MotoGP Australian GP
Marc Marquez: “In the first half of 2026, all I wanted to do on Sundays was lie on the sofa”
Marc Marquez explains the thinking behind his almost indifferent demeanour on the sprint podiums, a strategy rooted in his desire to manage his energy levels throughout the weekend
Oriol Puigdemont
Edited: Oct 24, 2026, 11:17 AM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Marc Márquez, Ducati
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
In Austria, Marc Marquez finished second in the sprint, but his expression on the podium did not quite fit a result that was, by any measure, a very good one. Even more striking was the seriousness of his face in Japan, immediately after winning his seventh sprint of the season, which he barely celebrated.
The reigning world champion’s lack of expression in what should have been a moment of joy led many to suspect that something was going on with the Ducati rider. Asked about it, the Spaniard explained that his restrained displays of emotion were no coincidence, but rather part of a strategy designed to conserve energy throughout the weekend and allow him to focus more of it on Sunday, when the biggest haul of points is up for grabs.
“It’s not that I’m serious; I’m saving my energy. Emotional ups and downs take a lot out of you. Physically, we can cope because we’re well trained. But during a Grand Prix, adrenaline levels rise sharply and then drop suddenly. That’s exhausting,” Marquez told Motorsport.com at the time.
In a recent conversation with him at Phillip Island, Márquez offered further insight into how he came to the conclusion that he needed to adopt this more emotionally restrained approach in the build-up to the main race.
It was during the first half of the season, when he struggled the most, largely because of the limitations caused by his right shoulder following the crash he suffered in Indonesia last year, shortly after celebrating the title.
The after-effects of that accident hampered him at the start of this season, until he underwent surgery during the French Grand Prix weekend. The operation resolved the episodes of sudden loss of sensation in his arm caused by compression of the radial nerve.
Nevertheless, the accumulated damage to his right upper body has forced him to devote more time to physiotherapy and recovery, adding a significant extra burden to the demands of a grand prix weekend — demands that have increased considerably since the format was changed in 2023 and sprint races were introduced.
“During the first half of the season, I was completely empty by Sunday. I would wake up and all I wanted to do was spend the whole day lying on the sofa. And it wasn’t a question of being physically unfit,” Márquez explained to Motorsport.com, before outlining the reasoning that led him to conclude that he needed to take a more serious approach to managing his energy.
Marc Márquez, Ducati
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
“The data from my cycling sessions and other aspects of my training were good. Obviously, I had the problem with my arm, but from a cardiovascular point of view, I was fit,” the multiple world champion points out.
“Then I started to realise that when you have an injury or physical difficulties, the mental side has to bear a greater burden. It’s very difficult to switch off mentally. Even now, during this interview, I’m trying to concentrate fully on what you’re asking me and on my answers,” explains the #93, who has since tried to minimise the time he spends away from the garage or his office in the paddock.
“I realised that if I spent more time in my office and focused on looking after my physical condition, I felt better afterwards and had more energy. Perhaps it also helps that I’m convinced this method works. Sometimes, when a rider is certain about something, everything becomes easier. I’m convinced that I know what I need to do to perform at my best,” Marquez concludes.
In case you missed it:
MotoGPMarc Marquez: ‘Jorge Martin rides on instinct; he just attacks, and that’s his strength’
MotoGPMarc Marquez puts his chances of retiring within three years at 70%
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Maverick Vinales: “If I stay at home, I don’t get paid”
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Oriol Puigdemont
Maverick Vinales: “If I stay at home, I don’t get paid”
MotoGP
MotoGP
Australian GP
1 h
Maverick Vinales: “If I stay at home, I don’t get paid”
MotoGP riders ask for guarantees to go and race in Qatar
MotoGP
MotoGP
Australian GP
21 h
MotoGP riders ask for guarantees to go and race in Qatar
How Trackhouse is preparing for the post-Davide Brivio era
MotoGP
Italian GP
How Trackhouse is preparing for the post-Davide Brivio era
More from
Marc Marquez
Alex Marquez says overtaking Marc Marquez was “too risky” in Australian GP sprint
MotoGP
MotoGP
Australian GP
3 h
Alex Marquez says overtaking Marc Marquez was “too risky” in Australian GP sprint
Marc Marquez: Jorge Martin was faster but overriding in Australian GP sprint
MotoGP
MotoGP
Australian GP
4 h
Marc Marquez: Jorge Martin was faster but overriding in Australian GP sprint
The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight
MotoGP
Japanese GP
The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight
More from
Ducati Team
Marc Marquez: ‘Jorge Martin rides on instinct; he just attacks, and that’s his strength’
MotoGP
MotoGP
Australian GP
Marc Marquez: ‘Jorge Martin rides on instinct; he just attacks, and that’s his strength’
Ducati says Aprilia “can do whatever they want” amid team order talks in MotoGP
MotoGP
MotoGP
Australian GP
Ducati says Aprilia “can do whatever they want” amid team order talks in MotoGP
Why Ducati has no doubts about Marc Marquez’s future
MotoGP
Italian GP
Why Ducati has no doubts about Marc Marquez’s future
Latest news
Marc Marquez: “In the first half of 2026, all I wanted to do on Sundays was lie on the sofa”
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Australian GP
1 min
Marc Marquez: “In the first half of 2026, all I wanted to do on Sundays was lie on the sofa”
"Just undriveable" – Isack Hadjar looking for answers after "massive" struggles in Austin practice
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
United States GP
48 min
"Just undriveable" – Isack Hadjar looking for answers after "massive" struggles in Austin practice
Maverick Vinales: “If I stay at home, I don’t get paid”
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Australian GP
1 h
Maverick Vinales: “If I stay at home, I don’t get paid”
The unexpected problem Honda encountered despite its second F1 power unit upgrade
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
United States GP
1 h
The unexpected problem Honda encountered despite its second F1 power unit upgrade
Feature
Discover prime content
MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together
MotoGP
Indonesian GP
By Richard Asher
MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together
Five things we learned from MotoGP's brutal Indonesian Grand Prix
MotoGP
Indonesian GP
By Richard Asher
Five things we learned from MotoGP's brutal Indonesian Grand Prix
The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight
MotoGP
Japanese GP
By Rachit Thukral
The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight
Five things we learned from MotoGP Japanese GP after tyre drama
MotoGP
Japanese GP
By Rachit Thukral
Five things we learned from MotoGP Japanese GP after tyre drama
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe