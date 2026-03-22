Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

“Unacceptable conditions” - Alex Rins, Alex Marquez hit by flying asphalt in Brazil GP

MotoGP
Brazil GP
“Unacceptable conditions” - Alex Rins, Alex Marquez hit by flying asphalt in Brazil GP

Marc Marquez: Brazil GP mistake came at corner where track was ‘breaking up’

MotoGP
Brazil GP
Marc Marquez: Brazil GP mistake came at corner where track was ‘breaking up’

MotoGP Brazilian GP: Marco Bezzecchi leads Jorge Martin in dominant Aprilia 1-2

MotoGP
Brazil GP
MotoGP Brazilian GP: Marco Bezzecchi leads Jorge Martin in dominant Aprilia 1-2

David Coulthard questions driver impact of Aston Martin vibration problems with strong stance

Formula 1
Chinese GP
David Coulthard questions driver impact of Aston Martin vibration problems with strong stance

The best throwback schemes for NASCAR Darlington weekend

NASCAR Cup
Darlington
The best throwback schemes for NASCAR Darlington weekend

Dominant Max Verstappen win “hurts” as Mercedes reacts to NLS disqualification

NLS
Dominant Max Verstappen win “hurts” as Mercedes reacts to NLS disqualification

F1 fans left 'jaw-dropped' as Racing Bulls Japanese GP livery sparks huge reaction

Formula 1
Chinese GP
F1 fans left 'jaw-dropped' as Racing Bulls Japanese GP livery sparks huge reaction

Every race engineer in F1 2026

Formula 1
Every race engineer in F1 2026
MotoGP Brazil GP

Marc Marquez: Brazil GP mistake came at corner where track was ‘breaking up’

Marquez highlights surface issues at Goiania after a late error at Turn 12 left him fourth in the race

Rachit Thukral Germán Garcia Casanova
Edited:
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team, Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team, Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez says the late-race error that cost him a podium finish at the Brazilian Grand Prix came at a point where the “asphalt was going out”.

Sunday’s race at Goiania was reduced by eight laps due to what MotoGP described as a ‘track degradation’ issue. While the championship or the FIM did not provide clarification, Michelin indicated that the ‘track surface was breaking down and degrading’ at Turns 11/12.

The call to reduce the race length from 31 laps to 23 came just five minutes before the start of the formation lap, leaving riders with no opportunity to change tyres or adjust fuel loads according to the revised schedule.

Sprint winner Marquez spent much of the race battling polesitter Fabio di Giannantonio for third position after factory Aprilia duo Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin pulled clear at the front.

The Spaniard appeared to have secured third place when he overtook his VR46 rival with a bold but clean overtake into Turn 7 with five laps to go.

However, on the following lap, the seven-time MotoGP champion had a major scare at Turns 11/12, allowing di Giannantonio to repass him and claim the final spot on the podium.

After eventually crossing the finish line in fourth, Marquez explained that he nearly crashed at the sharp right-hander where the surface was deteriorating following heavy rainfall during the week at Goiania.

“In the race today, it was possible to be on the podium, but I made a mistake on that corner where the asphalt was going out,” he told the media including Motorsport.com. “I nearly lost the front because I pushed too much. 

“But apart from that, it was an acceptable weekend [in terms of my performance].”

 

MotoGP’s return to Brazil after a gap of over two decades has been marked by a series of track-related issues. Heavy rains flooded parts of the circuit at the start of race week, while the sprint race on Saturday was repeatedly delayed as workers repaired a major sinkhole that had appeared on the start/finish straight. 

Despite the concerns about safety, Marquez insisted the conditions on Sunday were still manageable. 

“In the end, it was an acceptable condition to continue. It's true that if you touch that point, that was [on] the racing line, and it was super slippery.

“In that lap, I touched that point a little bit, I lost the front and then I went to the kerb. 

“So I decided on the kerb not to lean a lot, and I knew that Diggia was close and he would overtake me. But it was better to be in fourth place than crash.”

