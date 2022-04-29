Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Quartararo “felt stupid” after Jerez MotoGP FP1 crash Next / Yamaha boss wants new Quartararo MotoGP deal done by “end of June”
MotoGP / Spanish GP News

Marc Marquez, Aleix Espargaro clash over Jerez MotoGP practice incident

Aleix Espargaro says Marc Marquez deliberately waiting for him in FP2 for the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix was “unbelievable” and has taken aim at Race Direction for not intervening.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Oriol Puigdemont
Marc Marquez, Aleix Espargaro clash over Jerez MotoGP practice incident

The Aprilia rider was caught on camera on the pitstraight at the end of FP2 at Jerez on Friday gesticulating towards Marquez, but no incident between the pair was caught on screen.

Espargaro later explained that Marquez allegedly waited on track for a minute until the Aprilia rider came round late on in FP2 so he could utilise his tow.

This followed a moment earlier in the session when Marquez backed off into Turn 13 and was almost hit by Tech3 KTM rookie Remy Gardner.

Talking about the incident, Espargaro – who was 13th at the end of practice - fumed: “Looks like I’m all the time crying, but it’s unbelievable, I don’t know what this guy is doing.

“Everybody saw it. Almost my brother crashed into him in Turn 13, then Gardner, then [Miguel] Oliveira, then me.

“I went out on track [in FP2], there was nobody in pitlane. I go out on the back straight with nobody on the back straight and he was stopping in the middle of the track for one minute waiting for me.

“Unbelievable! I said go, and he didn’t care. He looked behind, it’s just unbelievable.

“I will not blame him, but I will blame Race Direction. He can do whatever he wants, I’m nobody to tell him how he needs to ride.

“But all the time people talk about Moto3 – MotoGP is worse! You think it’s normal one guy with eight titles is waiting in the track for an Aprilia?

“He can do whatever he wants, but what the hell are the people of Race Direction doing?”

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez says his incident with Gardner was a result of him being forced to back off by another rider ahead of him coming into the pitlane, but denied that he was deliberately waiting for Espargaro at the end of FP2.

“With Remy, I was going behind somebody that slowed down to go into the box and then I knew Pol was coming and someone behind, and I just tried to be out of the line,” Marquez, who was 19th after two crashes on Friday, added.

“And I think Pol didn’t know – it was confusion there. And with Aleix, it’s normal with Aleix. It’s something that this is motorcycle racing.

“Aleix always complains, but this year if he is fast he needs to be proud that we are looking for his slipstream because normally it was always the opposite.

Read Also:

“So this year I’m looking for his slipstream because he’s third in the standings, he’s riding very good and MotoGP will be like this. “You are looking for the fast riders to improve the lap.

“But in this case, in this practice, I was just finishing because I was riding a bike that I didn’t like and I didn’t try to follow anybody. He just went and I waited more time because I didn’t want to have any problems with him.”

shares
comments
Quartararo “felt stupid” after Jerez MotoGP FP1 crash
Previous article

Quartararo “felt stupid” after Jerez MotoGP FP1 crash
Next article

Yamaha boss wants new Quartararo MotoGP deal done by “end of June”

Yamaha boss wants new Quartararo MotoGP deal done by “end of June”
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Spanish MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Quartararo in FP3; Rins to Q1 Spanish GP
MotoGP

Spanish MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Quartararo in FP3; Rins to Q1

Yamaha boss wants new Quartararo MotoGP deal done by “end of June” Portugal GP
MotoGP

Yamaha boss wants new Quartararo MotoGP deal done by “end of June”

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Portugal GP Prime
MotoGP

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Latest news

Spanish MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Quartararo in FP3; Rins to Q1
MotoGP MotoGP

Spanish MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Quartararo in FP3; Rins to Q1

Yamaha boss wants new Quartararo MotoGP deal done by “end of June”
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha boss wants new Quartararo MotoGP deal done by “end of June”

Marc Marquez, Aleix Espargaro clash over Jerez MotoGP practice incident
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez, Aleix Espargaro clash over Jerez MotoGP practice incident

Quartararo “felt stupid” after Jerez MotoGP FP1 crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo “felt stupid” after Jerez MotoGP FP1 crash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Prime

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions.

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Prime

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine.

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Prime

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held.

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.