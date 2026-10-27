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Ducati: “Marc Marquez has asked for guarantees to go to Qatar, while others stay silent”

Tardozzi says Marquez has been unfairly blamed amid rider concerns over MotoGP’s plans to race in Qatar

Rubén Carballo Rosa

Published: Oct 27, 2026, 10:32 AM

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Marc Márquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Quinn Rooney / Getty Images

Davide Tardozzi has defended Marc Marquez amid the uncertainty surrounding MotoGP’s upcoming visit to Qatar, for which riders have asked the championship organisers to provide guarantees over their safety.

MotoGP faces several challenges as the 2026 season approaches its conclusion, but few appear more pressing than the championship’s imminent trip to Qatar. Following this weekend’s Malaysian Grand Prix, the paddock will head to the Lusail International Circuit for an event that has remained in doubt until the last minute.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East, with the war between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other still raging, has cast doubt over several sporting events scheduled to take place in the region.

For example, ASO, the organiser of the Dakar Rally, confirmed on Sunday what had long been expected: the 2027 edition of the event will not take place in Saudi Arabia. In MotoGP’s case, the Qatar Grand Prix, originally scheduled for earlier in the season, had to be postponed until the weekend of 6-8 November.

As the date has approached, championship officials have reiterated their intention to travel to the Losail circuit despite the tense situation. Liberty Media, the owner of MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group, has adopted the same stance regarding Formula 1, its other championship, with the final two rounds of the 2026 season in Qatar and Abu Dhabi still scheduled to go ahead despite the uncertainty.

The situation has naturally raised concerns among those involved in the championships, including MotoGP riders. As Motorsport.com reported a few days ago, riders privately expressed their views on travelling to Qatar after the Indonesian Grand Prix, with three-quarters of the grid opposed to the trip. This prompted them to meet with championship officials at Phillip Island during the Australian Grand Prix weekend to request assurances for the Losail event, with their safety the overriding priority.

Although several riders have voiced opposition to travelling to Qatar, many are particularly interested in hearing the position of Marquez, the nine-time world champion and still the most influential rider in the premier class.

That interest has been heightened by his recent disagreements with the championship, including his decision not to take part in the exhibition karting race at Motegi and his opposition to the changes to the race weekend format planned for 2027.

Davide Tardozzi, Team Manager of Lenovo Ducati

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

It was Marquez’s boss at the factory Ducati team, Tardozzi, who addressed the Spaniard’s position on the Qatar Grand Prix in Australia on Sunday. Marquez himself had limited his comments on Thursday to saying: “On that subject, I’d prefer not to give my opinion for the time being.”

Speaking to Sky Sport, Tardozzi came to the defence of Marquez, stressing that the Spaniard had not said he did not want to travel to Qatar, but had instead asked the organisers for guarantees regarding the race at Losail. He also claimed that many other riders had remained silent in front of MotoGP officials, despite previously saying they would not travel to the event.

“When it comes to Marc, he is simply the most charismatic person in the paddock. Many riders express opinions outside those meetings that are just as strong, or even much stronger, than Marc’s. But when they attend a meeting with the organisers, they fall silent. That is how things are, and it is not a big deal,” Tardozzi said, speaking more sternly than is usually the case.

“That said, all the blame is then placed on Marquez because he is the only one who speaks up on behalf of all the other riders. He is the one who has the courage to speak, even though other riders, as I keep saying, make much harsher comments than he does.

“He has been smart enough to say: ‘Let’s try to find a middle ground and put forward scenarios that guarantee an evacuation plan, a plan B, and all the conditions needed for us to race safely.’ That is what he has asked for.

“But, I repeat, many other riders have said things that are much worse and then have not had the courage to repeat them in front of the organisers. That bothers me.”

The interviewer then asked Tardozzi why he had suddenly become angry.

“Because I have read that all the blame has been placed on Marc, as if he were the one who did not want to go to Qatar. That is not the case. Marc simply asked, as many other riders did, for an organisational safety plan - nothing more, nothing less. He did not say, ‘I don’t want to go’.

“And I repeat, for the third time, that there have been riders who said they would not go, but then did not say it again in front of the organisers.”

Asked again about the comment Marquez made last Thursday, which could be interpreted as suggesting that the Spaniard was unhappy about racing in Qatar, Tardozzi reiterated his position.

“Of course, there are circumstances that could make you think it would be better not to go. But if the necessary safety conditions are in place, including an evacuation plan and guarantees that there will be no problems if something happens, then we will go.”

Uccio Salucci, the head of the VR46 team, told Sky in a separate interview that, while riders, mechanics and technical staff were free to decide how they felt about travelling, the responsibility for whether an employee attends the event rests with the teams and manufacturers.

Tardozzi offered his assessment of the issue to conclude the discussion.

“Clearly, the team is the one that has a contract with the organisers. The riders, if you’ll allow me to put it this way, are salaried employees of the team. So, while the organiser quite rightly listens to the riders’ opinions, its relationship is with the team.

“Clearly, when it comes to making decisions, the organisers must consult the teams."

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