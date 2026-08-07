Marc Marquez: “I’m slower” in corners that used to be my strength at Silverstone 

Marc Marquez says he can no longer compensate for his weaknesses at Silverstone, as he is now “slower” in corners that were his strong points at last year’s British Grand Prix.

The factory Ducati rider ended up a distant seventh in Practice on Friday, more than seven tenths down on the pace-setting Aprilia of Marco Bezzecchi.

More worryingly, he trailed the VR46 Ducati of Fabio di Giannantonio by over three tenths of a second, while his brother Alex Marquez also looked rapid despite ending up fractionally behind him on the timesheets.

Speaking at the end of the day, Marquez revealed that his riding style leaves him exposed at fast-and-flowing circuits like Silverstone. But while in previous years, he was able to make up for that deficit by capitalising on his strengths, his physical condition no longer allows him to do so in 2026.

Asked why he was following his Gresini-mounted brother Alex, Marc Marquez said: I learned that in some points he's super fast, and when I tried to copy and try to follow him, it was even worse because I over-rode and I was losing even more.

“So, it's the character of the rider. At 33 years old, I can adapt a bit, but my riding style is my riding style.

“With my riding style, since 2013, I'm strong in the same circuit and I'm strong in the same one. So in those flowing corners is where I'm struggling.

“Last year, I was struggling at the same points [at Silverstone] as this year, but I was able to recover in the change direction or something. This year, no. This year, I'm struggling in the same points, but in the points where I was strong last year, I'm a bit slower because we know the reason [shoulder injury].

“Let's see if we can manage and try to enjoy the weekend. It doesn't matter the position.”

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

In his chase for a 10th world title, Marquez has devised a clear strategy of pouncing on big opportunities at tracks he is traditionally strong at, while limiting the damage at venues like Assen.

However, the Spaniard admitted that he has his work cut out to even break inside the top five at Silverstone.

“Yesterday, we were talking about how flowing corners are the strongest point of the bike for Aprilia, especially like Assen or here.

“But we are working in a good way, trying to find the best. At the moment, [Ducat] are far from the podium, but closer to the top 5 - but I'm not not inside the top 5. So we need to work to try to be in that top 5.”

He added: “I’m a little bit more potential than Assen. In a similar position. But I feel I'm a bit more optimistic than Assen.

The 33-year-old stressed that both Di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez have the edge on him, but neither is in a position to challenge Aprilia for the top spot.

“Alex and Diggia, they are fast. They are super fast, but Aprilia is a bit faster or a bit more consistent. So, let's see.

“Of course, the bikes have strong points and weak points. We already understand during all this season that Aprilia, where there are flowing corners, they are faster than us, and in stop and go corners, we are faster than them.

“But as we saw today, we are not the fastest Ducati, so we will try to work."

Photos from British GP - Friday