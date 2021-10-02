Marc Marquez labels COTA MotoGP practice pace “strange”

The six-time MotoGP world champion has won at Austin every year except 2019 (when he fell while leading convincingly) and is the qualifying and race lap record holder, having been dominant in terms of pace at the track in the past.

Despite its anticlockwise nature, the physical nature of the Circuit of the Americas – something worsened by the bumps – is making it tough for Marquez and his recovering right shoulder. As a result, he admits he isn’t feeling good on the bike – though still managed to top both of Fridays sessions.

When asked by Motorsport.com if he was feeling much closer to his physical peak, he replied: “Yeah, but honestly the feeling on the bike was not so good.

“But then when I stopped in the box I saw I was in front, but if I understand my feeling on the bike I say ‘wow, I’m not riding well’.

“But then I stopped in the box and I saw I was in the top, it’s strange.

It’s true that I’m happy because of the result, but not because of the performance and the feeling.

“The feeling is not the best one, it’s true that one of my strong points was sector one in the past. Now I’m losing a lot there, especially in Turns 3, 4, 5. I cannot change direction – I’m in delay for many laps.

“But the lap time arrived, so I hope tomorrow it rains a little bit more in some practices because like this I will survive better during all the weekend.”

Marquez also suggests he’s wary about his physical condition for Sunday’s 20-lap race as it’s a tough one “even if you are fit”.

“It’s true that this track is physical, and even if you are fit in this race track it’s difficult to finish the race in a good way,” he added. “But we will see. It’s true that also the back straight helps a lot, you can relax a bit because they resurfaced there and it’s not bumpy and then you can relax a bit there.

“But it’s a physical race track, so let’s see tomorrow, try to keep the same level, try to improve because the others will improve.”