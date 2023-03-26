Marc Marquez "gaining nothing by complaining" about Honda MotoGP bike
Marc Marquez says there is 'nothing to gain' by complaining constantly about his 2023 Honda MotoGP bike and he must accept that the package he has is what he has to work with.
Honda endured a torrid testing phase this winter, with eight-time world champion Marquez admitting ahead of this weekend’s Portuguese Grand Prix that he cannot be considered a title contender right now.
But, utilising a tow from Ducati’s Enea Bastianini, Marquez grabbed a surprise pole for this weekend’s sprint race and grand prix in Portugal.
He managed to capitalise on late mistakes for KTM’s Jack Miller and RNF Aprilia’s Miguel Oliveira in the sprint to claim the final step of the podium.
With the next-best Honda rider in the sprint being LCR’s Alex Rins in 13th, and teammate Joan Mir finishing 14th in qualifying, Marquez was asked if he felt he was outperforming his bike.
“I have what I have and now we are together, and we need to work together with Honda, with my team and with me,” Marquez said on Saturday after the sprint race.
“You don’t gain anything by complaining about it.
“I don’t know where the other Honda riders finished today [Saturday], but I have that bike, that package and I just need to find the way – sometimes not in the best way, most polite way, like [qualifying].
“But this is competition and I’m trying to survive, and trying to survive is trying to find the best in any moment.”
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marquez revealed after the sprint that his Honda team had been giving him riding tips, which he feels helped him to improve from Friday to Saturday at the Algarve track.
“Of course, I will not say, because these are tips for other riders,” he said when asked what his team told him to do.
“But [on Friday] we were working and it’s difficult and I appreciate a lot that my team is able to give to me some tips about riding style.
“I can understand it’s not easy to give tips to a rider that has won many times. But sometimes it helps me, and sometimes you have to accept it.
“Sometimes it’s hard to listen to that, but you need to accept and this morning I was riding alone, concentrating on those tips trying to improve my riding style and I improved.”
Marquez’s pole grabbed headlines and drew renewed interest on social media, with the Spaniard saying the “hype” he created was akin to Fernando Alonso’s recent back-to-back podiums with Aston Martin in Formula 1.
When asked if his sprint podium or his pole was sweeter, he said: “For me, both of them are nice but are different.
“With the pole position, I think we created a nice hype, like Fernando Alonso in Formula 1.
“And this is good for the championship, I think. Also, the sprint race I didn’t expect to be on the podium.
“In the test, I was so far, but you never know in a race. In the race, it’s always extra pressure but I like to have that feeling that I cannot make any mistake now. So, this I love to have it.”
Related video
2023 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP Portuguese GP: Bagnaia wins opener as Marquez crashes out
Latest news
Raikkonen enjoys "old-style" racing without F1 DRS in NASCAR
Raikkonen enjoys "old-style" racing without F1 DRS in NASCAR Raikkonen enjoys "old-style" racing without F1 DRS in NASCAR
Marquez “completely agrees” with penalty for Oliveira Portugal MotoGP crash
Marquez “completely agrees” with penalty for Oliveira Portugal MotoGP crash Marquez “completely agrees” with penalty for Oliveira Portugal MotoGP crash
Espargaro: Marquez should get one-race ban for Oliveira MotoGP crash
Espargaro: Marquez should get one-race ban for Oliveira MotoGP crash Espargaro: Marquez should get one-race ban for Oliveira MotoGP crash
Marquez escapes Oliveira Portugal MotoGP clash with minor penalty
Marquez escapes Oliveira Portugal MotoGP clash with minor penalty Marquez escapes Oliveira Portugal MotoGP clash with minor penalty
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.