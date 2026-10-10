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Marc Marquez labels sprint podium "inhumane" as pushback against MotoGP organisers continues

MotoGP's biggest star has continued to speak out about the demands placed on riders off the track

Richard Asher Rubén Carballo Rosa
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Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marc Marquez has described part of his post-victory commitments as "inhumane" as he continues to resist peripheral demands while he pushes for an eighth MotoGP world title.

Marquez's lack of extravagant celebration has been a talking point since the Austrian sprint race two events ago, following which he first referenced his need to save energy and put his sporting commitments first. 

Last weekend in Japan, Marquez also sent a 'stunt double' to take part in a promotional kart race on the Sunday morning. And that followed a failure to participate in an event in the lead-up to the British GP in August. 

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Marc continued to use his powerful voice against the organisers following his sprint victory in Indonesia on Saturday. The intense heat on the island of Lombok was an added factor in Marc's annoyance. 

"It's inhumane having to stand there on the podium in my racing suit," he told DAZN when questioned about his fatigued look. "It looks great for the photos, but it’s not good for my performance [in the grand prix] tomorrow."

He explained that he had foregone the standard golf cart ride and gone to cool off instead.

"I skipped the golf trolley and went to have a quick dip. We’re elite athletes; we all look after our own interests."

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Asked in his subsequent media briefing if there were additional commitments planned for the riders on Sunday at what is one of MotoGP's most important races from a promotional perspective, Marquez replied in the affirmative.

"Yes, mandatory 10 minutes in the hero walk," he said. "[The information] arrived today."

He suggested the organisers were gradually turning the screws on the riders in this respect, but nonetheless ended his reply on a conciliatory note.

"[It's] always a little bit more, you know? But it's like it is and we must do that."

Additional reporting by Rachit Thukral.

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