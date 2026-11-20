MotoGP Portuguese GP

Ducati dismisses doubts over Marc Marquez’s future: “He will be with us after this season”

Davide Tardozzi has moved to clarify Marc Marquez’s future after the Spaniard declined to rule out an early retirement at Thursday’s Portuguese Grand Prix press conference

Rubén Carballo Rosa

Edited: Nov 20, 2026, 6:40 PM

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Marc Márquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi has responded to comments made by Marc Marquez during the Portuguese Grand Prix press conference, in which the nine-time world champion stopped short of firmly dismissing speculation about a possible early retirement.

Marquez has another two years remaining on his contract with the factory Ducati team, which would keep him on the MotoGP grid until the end of 2028. However, unfounded speculation has emerged on social media in recent weeks, suggesting that he could leave the paddock earlier than expected, despite there being no concrete basis for such claims.

Marquez had an opportunity to put an end to the speculation during his first public appearance in Portimao on Thursday, but the Spaniard gave an ambiguous response when asked about his future.

"At the moment, I'm just fully concentrated to close this championship. This is my main target," he said, without offering a definitive answer and leaving room for further speculation.

"Of course, I have a contract for two more years with Ducati, but this year has been quite difficult in some aspects - but, still, I'm fast.

"So the priority is to close this championship and then try to work for next year."

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

The subject was then put to Tardozzi, his boss at the factory team, on Friday. The Italian moved to quash the rumours, insisting that Marquez would remain with Ducati beyond the current season as planned.

Asked whether he could confirm with 100% certainty that Marquez would be riding the Desmosedici GP27 at next March’s Thai Grand Prix, which opens the new season, Tardozzi replied: “Of course. No problem. Marc will be with us after this season, and I hope we win the championship here. I think he will start thinking about next season with the new bike.”

Tardozzi also discussed how Marquez was approaching a weekend on which he could secure the world championship.

“The big day is getting closer. I think Marc will stay calm and do his job. I think [Marco] Bezzecchi will give everything to win both races, and Jorge Martin is also in the mix, but ultimately I think Marc has the right attitude to manage the situation,” he said.

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Previous article Jorge Martin not willing to take risks to keep MotoGP title fight alive in Portugal

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