not to think about [the last lap],” he said. “Of course, I would like to finish on the podium, but I cannot promise [that]. I cannot promise that I will be in that mode. I cannot promise that I will be fully concentrated because I am human and emotions are there.”

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