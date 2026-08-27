Marc Marquez explains why he told injured Isack Hadjar to miss Dutch GP
After Hadjar revealed last week he spoke to Marquez about his injury, the MotoGP star has now explained the advice he gave to the F1 driver
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
Marc Marquez has explained why he advised Isack Hadjar against competing in Formula 1’s Dutch Grand Prix while recovering from a wrist injury.
The Red Bull driver was keen to race at Zandvoort last weekend despite having injured his wrist the week before while working out in a gym.
But the 21-year-old ultimately elected to sit out the race after discussing the situation with team principal Laurent Mekies and former Red Bull athlete Marquez, who both urged him to focus on his recovery.
Reigning MotoGP world champion Marquez has now revealed that Hadjar reached out to him in the wake of his injury, asking for advice on how to approach his recovery.
Having watched his own career getting derailed by an arm fracture at Jerez in 2020, Marquez told the French-Algerian driver not to rush into a comeback, warning him of the potential ramifications.
“Hadjar contacted me,” Marquez told MotoGP.com. “I’m not a doctor, of course, but just for advice.
“Because sometimes for a rider, or a driver in this case, it’s super difficult because sometimes you feel that OK, maybe you can. But it’s difficult to accept that, ‘OK, I will skip this race and I will prepare myself in a better way for the next one’.
“And it’s just what I said. I learned in the past that missing one race will not change your life. Missing, or worsening your injury because you ride too early, can change your life.
“My life changed a lot since the Jerez injury. So yeah, I just tried to give that advice to Hadjar, and I think he took the correct decision because he has a long career in front [of him].”
Isack Hadjar
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
Marquez’s comments reflect a significant change in his mindset, with the factory Ducati rider repeatedly admitting in recent years that he has learned to accept his physical limitations.
The Spaniard’s MotoGP career nearly ended when he broke a bone in his arm during a nasty highside at the 2020 season opener in Jerez. After undergoing immediate surgery, he attempted to return to competition just days later at the Andalucian GP, but the additional stresses placed on his body weakened the plate that was attached to his arm.
Withdrawing midway through the weekend, he ended up missing the entire season, and it wasn’t until a fourth operation in 2022 that he was able to regain much of the mobility he had lost in his arm.
Hadjar's absence from the Dutch GP saw Liam Lawson promoted from Racing Bulls to replace him at Red Bull, with Yuki Tsunoda taking Lawson’s place at the sister team.
It remains unclear when Hadjar will return to action, with the next grand prix scheduled at Monza on 6 September.
Share Or Save This Story
The advice MotoGP champion Marc Marquez gave Isack Hadjar over his wrist injury
Pedro Acosta: “I’ve never had friends in the paddock, I don’t have any qualms overtaking anyone”
Aprilia faces its biggest challenge right now – and Marc Marquez is just one part of it
Latest news
Fred Vasseur identifies Ferrari's next target after "stronger than Mercedes" Zandvoort pace
Why Oscar Piastri is struggling to match Lando Norris – and McLaren’s intriguing explanation
Marco Bezzecchi warns of more ‘suffering’ at Aragon as knee injury persists
Snap-on extends title sponsorship of Milwaukee Mile IndyCar weekend
How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team
What we learned from MotoGP’s return at the British GP
The humble origin story of a MotoGP powerhouse
Does nobody want to win the 2026 MotoGP title?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments