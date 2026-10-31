MotoGP Malaysian GP

Marc Marquez explains low-risk strategy after extending MotoGP points lead in Malaysia sprint

Marquez played it safe in Sepang to bag a second-place finish and boost his chances of winning the title

Rachit Thukral

Published: Oct 31, 2026, 10:28 AM

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Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: MOHD RASFAN-AFP via Getty Images

Marc Marquez says he avoided taking any undue risks amid light rain in the Malaysian Grand Prix sprint, aware that he only needed to finish ahead of title rival Marco Bezzecchi.

The factory Ducati rider battled at the front throughout the half-distance race at Sepang on Saturday, eventually finishing second behind KTM’s Pedro Acosta.

The track got darker as the 10-lap contest progressed, with the constant threat of a downpour even forcing some backmarkers to pre-emptively switch to their wet-weather bikes.

But while a full rain shower didn’t materialise until after the chequered flag, parts of the track recorded some intermittent drizzle, leaving riders judging the conditions and the available grip.

Marquez said he had to take a more conservative approach given the weather, saying he deliberately chose to sit behind his rivals instead to avoid being the first to hit a possible wet patch on track.

“It was the kind of day there was not a lot to gain from the extra risk,” he said. “Before the race, when they shared the forecast, we already saw that this kind of race was possible.

“Then I started to analyse when we had these kinds of races. Aragon 2014, I crashed. Jerez this year, I crashed. From dry to wet, it looks like sometimes I'm pushing too much. From wet to dry, it's easier.

“So my strategy was clear. Never lead the race. Just try to be behind the first guy and in front of Bezzecchi.

“The thing is that the track was not very bad. But here in Malaysia, you don't know how it will be from one lap to the other. Because when the storm arrives, the circuit is super big. And for example, in sector three, it was completely dry. But sector two was raining more. So we arrived one lap at Turn 4 and I nearly crashed. So it was very difficult to understand.”

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marquez also had one fewer incentive to push on Saturday, with his closest championship rival Jorge Martin having withdrawn from the weekend due to a wrist injury.

However, he insisted the Aprilia rider’s exit ultimately did not affect his strategy, as he extended his advantage to 19 points in the standings.

“Same approach. Because when I needed to be aggressive, I was aggressive. When I needed to be calm, I was calm. It's a strategy that works at the moment, and it brings me to the top of the championship. So I will try to keep the same strategy. But, as always, everything can happen.”

Ogura battle

Marquez engaged in a fierce battle with Trackhouse rider Ogura at the start, with the latter charging from fourth to second at the start.

The two then banged wheels at the exit of Turn 1, with Ogura staying ahead of Marquez.

It was only during the closing stages that both eventual winner Acosta and Marquez passed Ogura, with the Japanese rider eventually dropping to fourth behind the factory Aprilia of Bezzecchi.

Asked about their fight, the Ducati star said: “In the beginning, I made a mistake at the start, and then he was able to attack me on the first two corners.

“Then I lost the position. But when I saw that I was third, Bezzecchi fourth, and Ai second, I knew that it would be tough. Because the paddock is small, and I know that if I overtook him, he would lose the podium because he cannot be between me and Bezzecchi.”

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