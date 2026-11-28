MotoGP Valencia GP

Marc Marquez brands Valencia GP sprint penalty as “not fair” after fiery incident

The newly-crowned 2026 champion is expecting regulation changes after feeling he was wrongly penalised for the start drama in the Valencia sprint

Rachit Thukral

Published: Nov 28, 2026, 5:17 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Jose Breton - Pics Action - NurPhoto - Getty Images

Marc Marquez has described the double long-lap penalty he received following the aborted start to the Valencia Grand Prix sprint as “not fair”, although he admitted he could laugh off the incident having already secured the 2026 MotoGP title.

​

Marquez’s factory Ducati caught fire due to overheating after the riders spent almost 10 seconds on the starting grid waiting for lights to go off, before race control finally aborted the start.

​

After the fiery incident, the Spaniard walked back to the garage to switch to his second bike, automatically triggering a penalty for leaving the grid during the start procedure.

​

While race direction applied the regulations, the penalty drew a mixed response given the mitigating circumstances, with the starting lights gantry having suffered a technical issue.

​

Marquez believes the penalty was not justified, but took comfort from the fact that it ultimately had no bearing on the outcome of the championship.

“It was a very strange situation,” he said.

“What happened to my bike was normal, because you were 10 seconds on the limiter. This is a racing bike. We are in MotoGP, so everything is built to the limit. You can be 5 seconds on the [rev] limiter, not 10 seconds.

“It's true that rules are the rules. If they decide to put a start delay, and you go out from the grid, there are two long lap penalties. But for me, I believe that they will change the rules for the future.

“I'm smiling because the championship is close. But it was not fair, because it was not a technical issue with my bike. It was a technical issue, but it was a technical issue on race direction [that triggered it].”

Marquez admitted that he would have clarified the penalty with the race direction immediately had the championship still been on the line in Valencia.

“I can laugh about it because the championship was already wrapped up; if this had happened back in Portugal, I would have gone straight to Race Direction,” he said.

"They could have spared [me] the penalty. There’s nothing at stake, and Aprilia had already secured the constructors' title [pending results on Sunday].

“I can understand why the crowd got upset. It should have been treated as a new race: everyone back to the pits, then a fresh start.”

​

Asked whether he had considered disobeying the penalty, given it was his final weekend in MotoGP, Marquez replied with a big smile: “Yes, but it was not the time to have a ride-through and then a black flag. But I was thinking.

“I was there fighting with [Jorge] Martin and I said, ‘no, I will not do it [serve penalty]’. But then I thought, maybe I will get a ride-through, then maybe a black flag. It was not the time.”

​

There were also questions over the handling of the restart, with the remaining riders not instructed to return to the pits despite race control announcing that the quick restart procedure would be followed.

​

The sprint eventually got underway at 3:25 pm local time with an additional warm-up lap, 25 minutes after the original start was scheduled.

​

“A start delay means 5 minutes, not more, not 25 minutes,” Marquez said.

“So the correct decision was everybody in the box, put the [tyre] warmers and even check the bikes, because Ducati was worried about the other Ducati bikes, because they don't know how the engine will be and the clutch will be.”

​

Marquez dropped to 14th place after serving the penalty but crossed the finish line in 13th after Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer crashed out late in the sprint.

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Why Marc Marquez was penalised for leaving the Valencia grid - although he did nothing wrong

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Rachit Thukral





MotoGP Valencia GP: Marco Bezzecchi dominates sprint, Marc Marquez 13th after start drama



MotoGP



MotoGP



Valencia GP



2 h



MotoGP Valencia GP: Marco Bezzecchi dominates sprint, Marc Marquez 13th after start drama





Marc Marquez's Ducati catches fire in aborted Valencia GP sprint start



MotoGP



MotoGP



Valencia GP



2 h



Marc Marquez's Ducati catches fire in aborted Valencia GP sprint start





Did Aprilia throw away the 2026 MotoGP title or was Marquez simply too good?



MotoGP



Portuguese GP



Did Aprilia throw away the 2026 MotoGP title or was Marquez simply too good?

More from

Marc Marquez





Marc Marquez unsure what he will do after MotoGP retirement



MotoGP



MotoGP



Valencia GP



4 h



Marc Marquez unsure what he will do after MotoGP retirement





"It doesn't change anything for me," says Pedro Acosta as Ducati duel with Marc Marquez ends before it starts



MotoGP



MotoGP



Valencia GP



22 h



"It doesn't change anything for me," says Pedro Acosta as Ducati duel with Marc Marquez ends before it starts





Five things we learned from MotoGP's steamy Malaysian Grand Prix



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



Five things we learned from MotoGP's steamy Malaysian Grand Prix

More from

Ducati Team





MotoGP and Liberty bosses to hold summit with teams to explain series' future



MotoGP



MotoGP



Valencia GP



8 h



MotoGP and Liberty bosses to hold summit with teams to explain series' future





Who will replace Marc Marquez at Ducati?



MotoGP



MotoGP



Valencia GP



Who will replace Marc Marquez at Ducati?





The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight



MotoGP



Japanese GP



The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight

Latest news





Marc Marquez brands Valencia GP sprint penalty as “not fair” after fiery incident



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Valencia GP



Marc Marquez brands Valencia GP sprint penalty as “not fair” after fiery incident





Why Marc Marquez was penalised for leaving the Valencia grid - although he did nothing wrong



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Valencia GP



43 min



Why Marc Marquez was penalised for leaving the Valencia grid - although he did nothing wrong





F1 Qatar GP: Kimi Antonelli completes practice clean sweep as Mercedes dominates



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Qatar GP



1 h



F1 Qatar GP: Kimi Antonelli completes practice clean sweep as Mercedes dominates





How Aprilia can seal the constructors' championship in Valencia on Sunday - as its riders duel for second place



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Valencia GP



2 h



How Aprilia can seal the constructors' championship in Valencia on Sunday - as its riders duel for second place

Feature

Discover prime content





Did Aprilia throw away the 2026 MotoGP title or was Marquez simply too good?



MotoGP



Portuguese GP



By Rachit Thukral



Did Aprilia throw away the 2026 MotoGP title or was Marquez simply too good?





You Ask The Questions: Jack Miller



MotoGP



Qatar GP



By Rachit Thukral



You Ask The Questions: Jack Miller





MotoGP needs to heed the warning signs as riders drop like flies



MotoGP



Qatar GP



By Richard Asher



MotoGP needs to heed the warning signs as riders drop like flies





Five things we learned at MotoGP's controversial Qatar Grand Prix



MotoGP



Qatar GP



By Richard Asher



Five things we learned at MotoGP's controversial Qatar Grand Prix

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe