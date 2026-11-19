MotoGP Portuguese GP

Marc Marquez fails to deny MotoGP retirement rumours

Will Marquez call it a day if he claims a 10th world title? He gave the rumour mill some fuel on Thursday in Portugal

Richard Asher

Published: Nov 19, 2026, 5:23 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Likely 2026 world champion Marc Marquez has conspicuously failed to confirm his presence on the 2027 MotoGP grid.

Stories in some quarters have suggested that the Spaniard might call time on his illustrious career should he indeed seal this year's title, which could happen as soon as Saturday at this weekend's Portuguese Grand Prix sprint.

Marquez has endured a painful battle during this year's campaign, which has seen him work even harder than usual to overcome lingering injuries. Although he has a contract to remain with the factory Ducati Team for another two seasons, that deal was done several months ago when he was in a different physical condition.

While the rumour mill must be treated with caution at this time of the year, when media have little to do but wait for Marc's crowning and the upcoming Valencia test, Marquez's reponses to probing during the Thursday press conference at Portimao were worthy of note.

Asked if the audience should be 100% convinced that he would be on the grid in 2027, Marquez did not provide a definitive confirmation.

"At the moment, I'm just fully concentrated to close this championship," replied Marc, who will turn 34 in February. "This is my main target.

"Of course, I have a contract for two more years with Ducati, but this year has been quite difficult in some aspects - but, still, I'm fast.

"So the priority is to close this championship and then try to work for next year."

Shortly thereafter, Marquez was asked about whether he was enjoying his riding as he once did. He paused to consider before offering another thought-provoking response.

"When you have difficulties, you enjoy less," he said. "When you have pain, you enjoy less. And it's true that last year, for example, things came in an easier way.

"This year, I've been working in a different way. I've been working more than last year, but it was one goal.

"When you have a real goal, sometimes the mental side covers some issues in another side. At the moment, I'm winning, so I'm enjoying - but in a different way than last year."

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marquez was then asked to assess his motivation given that he began racing at such a young age. Once again, he put thought into his answer. He referenced a couple of his past and present rivals, as well as his traumatic Jerez accident in 2020.

"It's true that if you check, I'm 33 and 18 years of my career have been in the world championship - so more than half of my life.

"But in the end, when you have a passion, you have a passion. The thing is that you can enjoy that passion in a different way. Now, still, I'm enjoying this passion as a rider.

"So yeah, it's true that if you start younger, you will finish earlier - or this is the idea. But then you have like, for example, Valentino [Rossi] started young too, and he finished at 41 or 40 or I don't remember exactly."

Rossi in fact retired at the age of 42, with his last race start at the Valencia Grand Prix in 2021.

Read Also:

"So this depends on your character, depends a lot on the injuries you have in your body, depends on your career," Marquez continued. "I'm a rider [for whom], until 2020, everything went in a good way. Then my vision of the sport changed a lot."

He then drew a parallel with the man sitting next to him, the 28-year-old Jorge Martin. The remark was certainly open to a couple of interpretations.

"For example, [Jorge] Martin also has a lot of injuries. So maybe when he is 33, he will say, 'OK, now I start to have a lot of pain.

"The life of an athlete is short. So you need to take the maximum profit. So it's what I'm doing. I try to take the maximum profit of my years."

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Why Ducati Portimao seat is like a "dream" for Iker Lecuona: "I've gone through hell"

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Richard Asher





MotoGP needs to heed the warning signs as riders drop like flies



MotoGP



Qatar GP



MotoGP needs to heed the warning signs as riders drop like flies





Five things we learned at MotoGP's controversial Qatar Grand Prix



MotoGP



Qatar GP



Five things we learned at MotoGP's controversial Qatar Grand Prix





Marc Marquez unveils simple plan as he closes in on MotoGP title: "Train, eat, sleep, repeat"



MotoGP



MotoGP



Qatar GP



Marc Marquez unveils simple plan as he closes in on MotoGP title: "Train, eat, sleep, repeat"

More from

Marc Marquez





Pedro Acosta: It is "too early" to think about winning 2027 MotoGP title



MotoGP



MotoGP



Pedro Acosta: It is "too early" to think about winning 2027 MotoGP title





Andrea Dovizioso: Marco Bezzecchi and Aprilia threw away 2026 MotoGP title



MotoGP



MotoGP



Qatar GP



Andrea Dovizioso: Marco Bezzecchi and Aprilia threw away 2026 MotoGP title





Five things we learned from MotoGP's steamy Malaysian Grand Prix



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



Five things we learned from MotoGP's steamy Malaysian Grand Prix

Latest news





Marc Marquez fails to deny MotoGP retirement rumours



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Portuguese GP



15 min



Marc Marquez fails to deny MotoGP retirement rumours





IndyCar 2026 season review: Andretti Global



IndyCar



Indy IndyCar 20 min



IndyCar 2026 season review: Andretti Global





Wright Motorsports adds second Porsche for 2027 Michelin Endurance Cup



IMSA



IMSA IMSA 52 min



Wright Motorsports adds second Porsche for 2027 Michelin Endurance Cup





Is Peugeot ending its WEC Hypercar programme with immediate effect?



WEC



WEC WEC 1 h



Is Peugeot ending its WEC Hypercar programme with immediate effect?

Feature

Discover prime content





You Ask The Questions: Jack Miller



MotoGP



Qatar GP



By Rachit Thukral



You Ask The Questions: Jack Miller





MotoGP needs to heed the warning signs as riders drop like flies



MotoGP



Qatar GP



By Richard Asher



MotoGP needs to heed the warning signs as riders drop like flies





Five things we learned at MotoGP's controversial Qatar Grand Prix



MotoGP



Qatar GP



By Richard Asher



Five things we learned at MotoGP's controversial Qatar Grand Prix





Why MotoGP's handling of the Qatar Grand Prix could alienate an entire generation of fans



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



By Richard Asher



Why MotoGP's handling of the Qatar Grand Prix could alienate an entire generation of fans

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe