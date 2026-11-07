MotoGP Qatar GP

Marc Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi disagree on Qatar MotoGP sprint clash

Marc Marquez reckons his Aprilia counterpart underestimated his speed advantage, but Marco Bezzecchi sees it differently

Richard Asher Germán Garcia Casanova

Published: Nov 7, 2026, 7:17 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marc Marquez says his clash with Marco Bezzecchi in the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race on Saturday was down to Bezzecchi misjudging his own speed - but his MotoGP rival disagrees.

The pair made contact at Turn 1 on the fourth lap as they disputed the lead of the race, with Bezzecchi crashing out. Marquez survived the incident - despite his airbag deploying - and went on to shake off Jorge Martin and win.

Read Also:

Bezzecchi went into the corner behind Marquez, who adopted his typical wide line and was then seemingly surprised to find the factory Aprilia on the inside as he returned to his late apex, resulting in the contact.

The matter was treated as a racing incident by the stewards, but that did not prevent questions being asked of both riders in the aftermath.

In Marquez's analysis, Bezzecchi's appearance on the same patch of asphalt he was aiming for was down to the Italian underestimating his speed advantage.

Marquez likened the incident to that at the start of the Indonesian Grand Prix in 2025, when Bezzecchi hit Marquez from behind as he carried more speed into a fast corner.

"For me, it was clear," said Marquez. "If you check the helicopter [cameras], my Turn 1 was exactly the same on that lap and the next ones. I always go a bit wide and try to close the line.

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

"It was similar to Indonesia. Bezzecchi is steps faster than everybody here. He didn't realise that we are slow like we are. I mean, we are fast, but he is much faster!"

Although Bezzecchi was keen to avoid controversy and focus on the Sunday race, he did not agree with the Marquez assessment of what happened.

"It's not super fair to take out one completely different episode," he said. "But, I respect what he says. I personally don't agree because it's completely different. But it doesn't matter too much right now.

"In the end, I tried my line, I was on the inside and a second later I was on the ground. So, it's something that can happen."

Asked if he was angry, he said there was no point in such a reaction: "At the end, I would be wasting my energy for nothing. It's out of my control. It's not something that I have to decide... so, let's try to keep our focus on the race for tomorrow."

Marquez was asked how close he had come to falling in the incident, particularly given that the rider on the outside is typically the loser in such a situation.

"I don't know," said the man from Cervera. "I just felt the contact and poof, [the airbag] deployed. But I don't know if my bike was shaking a lot or not.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

"I was super concentrated. And when I'm concentrated, I don't feel what the bike is doing.

"[After the airbag deployed] I was not able to ride the bike for three or four corners. When Martin overtook me, it was not a great surprise for my race."

Marquez concluded his media briefing by heaping additional pressure on Bezzecchi. He called the Italian the favourite for the Sunday race, which the Aprilia man will once again start from pole position.

"Tomorrow, if nothing strange happens, Marco will win the race. Because he's faster than everybody."

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Francesco Bagnaia out of Qatar Grand Prix with fractures in right foot

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Richard Asher





Francesco Bagnaia out of Qatar Grand Prix with fractures in right foot



MotoGP



MotoGP



Qatar GP



57 min



Francesco Bagnaia out of Qatar Grand Prix with fractures in right foot





MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: Marc Marquez wins thrilling sprint as Jorge Martin fights to third



MotoGP



MotoGP



Qatar GP



2 h



MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: Marc Marquez wins thrilling sprint as Jorge Martin fights to third





Why MotoGP's handling of the Qatar Grand Prix could alienate an entire generation of fans



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



Why MotoGP's handling of the Qatar Grand Prix could alienate an entire generation of fans

More from

Marc Marquez





Marc Marquez jokes Alex would be a 'bad brother' if he risked title fight



MotoGP



MotoGP



Qatar GP



Marc Marquez jokes Alex would be a 'bad brother' if he risked title fight





Marc Marquez on Qatar GP: 'I would rather be somewhere else'



MotoGP



MotoGP



Qatar GP



Marc Marquez on Qatar GP: 'I would rather be somewhere else'





Five things we learned from MotoGP's steamy Malaysian Grand Prix



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



Five things we learned from MotoGP's steamy Malaysian Grand Prix

Latest news





Marc Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi disagree on Qatar MotoGP sprint clash



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Qatar GP



8 min



Marc Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi disagree on Qatar MotoGP sprint clash





Ferrari hails "emotional" Monza pole in final WEC race for 499P



WEC



WEC WEC



Monza



24 min



Ferrari hails "emotional" Monza pole in final WEC race for 499P





Toyota fears “big gap” to rivals in Monza WEC after worst qualifying of 2026



WEC



WEC WEC



Monza



45 min



Toyota fears “big gap” to rivals in Monza WEC after worst qualifying of 2026





John Hunter Nemechek gets a winning car and Haas gets a B2B opportunity



NASCAR O'Reilly



NOAP NASCAR O'Reilly



Homestead-Miami



50 min



John Hunter Nemechek gets a winning car and Haas gets a B2B opportunity

Feature

Discover prime content





Why MotoGP's handling of the Qatar Grand Prix could alienate an entire generation of fans



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



By Richard Asher



Why MotoGP's handling of the Qatar Grand Prix could alienate an entire generation of fans





Five things we learned from MotoGP's steamy Malaysian Grand Prix



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



By Richard Asher



Five things we learned from MotoGP's steamy Malaysian Grand Prix





Is MotoGP’s title fight over after the Australian GP swing?



MotoGP



Australian GP



By Rachit Thukral



Is MotoGP’s title fight over after the Australian GP swing?





MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together



MotoGP



Indonesian GP



By Richard Asher



MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe