MotoGP News

Marc Marquez doesn’t want 2022 MotoGP return to be one-off outings

Marc Marquez says when he feels ready to return to racing in MotoGP in 2022 it will not be to do “one race and then stay at home”.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Marc Marquez doesn’t want 2022 MotoGP return to be one-off outings

The six-time MotoGP world champion will return to riding for the first time in three months since his fourth major arm operation on Tuesday at the post-San Marino Grand Prix test.

Declared fit by MotoGP doctors on Saturday at Misano, Marquez admits he’s not sure if he will do both days of the test and will only know afterwards if he can make the Aragon GP the following week.

But he is insistent that when he feels he is physically ready to race again, it will not be to do just one and then miss the next to recover.

“When I return, it’s because I want to race all the races,” Marquez said on Saturday at Misano.

“Not one race and then stay at home. When I come back it’s because the intention is to race all the races.

“But, I’m not sure. It’s true that I push a lot to be here in this test. I increase a lot [my training] to be here in this test because it’s important for me and for Honda.

“But more for me than Honda, because it’s better to try the bike in a test with no pressure than in a race weekend.

“Then after this test I will understand how my level is and how the arm reacts and I will understand if it’s possible to race in Aragon or not.

“You know me, if it’s possible I will try. But if it’s not possible I will wait. We are in a moment that we need to understand day by day how it is.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez rode a motorcycle for the first time last week at Aragon, when he took a Honda CBR600RR around the kart track.

He admits he is still not able to ride in his natural way, but says this is a product of living and riding in 2021 with a right humerus bone that had rotated 34 degrees.

“Now, no. I mean, it’s true that we are going in a good way with the rehabilitation,” he said when asked if he could ride naturally yet.

“But on the other hand, the timings are the timings and two weeks ago even I didn’t push a lot in the gym.

“I was working with elastics, then last week and a half I start to increase the work in the gym.

“But the muscles need to take time [to heal], but more than the muscles was I was riding and living with one arm 34 degrees rotated.

“And now I need to readapt some movements, even in normal life. But in riding I have to readapt some movements to try to understand the way to do it in a good way.

“Even the muscles I feel some stretching where it’s not good.

“All the things are going in a good way, but it needs time. The doctors say to me from now on maybe in the wintertime you can do the last steps.

“But the important thing is I have an acceptable level to ride a bike, but not like I want. I still have a long way to go.”

