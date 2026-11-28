MotoGP Valencia GP
Marc Marquez brands Valencia GP sprint penalty as “not fair” after fiery incident
The newly-crowned 2026 champion is expecting regulation changes after feeling he was wrongly penalised for the start drama in the Valencia sprint
Rachit Thukral
Published: Nov 28, 2026, 5:17 PM
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Marc Marquez, Ducati Team
Photo by: Jose Breton - Pics Action - NurPhoto - Getty Images
Marc Marquez has described the double long-lap penalty he received following the aborted start to the Valencia Grand Prix sprint as “not fair”, although he admitted he could laugh off the incident having already secured the 2026 MotoGP title.
Marquez’s factory Ducati caught fire due to overheating after the riders spent almost 10 seconds on the starting grid waiting for lights to go off, before race control finally aborted the start.
After the fiery incident, the Spaniard walked back to the garage to switch to his second bike, automatically triggering a penalty for leaving the grid during the start procedure.
While race direction applied the regulations, the penalty drew a mixed response given the mitigating circumstances, with the starting lights gantry having suffered a technical issue.
Marquez believes the penalty was not justified, but took comfort from the fact that it ultimately had no bearing on the outcome of the championship.
“It was a very strange situation,” he said.
“What happened to my bike was normal, because you were 10 seconds on the limiter. This is a racing bike. We are in MotoGP, so everything is built to the limit. You can be 5 seconds on the [rev] limiter, not 10 seconds.
“It's true that rules are the rules. If they decide to put a start delay, and you go out from the grid, there are two long lap penalties. But for me, I believe that they will change the rules for the future.
“I'm smiling because the championship is close. But it was not fair, because it was not a technical issue with my bike. It was a technical issue, but it was a technical issue on race direction [that triggered it].”
Marquez admitted that he would have clarified the penalty with the race direction immediately had the championship still been on the line in Valencia.
“I can laugh about it because the championship was already wrapped up; if this had happened back in Portugal, I would have gone straight to Race Direction,” he said.
"They could have spared [me] the penalty. There’s nothing at stake, and Aprilia had already secured the constructors' title [pending results on Sunday].
“I can understand why the crowd got upset. It should have been treated as a new race: everyone back to the pits, then a fresh start.”
Asked whether he had considered disobeying the penalty, given it was his final weekend in MotoGP, Marquez replied with a big smile: “Yes, but it was not the time to have a ride-through and then a black flag. But I was thinking.
“I was there fighting with [Jorge] Martin and I said, ‘no, I will not do it [serve penalty]’. But then I thought, maybe I will get a ride-through, then maybe a black flag. It was not the time.”
There were also questions over the handling of the restart, with the remaining riders not instructed to return to the pits despite race control announcing that the quick restart procedure would be followed.
The sprint eventually got underway at 3:25 pm local time with an additional warm-up lap, 25 minutes after the original start was scheduled.
“A start delay means 5 minutes, not more, not 25 minutes,” Marquez said.
“So the correct decision was everybody in the box, put the [tyre] warmers and even check the bikes, because Ducati was worried about the other Ducati bikes, because they don't know how the engine will be and the clutch will be.”
Marquez dropped to 14th place after serving the penalty but crossed the finish line in 13th after Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer crashed out late in the sprint.
Read Also:
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