Marc Marquez denies anger on Austrian sprint podium: he was just 'saving energy'

Marc Marquez has explained his sour demeanour following the recent MotoGP sprint race in Austria as energy-saving.

There was much speculation about Marquez's reluctance to celebrate after the Saturday sprint at Spielberg, which he finished second behind Aprilia's Jorge Martin. Marquez is not usually known for being a sore loser or holding any post-race grudges, leading some to look for a sinister explanation.

But speaking to the Spanish media ahead of this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix, the reigning MotoGP champion claimed that he had only been taking care of his energy levels on the occasion in question.

"Sometimes, if you feel a certain way, there's no need to hide it, right?" he said. "And in that case, I was focused, I was serious, I was breathing, trying to save as much energy as possible for Sunday, because I knew it would be a long race."

While the Spielberg circuit was not ideal for Marquez's ongoing shoulder injury given its many right-handed corners, the Austrian weekend was not particularly intense in terms of heat or conditions. It did, however, come directly after the San Marino GP at Misano.

"It was a grueling weekend, coming off Misano... and all I was trying to do, and what I try to do every weekend, is to save as much energy as I can," Marquez continued.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

"And if smiling or laughing out loud uses up energy, then I prefer to be serious. So, I wasn't angry or anything. I'd achieved my goal in the sprint, but Saturdays, in terms of riding, mentally, are incredibly draining.

"It's not just what you see on the track. [We are in our] racing suits and still sweating," he added, referring to the podium celebrations and post-race media interviews.

"All of this accumulates, it wears you down. And my job is, as I said, to manage my strength from Thursday to Sunday."

If back-to-back races need careful management by Marquez, then the rest of the season could see a few more low-key podium displays. The remainder of the year consists of two double-headers and, if the Qatar GP goes ahead as planned, a triple-header.

On a somewhat contradictory note, Marquez also suggested that his recent policy of approaching certain races as damage limitation exercises has come to an end. While Motegi should be a favourable circuit for him this weekend, he would not be drawn into defensive talk around upcoming races at 'bogey circuits', which include Mandalika, the host for the Indonesian Grand Prix next weekend.

"From now on, it's all about attacking," said Marquez. "Okay, it might be, yes, if it happens to you, like it did to me on Sunday in Austria [amid brake difficulties], that you have to salvage what you can. But every point is important in the entire championship.

"But now, at this stage, there's a third of the championship left, and [as] at every circuit, the focus is on attacking Motegi."