In an interview with Spanish broadcaster DAZN, Marquez expressed some concerns about the circuit’s future, saying “One of the things we're worried about is what will happen next year. Throughout the weekend, the bumps got worse and worse. 

“At the spot where the asphalt was peeling up today, there seemed to be more gravel with every lap. That's where I lost my podium finish.”

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article MotoGP Brazilian GP: Marco Bezzecchi leads Jorge Martin in dominant Aprilia 1-2
Next article “Unacceptable conditions” - Alex Rins, Alex Marquez hit by flying asphalt in Brazil GP

Top Comments

More from
Rachit Thukral

“Unacceptable conditions” - Alex Rins, Alex Marquez hit by flying asphalt in Brazil GP

MotoGP
MotoGP
Brazil GP
“Unacceptable conditions” - Alex Rins, Alex Marquez hit by flying asphalt in Brazil GP

MotoGP Brazilian GP: Marco Bezzecchi leads Jorge Martin in dominant Aprilia 1-2

MotoGP
MotoGP
Brazil GP
MotoGP Brazilian GP: Marco Bezzecchi leads Jorge Martin in dominant Aprilia 1-2

Where MotoGP’s penalty system still lacks clarity

MotoGP
Thailand GP
Where MotoGP’s penalty system still lacks clarity
More from
Marc Marquez

Why Marc Marquez is still not at 2025 MotoGP level despite Brazil sprint win

MotoGP
MotoGP
Brazil GP
Why Marc Marquez is still not at 2025 MotoGP level despite Brazil sprint win

Why Marc Marquez thinks he is no longer a “specialist” at new MotoGP tracks

MotoGP
MotoGP
Brazil GP
Why Marc Marquez thinks he is no longer a “specialist” at new MotoGP tracks

Marc Marquez: 'Speeds will be lower with 850cc bikes, but lap times will remain same'

MotoGP
MotoGP
Marc Marquez: 'Speeds will be lower with 850cc bikes, but lap times will remain same'
More from
Ducati Team

Davide Tardozzi: Ducati 'slapped in the face' by Aprilia, but true pecking order yet to emerge

MotoGP
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Davide Tardozzi: Ducati 'slapped in the face' by Aprilia, but true pecking order yet to emerge

Why Francesco Bagnaia is "not that worried" after another miserable MotoGP race

MotoGP
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Why Francesco Bagnaia is "not that worried" after another miserable MotoGP race

Pedro Acosta "didn't expect" sprint penalty for Marc Marquez

MotoGP
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Pedro Acosta "didn't expect" sprint penalty for Marc Marquez

Latest news

“Unacceptable conditions” - Alex Rins, Alex Marquez hit by flying asphalt in Brazil GP

MotoGP
Brazil GP
“Unacceptable conditions” - Alex Rins, Alex Marquez hit by flying asphalt in Brazil GP

Marc Marquez: Brazil GP mistake came at corner where track was ‘breaking up’

MotoGP
Brazil GP
Marc Marquez: Brazil GP mistake came at corner where track was ‘breaking up’

MotoGP Brazilian GP: Marco Bezzecchi leads Jorge Martin in dominant Aprilia 1-2

MotoGP
Brazil GP
MotoGP Brazilian GP: Marco Bezzecchi leads Jorge Martin in dominant Aprilia 1-2

David Coulthard questions driver impact of Aston Martin vibration problems with strong stance

Formula 1
Chinese GP
David Coulthard questions driver impact of Aston Martin vibration problems with strong stance

Feature

Discover prime content

Where MotoGP’s penalty system still lacks clarity

MotoGP
Thailand GP
By Rachit Thukral
Where MotoGP’s penalty system still lacks clarity

Five things we learned at the MotoGP Thai GP

MotoGP
Thailand GP
By Richard Asher
Five things we learned at the MotoGP Thai GP

Five MotoGP riders who need a big 2026 season

MotoGP
By Rachit Thukral
Five MotoGP riders who need a big 2026 season

What we learned from the Thailand MotoGP test

MotoGP
Buriram Official Testing
By Rachit Thukral
What we learned from the Thailand MotoGP test
View more