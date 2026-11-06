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Marc Marquez jokes Alex would be a 'bad brother' if he risked title fight

Marc Marquez has defended his brother Alex's decision not to attempt a risky overtake during last weekend's Malaysian Grand Prix, joking that putting a sibling's championship hopes in danger would make him a "bad brother"

Germán Garcia Casanova

Published: Nov 6, 2026, 11:35 AM

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Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marc Marquez heads into this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix with a 44-point advantage over Jorge Martin and a 67-point advantage over Marco Bezzecchi, and with three rounds remaining, he has his first opportunity to secure the MotoGP world title at Lusail.

But his championship lead could have been smaller had he not won at Sepang last Sunday.

Marquez overtook his younger brother, who had secured pole position, at the start of the race. Apart from a brief moment on the opening lap, Alex Marquez made no serious attempt to regain the position and eventually dropped to third behind Pedro Acosta.

Speaking in Qatar on Thursday, Marc Marquez insisted his brother had simply made a sensible decision, particularly given the physical difficulties he had been dealing with.

"Alex has done a great job in the second half of the season, in the last few races," Marquez said. "Especially considering his physical condition.

"In Malaysia, he was looking after his own interests and knew how to manage the risk. That's what brothers are for.

"If your brother is fighting for a world championship, you're not going to throw your bike at him and see what happens. Even less so because we both ride Ducatis.

"If you do that, then you're a bad brother. You have to call him and apologise."

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Alex finished third in Malaysia to claim his third podium of the season. Afterwards, the Gresini rider confirmed he would undergo surgery the following day to remove the large plate supporting his right collarbone and address ongoing shoulder problems stemming from his heavy crash at Barcelona.

The operation has ruled him out of the Qatar GP, leaving Marc without the potential support of his brother as he attempts to secure the championship. But the factory Ducati rider dismissed the suggestion that he needed help from other riders.

"When you have the speed, you don't need wingmen, team orders or anything," he said.

Marquez arrived in Doha later than most of his rivals, taking the last available flight that would allow him to attend Thursday's official press conference.

Despite his sizeable championship advantage, he remained cautious about his chances of wrapping up the title this weekend.

"I know the numbers. I have to score eight more than one and 30 more than the other," he said, referring to Martin and Bezzecchi respectively.

Rather than taking unnecessary risks at Lusail, Marquez suggested his preferred approach would be to strengthen his position ahead of the final two rounds in Portugal and Valencia.

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